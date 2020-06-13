/
Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:20 PM
147 Apartments for rent in Rossville, GA📍
1 Unit Available
101 Sunset Dr
101 Sunset Drive, Rossville, GA
Studio
$1,100
1528 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Fresh and clean one level living. 2 BR/1 BTH with all living areas on one level and no steps from parking.
1 Unit Available
312 S Mission Ridge Dr
312 S Mission Ridge Dr, Rossville, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,300
3482 sqft
*We are providing private virtual showings on this home.
1 Unit Available
133 Hogan Road
133 Hogan Road, Rossville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1100 sqft
Charming house in a quiet neighborhood. 3BR/2BA Cental HVAC Patio This property is offered at $1100/mo Criteria: Income 3x Rent No Current/Recent Evictions/Bankruptcies Preferred credit score of 700 or higher.
1 Unit Available
215 West Peachtree Street
215 W Peachtree St, Rossville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$800
900 sqft
This duplex feels like a home, with a front and side yard, along with a concrete parking pad large enough for 4 vehicles. 3 bedrooms, a large full bathroom, a large laundry room and the open kitchen - living room floor plan.
Results within 1 mile of Rossville
Cedar Hill
1 Unit Available
3100 E. 44th Street
3100 East 44th Street, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$925
1363 sqft
Cute Single Family Home in Cedar Hills! - You don't want to miss this three bedroom,one bath home in Chattanooga.
Cedar Hill
1 Unit Available
4315 13th Avenue
4315 13th Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$995
1177 sqft
4315 13th Avenue Available 08/01/20 Coming in August! Gorgeous, newly renovated 3 bedroom with an almost new kitchen - Beautiful, newly renovated home in East Lake.
Results within 5 miles of Rossville
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
41 Units Available
Bluebird Row
1348 Passenger Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$1,119
650 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,245
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,637
1169 sqft
Bluebird Row is a unique community in the heart of Chattanooga, Tennessee. Technology is at the forefront of Bluebird Row's accommodations to ensure you will enjoy both convenience and splendor.
East Ridge
7 Units Available
The Belvoir
3725 Fountain Ave, East Ridge, TN
1 Bedroom
$765
687 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$780
976 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$915
1244 sqft
Lots of square footage, new windows, new roofs, new low flush toilets, new sink fixtures, new shower fixtures, new playground, new picnic area, new laundry room.
Downtown Chattanooga
4 Units Available
Bread Factory Lofts
1615 Cowart Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$899
737 sqft
Free Rent Until May! Limited Time on Select Units! The Bread Factory Lofts were originally built in the 1920's as the Holsom Bread Factory. In 2003 the building was transformed into 26 uniquely designed apartment homes.
Downtown Chattanooga
21 Units Available
Market City Center
728 Market Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,263
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,671
1061 sqft
Boutiques, restaurants, first-class office space, and above it all, beautifully appointed apartment living in the heart of downtown Chattanooga.
East Ridge
3 Units Available
Veranda at the Ridge
1408 C-Mana Ln, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$749
622 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
1044 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Veranda at the Ridge offers spacious 1, 2, 3 & 4 bedroom garden style apartments & townhomes; all with reserved parking. Select homes offer an attached garage and private driveway.
Downtown Chattanooga
9 Units Available
Walnut Commons
212 Walnut St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$899
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,499
978 sqft
Walnut Commons offers sleek studio, one, and two bedroom apartment home options. Spacious floor plans with European balconies, elegant finishes and fully equipped kitchens help to provide the best in downtown living.
Downtown Chattanooga
Contact for Availability
The Henry Lofts
1920 Chestnut Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$910
465 sqft
1 Bedroom
$890
745 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1042 sqft
Our newest addition to the Wise Properties Portfolio located right off Chestnut Street across from Finely Stadium and beside Southside Social. This property is in walking distance to everything the Southside has to offer.
Downtown Chattanooga
Contact for Availability
Mission at Main
26 E Main St, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$840
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$880
611 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
999 sqft
One of the newest additions to Wise Properties, The Mission at Main is located in the heart of the Southside. Within walking distance to central business district, restaurants, shops, and area attractions.
Downtown Chattanooga
12 Units Available
The Maclellan
721 Broad Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,145
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,662
1114 sqft
Constructed in 1924, the landmark Maclellan building has been revitalized into an exclusive collection of stylish apartments honoring downtown Chattanooga's historic integrity. With a variety of 85 units, boasting nearly 30 unique floor plans.
North Chattanooga - Hill City - UTC
4 Units Available
Lindsay 414
414 Lindsay Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,029
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,289
813 sqft
Situated in the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, Lindsay 414 Apartments feature a collection of five historical pet-friendly buildings with deep ties to the district.
Bushtown - Highland Park
268 Units Available
One Riverside
950 Riverside Drive, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$1,149
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,849
1063 sqft
Perched on the lively riverfront minutes from the heart of Downtown Chattanooga, One Riverside is the ideal mix of refined comfort and adventurous lifestyle from dining downtown to recreation on the Tennessee River.
Downtown Chattanooga
26 Units Available
Vista Cameron Harbor
805 Canal Street, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
$999
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1060 sqft
Luxury apartments with beautiful river and mountain views. Enjoy use of the fitness center and pool. Near Tennessee Aquarium, Moccasin Bend Golf Course and Hunter Museum of American Art. Minutes from US 27.
Downtown Chattanooga
Contact for Availability
Station at 203
203 East Main Street, Chattanooga, TN
Studio
$830
370 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
508 sqft
Newest addition to Wise Properties, Station at 203 is located in the heart of the Southside. Within walking distance to central business district, restaurants, shops, and area attractions. The building consists of all luxury one bedrooms and studios.
East Ridge
1 Unit Available
2162 Dugan Street
2162 Dugan Street, East Ridge, TN
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
950 sqft
2 Bedroom, 2 Bath Townhome in East Ridge! - Welcome home to 2162 Dugan Street! This adorable townhome is all you could want or need! It offers two bedrooms, both with their own bathroom, brand new carpet, garage and driveway parking, a fireplace
1 Unit Available
3711 West Avenue
3711 West Avenue, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1074 sqft
Gorgeous 3 Bedroom 2 Bath with Like New Everything - Beautifully renovated home with 3 bedrooms, a huge master bath and a living room. You will appreciate the beautiful newly renovated kitchen with beautiful counter.
Brainerd
1 Unit Available
313 McBrien Rd A
313 Mc Brien Road, Chattanooga, TN
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$825
313 McBrien Rd A Available 06/26/20 Coming Soon - Spacious 2 bedroom 2 bath duplex - No showings until 6/19/2020 - All utilities included in this unit and it has plenty of space. Conveniently located off of I24.
Woodmore - Dalewood
1 Unit Available
305 N Moore Road
305 North Moore Road, Chattanooga, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1200 sqft
305 N Moore Road Available 06/19/20 Updated Single Family Home! - We don't want to miss out on this updated 3 bedroom home with newer paint, refinished hard wood floors throughout, tile in the kitchen and bathroom, appliances include fridge and
Woodmore - Dalewood
1 Unit Available
5011 Carolyn Drive
5011 Carolyn Lane, Chattanooga, TN
2 Bedrooms
$995
916 sqft
5011 Carolyn Drive Available 06/30/20 Coming soon...Quaint 2 bedrom 1 bath Brainerd cottage includes new siding and lawn care provided. - Coming soon...This cute cottage is located in Brainerd just off the Brainerd Golf Course on a dead-end street.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Rossville rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,330.
Some of the colleges located in the Rossville area include Southern Adventist University, Lee University, and The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Rossville from include Chattanooga, Cleveland, Soddy-Daisy, Collegedale, and Red Bank.