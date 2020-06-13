157 Apartments for rent in Brookhaven, GA

/
Drew Valley
1 Unit Available
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1450 sqft
Luxury community has beautiful landscaping, premium services, and more. Units feature granite counters, brushed nickel fixtures, and designer ceiling fans. Located close to I-85, so easy for commuters.
Buford Highway
16 Units Available
TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,111
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious and modern 1 to 3-bedroom apartments in a large, pet-friendly complex. Enjoy the pool, hot tub, playground, and gym. Nearby I-85 provides easy and quick access to Atlanta.
North Brookhaven
84 Units Available
The LINC Brookhaven
4150 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,230
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,294
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1223 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The LINC Brookhaven in Brookhaven. View photos, descriptions and more!
Buford Highway
22 Units Available
The Mille Brookhaven
1000 Barone Avenue, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,050
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,209
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,605
1301 sqft
Beautiful location, with easy access to Brookhaven, Buckhead, Druid Hills and Midtown. Residents can enjoy units with laundry, stainless steel appliances and large closets. Community features pool, putting green, gym and parking.
Park at Oglethrope
20 Units Available
Windsor at Brookhaven
305 Brookhaven Ave, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,390
655 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,505
877 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,625
1181 sqft
Modern homes located close to Midtown Atlanta, featuring open kitchens, hardwood flooring, spacious walk-in closets, and oversized windows. A gated community with a state-of-the-art fitness center and a courtyard, among other resident amenities.
Lavista Park
9 Units Available
Morgan Place Apartment Homes
1680 Chantilly Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,410
1125 sqft
With excellent ties to the I-85, Morgan Place Apartment Homes near La Vista, GA offers great access to local college campuses of Emory University and Georgia State University. Enjoy on-site coffee bar and internet access.
Park at Oglethrope
32 Units Available
Gables Brookhaven
4420 Peachtree Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,215
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,575
1094 sqft
Green-certified apartment community nestled between Route 400 and I-85. Also close to DeKalb-Peachtree Airport. Community offers extensive amenities, including a theater room, fitness center and swimming pool. On-site bike storage and vehicle charging stations available.
Buford Highway
11 Units Available
The Atlantic Brookhaven
100 Windmont Dr NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,227
1080 sqft
Established community in the newly formed city of Brookhaven. Adjacent to Clairmont Road and close to Buckhead and Druid Hills. Pet-friendly with a dog park. Hardwood floors, pool, 24-hour gym. Flexible lease options available.
Park at Oglethrope
31 Units Available
The Goodwynn at Town Brookhaven by ARIUM
705 Town Blvd, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,370
1020 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,970
1443 sqft
Luxurious community features multi-media recreation room, two-story fitness center and zero-entry pool. Units include side-by-side refrigerators, tiled backsplash kitchen and private balconies. Located just steps from I-285 and Peachtree Road.
Lavista Park
151 Units Available
Oleander Apartments
10 Executive Park West, Brookhaven, GA
Studio
$1,252
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,538
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,860
1099 sqft
Take it all in at Oleander, where every space is crafted to suit your lifestyle. Unwind and watch the sunset while playing around of fetch in the dog park, or get energized in our fully-equipped fitness club.
Drew Valley
1 Unit Available
Sierra Station
3630 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Sierra Station in Brookhaven. View photos, descriptions and more!
North Brookhaven
1 Unit Available
10 Perimeter Summit Blvd
10 Perimeter Summit Boulevard, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1029 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
BRIGHT, AIRY, UPGRADED TOP FLOOR UNIT with HARDWOOD Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances.
Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
2330 Lorainne ST NE
2330 Loraine Street Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,100
1083 sqft
Bungalow in Brookhaven - Property Id: 79264 Adorable Brookhaven bungalow surrounded by million-dollar homes! This Brookhaven jewel is located on a large corner lot in a tranquil neighborhood with fantastic neighbors and off-street parking.
Brookhaven Fields
1 Unit Available
1466 Keys Crossing Dr NE
1466 Keys Crossing Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1065 sqft
very nice 2BR Condo in Brookhaven - Property Id: 297845 Ready to move in - Perfect for roommate situation - Very close to Brookhaven Marta station and Buford Hwy. Stepless entry.
Brookhaven Fields
1 Unit Available
1468 Briarwood Rd Unit 1001
1468 Briarwood Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
1341 sqft
Very Spacious 2bd/2ba Condo in Brookhaven w/ Pool!! - Located in a quiet gated community between Buford Hwy. and North Druid Hills Rd.
Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
1050 Lenox Park Boulevard North
1050 Lenox Park Boulevard Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
745 sqft
1050 Lenox Park is conveniently located close to Lenox Square Mall and across the street from Lenox Park. Five minutes to GA 400 and I- 85.
North Brookhaven
1 Unit Available
3499 Sunderland Circle NE
3499 Sunderland Circle Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2967 sqft
Traditional Ranch Updated 3 Bedrm 3 Baths, Hardwd Floors on Main, Formal Foyer, Formal Living Room, Dining Room, Kit.
North Brookhaven
1 Unit Available
1874 Wyndale Court
1874 Wyndale Court, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
2204 sqft
Unbeatable Brookhaven location, yet nestled away on a quiet cul-de-sac. Spacious and light-filled with abundant parking and privacy, this is perfectly situated inside the perimeter and close to shopping, dining and the Buckhead business district.
Brookhaven Fields
1 Unit Available
2298 Limehurst Drive NE
2298 Limehurst Drive, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1845 sqft
Lovely Brick Townhome (End Unit) w Excellent Features in Fantastic Location! Best of Brookhaven & Atl close by..
Brookhaven Village
1 Unit Available
2600 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE
2600 Brookhaven Chase Lane, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$4,000
3349 sqft
Stunning townhome in Brookhaven and minutes to shops & restaurants. Open kitchen concept with views to the living area, large deck of living area, separate dining, elegant foyer & gas fireplace.
Drew Valley
1 Unit Available
2310 Poplar Springs Drive NE
2310 Poplar Springs Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1412 sqft
Recently renovated 3bdrm/2bath ranch located in the heart of "Brookhaven's" Drew valley subdivision. Located on a private street this home features: granite counter-tops, SS appliances, hardwood floors, fresh paint and upgraded lighting.
North Brookhaven
1 Unit Available
4071 Ashford Dunwoody Road NE
4071 Ashford Dunwoody Road Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,850
1290 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Beautiful New Roof and New Paint inside and out. Storage Shed. Oak Cabinets, Hardwood floors entire home. Tile Baths, Large Great Room, Separate Dining Room, Storm Windows, Large Private Backyard.
Lynwood Park
1 Unit Available
3183 Windsor Lake Drive
3183 Windsor Lake Drive Northeast, Brookhaven, GA
6 Bedrooms
$5,100
5000 sqft
Great location in Brookhaven, close to Costco, restaurants & shops. Safe cul-de-sac is great for families & kids! Main floor features formal liv'g, dining, open kitchen, great room & full bed and bath. Large windows & natural light.
Brookhaven Village
1 Unit Available
2586 Brookhaven Chase Lane NE
2586 Brookhaven Chase Lane, Brookhaven, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,700
3200 sqft
Best Brookhaven Walk to Everything Location! Great Schools! Walk to Marta! Walk to Dresden Restaurants and Shops.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Brookhaven rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,840.
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Brookhaven include North Brookhaven, Buford Highway, Park At Oglethrope, Drew Valley, and Ashford Park.
Some of the colleges located in the Brookhaven area include Oglethorpe University, Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, Life University, and Morehouse College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Brookhaven from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.