rockdale county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:40 AM
124 Apartments for rent in Rockdale County, GA📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,364
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Premium apartment features in a community close to the Mall at Stonecrest. Ceramic tile flooring and garden tub. Relax at the pool or enjoy the tennis court and jogging trail.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
3 Units Available
Brandon Glen
1500 Brandon Glen Way NE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$946
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1234 sqft
This property features a pool, playground. and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments are ready for satellite and cable TV, and feature large closets and patios/balconies. Located just minutes from Milstead Crossing and Pine Log Park.
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
15 Units Available
Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents enjoy beautiful lake and fountain views from this community's gazebo. It's located minutes from I-20, so all of Georgia is within easy reach. Community features include sauna, tennis court and gym. Fireplaces in units.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,328
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Residents of this community enjoy gated access, on-site laundry, a pool and fitness center. Apartments include garden tubs, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Northside Village Shopping Center and Pine Log Park are both short drives away.
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
15 Units Available
Peaks Landing
1200 Peaks Landing SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,185
1270 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.Please schedule yours today. Comfort comes easy at Peaks Landing. Our Conyers apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Last updated July 21 at 08:06 PM
Contact for Availability
Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1455 sqft
At Keswick Village, we're connecting people and communities, one home at a time.
Last updated May 11 at 07:04 PM
4 Units Available
Tall Oaks Apartments
348 Tall Oaks Dr SE, Atlanta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1150 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1300 sqft
Located in a secluded, wooded area, but minutes from area shopping and schools. On-site pool, tennis court and car care center. Updated interiors feature fireplaces, balconies or patios, and beautiful views.
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
364 Windsor Walk Southeast
364 Windsor Walk Southeast, Rockdale County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1252 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
1219 Lakeview Drive Northwest
1219 Lakeview Drive Northwest, Conyers, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
900 sqft
Don't miss this must see newly renovated 2 Bedroom, 1 Bath, first floor Apartment in Conyers. Conveniently located within walking distance of Downtown Conyers and minutes Conyers retail district.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
2585 Golfview Terrace Southeast
2585 Golfview Terrace Southeast, Rockdale County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1250 sqft
Great Duplex close to the interstate, shopping, eating & more! The unit has 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, family room with brick fireplace and spacious kitchen with eat in dining area, separate laundry room.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
450 Valley Woods Circle Southeast
450 Valley Woods Cir SE, Rockdale County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1700 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1040 Pine St NE
1040 Pine Street Northeast, Conyers, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1404 sqft
Wonderful 3 Bed 2 Bath in Olde Town Conyers Close to I-20. - Great home with lots of southern charm. Large family room overlooking kitchen equipped with stainless steel appliances and separate dining area. Enclosed front porch and open carport.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2002 Briar Creek Court
2002 Briar Creek Ct NE, Conyers, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1662 sqft
Close to Everything Conyers! - This home is located just minutes from Old Town, shopping and I-20 in the heart of Conyers. This home features an open floor plan downstairs and a large master bedroom upstairs. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5914182)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1881 Millstream Hollow
1881 Millstream Hollow Northwest, Conyers, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1421 sqft
- COMING SOON!!!! Washer and dryer included in this unit This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3032 Avondale Blvd SE
3032 Avondale Boulevard Southeast, Rockdale County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2338 sqft
Charming Four Bedrooms/Two and a Half Bathroom Single Family House in Conyers This 4 bedroom, 2.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1430 George Drive SE
1430 George Drive Southeast, Rockdale County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,574
2970 sqft
Charming Home in a Prime Location Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1750 Poplar Street SE
1750 Poplar Street Southeast, Rockdale County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2115 sqft
Tons of living and outdoor space. This home is perfect for those who are looking for a long term home. This property features a formal living and dinning room area. Gas fireplace and sunroof great for relaxation.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1750 Poplar
1750 Poplar St SE, Rockdale County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2115 sqft
Tons of living and outdoor space. This home is perfect for those who are looking for a long term home. This property features a formal living and dinning room area. Gas fireplace and sunroof great for relaxation.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
5001 Se Bridlewood Cir
5001 Bridlewood Cir SE, Rockdale County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
2196 sqft
Come see this Beautiful Remodel Home Meadowbrook Subdivision. Home features ALL NEW Laminate Flooring and Paint throughout with a Open Concept and Spacious Living Area with a Brick Fireplace.
Last updated May 14 at 09:37 AM
1 Unit Available
205 Odyssey Turn
205 NW Odyssey, Conyers, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1356 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom / 2.
Last updated December 7 at 06:26 PM
1 Unit Available
3632 Shale Lane Southeast
3632 SE Shale Ln, Rockdale County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2121 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2 bath, 2,121 sf home is located in Conyers, Ga. This home features beautiful vinyl and plush carpeted floors, an updated kitchen with all black appliances, spacious dining area and car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Rockdale County
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
22 Units Available
The Oxford
50 Greenleaf Rd, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Get away from the crowds and relax in a lakeside gazebo, lounge by the pool or visit the playground onsite. Play a game in one of the tennis courts while waiting for your laundry.
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
4525 Latchwood Drive
4525 Latchwood Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1473 sqft
This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA. Our ideal tenant earns 3.5 times the monthly rent; has NO history of evictions within 5 years and a good credit history.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
2135 Pinewood Dr.
2135 Pinewood Drive, Newton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1592 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Rockdale County area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, University of Georgia, Life University, and Morehouse College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
