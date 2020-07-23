/
columbia county
120 Apartments for rent in Columbia County, GA📍
4 Units Available
Petersburg Square
138 Cedar Ln, Martinez, GA
2 Bedrooms
$979
950 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to Petersburg Square Apartments, located in Martinez, Georgia! Come see us today and check out our two bedroom apartments which feature spacious living areas with wood laminate flooring, brushed nickel hardware finishes, washer and
11 Units Available
The Haven at Reed Creek
303 Wave Hl, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
918 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,292
1292 sqft
One- to three-bedroom apartment homes with in-unit laundry, spacious closets, and sunrooms. Amenities include a car wash bay, a pool with sundeck and a 24-hour gym. Close to Kroger and 20 minutes to downtown Augusta.
2 Units Available
Saddle Creek on Washington
650 Thoroughbred Lane, Evans, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$974
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stylish design at a price that’s right! Saddle Creek on Washington Apartments in Evans, GA is located with easy access to Interstate 20 and Fort Gordon via Interstate 520 or North Belair Road to Jimmie Dyess Pkwy.
29 Units Available
Ansley At Town Center
1000 Alder Way, Evans, GA
1 Bedroom
$935
729 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,366
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,366
1277 sqft
One-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments available in garden-style or townhome style. Community amenities include saltwater pool, resident lounge, and athletic club. Apartments feature washer/dryer, kitchen appliances, rainfall shower heads, and more.
4 Units Available
Shenandoah Ridge
4079 River Watch Pkwy, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
$707
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$835
1000 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Shenandoah Ridge in Martinez. View photos, descriptions and more!
8 Units Available
Sterlington
205 Woodward Dr, Grovetown, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1047 sqft
Welcome to Sterlington Apartments in Grovetown, GA! Our new and modern community is located less than a mile to Gate 2 of Fort Gordon and is in the heart of the growing Grovetown community.
15 Units Available
Riverstone
101 Halton Dr, Grovetown, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,031
920 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1333 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Established apartment community with amenities including a car-wash area, a dog park, a pool and a 24-hour gym. Apartments feature alarm systems, walk-in closets, w/d connections and extra storage. Just off I-20.
11 Units Available
Lakeside on Riverwatch
4300 Riverwatch Parkway, Martinez, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1119 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1320 sqft
Located close to shopping destinations like Target and Kohls. Units feature washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and air conditioning. Pet-friendly community includes pool, playground, BBQ grills and parking.
1 Unit Available
3061 Parkridge Drive
3061 Parkridge Drive, Grovetown, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2923 sqft
$1700/month. Available 8/25! 5 bedrooms, and 3 baths (1 guest bedroom and 1 bath down) in the Magnolia Station!. Formal living room, great room with fireplace, breakfast area, and dining room with Coffered ceiling.
1 Unit Available
6007 Great Glen
6007 Great Glen, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2572 sqft
$1550/mo. Available 8/25! Over 2500sf in High Meadows Subdivision with access to the community pool. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Formal dining room, laminate flooring in foyer, dinning, great room and kitchen.
1 Unit Available
423 Shortleaf Trail
423 Shortleaf Trail, Martinez, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2073 sqft
This is a 4 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home located in the Petersburg Station subdivision. This two-story home features carpet, vinyl, and tile flooring, cabinet and closet space in various of rooms, and a wonderful fireplace in the living room.
1 Unit Available
117 Palmer Court
117 Palmer Court, Evans, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1891 sqft
117 Palmer Court is a lovely 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom town home located in the Bay Hill community.
1 Unit Available
2102 Magnolia Parkway
2102 Magnolia Parkway, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1716 sqft
This charming ranch style home is located within close proximity to Columbia County schools. Featuring 3 bedrooms/2.5 bathrooms and a large, climate controlled sun room, you’ll enjoy a large open, and split floor plan.
1 Unit Available
918 Golden Bell Lane
918 Golden Bell Lane, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2571 sqft
Elegant 4BR/3BA Home in Columbia County - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!! You'll be glad to call this beautiful 4BR/3BA home. Hardwood floors throughout the house. Open floor plan is great for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
7638 Main Street
7638 Main Street, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
2100 sqft
7638 Main Street Available 08/28/20 Convenient to Fort Gordon-Grovetown - Available August 28, 2020! Located in desirable Main Street Subdivision, Columbia county school district! Two story house with approximately 2100 square feet.
1 Unit Available
245 Tulip Drive
245 Tulip Drive, Columbia County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2755 sqft
245 Tulip Drive - Magnolia Valley - AVAILABLE NOW! Gorgeous 5 bedroom 3.5 bath home located in beautiful Magnolia Valley Plantation. This home offers a gourmet kitchen overlooking the 2 story great room. Owner's suite downstairs.
1 Unit Available
4660 Brookwood Lane
4660 Brookwood Lane, Columbia County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1192 sqft
4660 Brookwood Lane Available 08/28/20 4660 Brookwood Lane - AVAILABLE AUGUST 28, 2020! Nice 2 story townhome in great Columbia County location and close to Ft Gordon. One of the few townhome subdivisions which has a community pool.
1 Unit Available
757 Jones Creek
757 Jones Creek, Evans, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
3300 sqft
Jones Creek - Great home! Great schools! Great neighborhood! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5929464)
1 Unit Available
706 Kensey Park Lane
706 Kensey Park Lane, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1443 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5921560)
1 Unit Available
260 Wentworth Place
260 Wentworth Place, Columbia County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2925 sqft
260 Wentworth Place Available 10/09/20 Home For Rent - 260 Wentworth Place Grovetown, GA 30813 - **PICTURES SHOWN ARE OF LIKE HOME.
1 Unit Available
658 Cornerstone Place
658 Cornerstone Court, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
3094 sqft
2-Story Home in Amenity Rich Community - Located in the Knob Hill Subdivision, this lovely two story home features an office AND a bonus room, a screened back porch, and an In-Ground Salt Water Pool in the backyard.
1 Unit Available
215 Ashley Circle
215 Ashley Circle, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1300 sqft
215 Ashley Circle - Holiday Park - Available Now! Ranch Style Home.Living Room with Fireplace. Dining Room. Kitchen with Refrigerator, Stove, and Dishwasher Included. Laundry Room with Washer and Dryer Connections. Patio.
1 Unit Available
659 Crown Point Drive
659 Crown Point Drive, Martinez, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1818 sqft
659 Crown Point Drive Available 08/17/20 659 Crown Point Drive - AVAILABLE AUGUST 17, 2020! 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath townhome just off of Stevens Creek Rd.
1 Unit Available
409 Richmond Street
409 Richmond Street, Evans, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
2750 sqft
Excellent Home in Evans - Excellent 2 story with 4 beds and 2.5 bath is located in Evans. Formal living/diningroom, greatroom w/ gaslog fireplace,breakfast area, second floor bonus area and laundryroom.
