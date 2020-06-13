/
Kingsland
Last updated June 13 2020
36 Apartments for rent in Kingsland, GA
1 Unit Available
145 WOODHAVEN DRIVE
145 W Woodhaven Dr, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1288 sqft
145 WOODHAVEN DR - AVAILABLE ON 06/02/2020 - 3 BR, 2 BATH HOME ON CORNER LOT WITH FENCED YARD, CONVENIENT TO SCHOOLS, I-95, SHOPPING, AND AREA ATTRACTIONS. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, LARGE LIVING AREA, 2 CAR GARAGE. (RLNE3272636)
1 Unit Available
702 E Bay Ave
702 East Bay Street, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
702 E Bay Ave Available 08/01/20 Adorable, spacious Kingsland Home - This well maintained 3bd/2ba home is ready for you! Great central location to shopping, parks and schools! Large living room, spacious eat in kitchen with separate dining room,
1 Unit Available
808 E Davis Ave 2,4
808 E Davis Ave, Kingsland, GA
2 Bedrooms
$600
1000 sqft
Unit 2,4 Available 07/01/20 Handy Location Kingsland GA - Property Id: 44076 Handy location 2 Bedroom Townhome inside washer and dryer hookup outside patio and storage locker and ample closet space just 1/2 mile from exit 3 Interstate 95 less than
1 Unit Available
204 Lake Forest Dr
204 Lake Forest Dr, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1396 sqft
Very nice and well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Open floor plan with gorgeous wood laminate floors in living room with lots of natural sunlight. Kitchen features breakfast bar and area with bay window.
1 Unit Available
171 Huntington Dr
171 Huntington Drive, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1470 sqft
3 BR/2 BA Home in The Meadows Subdivision. The home features wood flooring throughout the main living areas, carpet in bedrooms, double vanity, garden tub and separate shower in the master bedroom.
1 Unit Available
220 Merriwood Cir
220 Merriwood Circle, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1196 sqft
Cozy 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home located in the Meadows. This home has carpeting throughout, indoor laundry, spacious living room, and a 1-car garage.
1 Unit Available
132 E Lakemont Dr
132 East Lakemont Drive, Kingsland, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
906 sqft
Two bedroom, two bathroom Charming brick duplex. Recently renovated with all new wood look tile throughout and new interior paint. Conveniently located in between Kingsland and St Marys and close to Kings Bay Sub-Base.
1 Unit Available
146 Lake Wellington Dr
146 Lake Wellington Drive, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1249 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/15/20 - THIS 3 BEDROOM/2 BATH HAS TILE FIREPLACE IN GREAT ROOM, LARGE KITCHEN W/BREAKFAST BAR, DBL VANITY IN MASTER BATH, GUEST ROOM WITH WALK-IN CLOSET & A LARGE FENCED BACKYARD.
1 Unit Available
517 Lake Jordan Blvd W
517 Lake Jordan Boulevard West, Kingsland, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,325
2328 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/15/20 - Great 5 bedroom/3 bath with large family room/rec room loft upstairs with two bedrooms. Master with private bath and two bedrooms with guest bath located on main floor.
1 Unit Available
238 Merriwood Circle
238 Merriwood Circle, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1390 sqft
3 BR/2 BA home with new laminate flooring - no carpet anywhere. Partiallly fenced yard. $50 application fee for each adult over 18. Your monthly income should be at least 3 times the rent. Good rental and credit history required.
1 Unit Available
101 Wildwood Drive
101 Wildwood Rd, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1320 sqft
Split bedroom plan with 3 bedrooms, 2 bathroom, hardwood, tile, and carpet flooring; 3 unit multi-family home, 3 BEDROOM/ 2 BATHROOM , 1,320 SQFT
1 Unit Available
123 E King Ave
123 State Rte 40 E, Kingsland, GA
1 Bedroom
$635
700 sqft
Available 10/01/19 Kingsland GA 1 BR all utilties included - Property Id: 44078 Historic Theater Apts Laundry on premise very convenient location 1 mile from Exit 3 . Owner pays all utilities excluding cable TV No Smoking and Pet free property .
1 Unit Available
105 Honeysuckle Rd
105 Honeysuckle Road, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1382 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/26/19 - 3 BEDROOM, 2 BATH HOME IN LAKE VINE SOUTH. SPLIT FLOOR PLAN. FENCED YARD AND 2 CAR GARAGE. CONVENIENT TO KINGS BAY NAVAL BASE, AREA ATTRACTIONS, SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS.
Results within 1 mile of Kingsland
1 Unit Available
116 Boatsman Way
116 Boatman Way, St. Marys, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2836 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/3/20 - BEAUTIFUL 4 BR, 3 BA HOME, SECOND MASTER BR UPSTAIRS. SCREENED BACK PORCH, LAKE VIEW, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, FORMAL DINING, FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM.
1 Unit Available
134 Boatsman Way
134 Boatsman Way, St. Marys, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2025 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/14/2020 - 4 bedroom, 2 bath. The spacious master suite includes tray ceilings, a walk-in closet, a double vanity, garden tub, and a walk-in tiled shower. Kitchen looks into the great room over an island - perfect setup for entertaining.
1 Unit Available
201 Nutgall Dr
201 Nutgall Drive, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2633 sqft
AVAILABLE 6/16/20 - 4 BEDROOM OPEN CONCEPT SPLIT PLAN WITH A CORNER LOCATION IN GATED OSPREY COVE COMMUNITY.
Results within 5 miles of Kingsland
Verified
5 Units Available
The Retreat at Hidden Bay
2000 Harbor Pines Dr, St. Marys, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1050 sqft
Tucked into a tranquil area in coastal Georgia. Lots of outdoor green space and near area trails. Pet-friendly community. Spacious interiors recently remodeled to include modern kitchens and bathrooms.
1 Unit Available
304 Baltic Court
304 Baltic Court, St. Marys, GA
2 Bedrooms
$795
892 sqft
304 Baltic Court Available 07/02/20 304 BALTIC CT - PENDING APPLICATION - AVAILABLE ON 07/02/2020 - 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH BRICK DUPLEX IN CONVENIENT LOCATION. RECENTLY RENOVATED! TILE FLOORING.
1 Unit Available
138 Hamilton Drive
138 Hamilton Drive, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1641 sqft
138 Hamilton Drive Available 06/24/20 138 Hamilton Drive - PENDING APPLICATION - 3BR TWO-STORY HOME ON THE WATER IN SUGARMILL PLANTATION. THE KITCHEN INCLUDES BRAND NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND VIEWS OF THE LAKE.
1 Unit Available
83 Oyster Cove
83 Oyster Cv, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1247 sqft
Detached house with air conditioner heat pump in historic Saint Marys, Georgia.
1 Unit Available
145 Retreat Pl
145 Retreat Place, Camden County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1320 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 2 car garage. Split floor plan. Large living room with fireplace. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and walk in closet. Spacious eat in kitchen with pantry. Large lot in country type setting.
1 Unit Available
48206 Meridian Trail
48206 Meridian Trl, Nassau County, FL
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1904 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Hilliard FL is now available.
1 Unit Available
405 Hunt Club Rd
405 Hunt Club Road, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1320 sqft
AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN: 7/13/2020 LIVE IN THE OUTDOORS IN THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME ON A LARGE LOT IN HUNTER'S POINT. THE BACKYARD FEATURES A LARGE DECK OVERLOOKING A CREEK WITH PLENTY OF ROOM TO SIT AND RELAX.
1 Unit Available
109 Victoria Cir
109 Victorias Circle, St. Marys, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
2243 sqft
5 BR/3BA Home with open living area and master bedroom on main level. The home features an eat in kitchen, a loft on the second floor and a large fenced in back yard. Call to schedule your viewing today! Pet fee $300 per pet. Max 2.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Kingsland rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,070.
Some of the colleges located in the Kingsland area include Edward Waters College, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida, College of Coastal Georgia, and Florida State College at Jacksonville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Kingsland from include Jacksonville, Brunswick, Jacksonville Beach, Orange Park, and Atlantic Beach.
