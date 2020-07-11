/
baldwin county
6 Apartments for rent in Baldwin County, GA📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
107 P A Johns Road
107 P a Johns Road, Milledgeville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
1133 sqft
Relax in our beautifully renovated, energy efficient, town home adjacent to The Club at Lake Sinclair Golf Course. Amenities include pool, BBQ/picnic area and free laundry facilities.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1985 Briarcliff Rd Apt B3
1985 Briarcliff Road, Milledgeville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1620 sqft
CARRINGTON WOODS/HICKORY HOLLOW CONDO
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
2281 Pinewood Dr SE
2281 Pinewood Dr SE, Milledgeville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$550
694 sqft
SOUTHEAST MILLEDGEVILLE
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
137 Pine Dr NE
137 Pine Drive, Baldwin County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$800
1208 sqft
RURAL COUNTY
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
131 Cambridge Dr S
131 North Cambridge Drive, Milledgeville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
2270 sqft
*Beautiful raised ranch 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home. *In ground pool with diving board!! *Recently renovated. *Fresh paint and light fixtures. *Living room with fireplace. *Eat in country kitchen area plus a formal dining room.
Results within 5 miles of Baldwin County
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
1 Unit Available
462 Amaryllis Dr
462 Amaryllis Drive, Hancock County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1024 sqft
Perfect for those who love the outdoors! Positioned on a half acre of gorgeous wooded property, this totally updated ranch is great for hunters, fisherman, and those that love privacy! Featuring new wood laminate flooring and new fixtures
