fayette county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:27 AM
173 Apartments for rent in Fayette County, GA📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
15 Units Available
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,149
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,284
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,731
1616 sqft
Attractive complex featuring elegant apartments, with high ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Located near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Lake Kedron. Community features include a pool and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Addison on Cobblestone
2400 Cobblestone Boulevard, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$956
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,296
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in Fayetteville, GA near downtown Fayetteville, Addison on Cobblestone apartment homes have been designed for those with sophisticated taste.
Last updated July 22 at 11:00 PM
29 Units Available
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$939
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,279
1380 sqft
Beautiful complex close to the Westpark Walk Shopping Center, as well as a number of great restaurants and schools. Community features a tennis court and fitness center.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
29 Units Available
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,269
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1425 sqft
Community amenities include pools, playground, dog park, clubhouse and tennis court. Access golf-cart trails. Enjoy in-unit laundry, fireplace and maple cabinets in 1-3 bedroom apartments.
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
27 Units Available
Weatherly Walk Apartment Homes
100 Knight Way, Fayetteville, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
1029 sqft
Weatherly Walk provides quality community in an award winning school district in a location that puts you within easy reach of entertainment, business and medical facilities.
Last updated July 23 at 12:40 AM
13 Units Available
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1290 sqft
Easy access to recreation at Lake Lanier, Lake Kedron, and Flat Creek Country Club. Close to Publix and Fresh Market. Workout at the new luxury fitness center.
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
11 Units Available
Meridian at Lafayette
675 W Lafayette Ave, Fayetteville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,204
644 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1120 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,875
1369 sqft
Newly constructed, Fayetteville apartment complex is located within walking distance to a variety of eateries and entertainment venues. Amenities include an onsite pool, gym, and dog park. Pet-friendly apartment features private patio and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
200 Longshore Way
200 Longshore Way, Fayette County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,845
2809 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
130 Crimson Ridge
130 Crimson Rdg, Tyrone, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,299
2800 sqft
$500 off first month's rent promo!!! 4 Bed/ 3.5 Bath beautiful home located on a quiet cul-de-sac by Windsong.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
220 Oak Street
220 Oak Street, Fayetteville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1616 sqft
Procurement Only: 220 Oak Street: Traditional 2 Story 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with optional 4th bedroom/bonus room on wooded private sloping lot. All rooms and full baths located upstairs. Convenient to downtown Fayetteville.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
275 Handley Court, Unit A
275 Handley Court, Tyrone, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
275 Handley Court, Unit A, Tyrone, 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath Duplex - Welcome to Tyrone, GA! Nice duplex with 2 large bedrooms. The great storage built-ins in the living, kitchen, and master bedroom. Appliances included and large outdoor space for $900.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
490 S. Jeff Davis, Unit B
490 South Jeff Davis Drive, Fayetteville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Nicely Renovated Fayetteville Town Home, 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath - Nicely Renovated Fayetteville Town Home, 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath. New flooring, new appliance, fresh paint. Tour today. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5971467)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2747 Highway 92
2747 Georgia Highway 92, Fayette County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1155 sqft
3 Bed/1 Bath home in Fayeteville GA - 1948 Bungalow located in South Fayette County. Original, and beautiful hardwood floors. Tile bath, large master bedroom. Nice sized kitchen with cooktop and wall oven.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
152 S. Fairfield Drive
152 South Fairfield Drive, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1295 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bath in Peachtree City's Fairfield Subdivision - Extremely nice three bedroom, two bath home with master on main! Great location close to schools, shopping, and restaurants in desirable Peachtree City! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5963951)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
108 Village Green Circle
108 Village Grenn Circle, Tyrone, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3000 sqft
108 Village Green Circle Available 09/05/20 108 Village Green Circle: Large two-story home in Tyrone with fenced in backyard. - South Hampton Subdivision Flat Rock Middle & Sandy Creek High School (RLNE5902768)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
503 Brooks Rd
503 Brooks Road, Fayette County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
1500 sqft
DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANT Own this home through the Landis Homeownership program. We will purchase the property you love and rent it back to you when you’re ready to buy. Please visit - https://go.landis.com/n9Py1L Private & Peaceful.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
207 Meadow Run
207 Meadow Run, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1292 sqft
207 Meadow Run Available 08/08/20 207 Meadow Run: Recently renovated! New granite counter tops, new flooring! Great house in sought after Peachtree City! Available early August! - (RLNE5840161)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
165 Sharon Drive
165 Sharon Drive, Fayetteville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1161 sqft
*PRICE REDUCED* 165 Sharon Drive: Recently renovated traditional 3 bedroom 1.5 bath 4 sided brick ranch style home on level lot. New stainless steel kitchen appliances, granite counter tops, and bathroom vanities.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
216 Gingercake Rd
216 Gingercake Road, Fayette County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1659 sqft
***REDUCED*** 216 Gingercake RD: Recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath traditional ranch style home on level front lot and sloping back lot. Fenced yard and screened in back porch.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
167 Hunters Lane Apt A
167 Hunters Lane, Fayetteville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1104 sqft
167 Hunters Lane Apt A: Traditional 2 story 2 bedroom 1 bath (upstairs) and half bath on main duplex on level lot in cul-de-sac off. Conveniently located off of S. Jeff Davis RD in Fayetteville. - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5806443)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
203 Wynnmeade Parkway
203 Wynnmeade Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1051 sqft
203 Wynnmeade Parkway Available 09/01/20 Procurement Only 203 Wynnmeade Parkway: Recently renovated 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home on level lot located in the heart of PTC.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
229 Turnbridge Cir
229 Turnbridge Circle, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3150 sqft
229 Turnbridge Cir Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Furnished Spacious 4 Bedroom Executive Home - A very spacious and beautiful home with many upgrades. Over 3000 sq. ft. of living space with a very open floor plan.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
331 Brogdon Rd
331 Brogden Road, Fayette County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2269 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Unique house and property in private setting. This 4/3 split bedroom plan is an all electric 2,269 sq. ft.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
116 Braelinn Court
116 Braelin Court, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2059 sqft
116 Braelinn Court Available 09/05/20 116 Braelinn Court: Traditional style 3 bedroom 2.5 bath 2 story home on level lot with storage shed. Tray ceilings in master bedroom. Located off South Peachtree Parkway. - No Cats Allowed (RLNE3974712)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Fayette County area include Clark Atlanta University, Columbus State University, Georgia State University, Life University, and Morehouse College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Columbus, and Roswell have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAColumbus, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GACanton, GANorcross, GAWoodstock, GARiverdale, GAPeachtree City, GAFayetteville, GATyrone, GAUnion City, GAFairburn, GA