Last updated June 13 2020 at 12:40 PM
259 Apartments for rent in Lithonia, GA📍
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
4 Units Available
Arbor Crossing
10 Arbor Crossing Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$779
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1042 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated yards from Route 278 and a short drive from Stonecrest Mall. Apartments include hardwood floors, a modern kitchen and a patio or balcony. The pleasant community features a pool and a tennis court.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
25 Units Available
Creekside Corners
5301 W Fairington Pkwy, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1345 sqft
An awe-inspiring living experience is in store for you at Creekside Corners, a vibrant apartment community in Lithonia, GA—just 15 miles east of Atlanta. You’ll find a variety of must-have apartment features and community amenities.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
17 Units Available
Belle Vista
100 Camellia Ln, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,041
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,335
1072 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1247 sqft
Belle Vista Apartments in Lithonia, GA, offer gorgeous, Southern-style updated units with stylish features like wood flooring, a new fitness center and a resort-style pool for those sunny days.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
The Life at Treeview
37 Treeview Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$943
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,077
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,163
1414 sqft
Experience the best in apartment living at The Life at Treeview conveniently located in Lithonia, GA. Our community offers both newly renovated and refreshed one, two, and three-bedroom apartment homes.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
16 Units Available
Cavalier @ 100
100 Cavalier Crossing, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
955 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,705
1558 sqft
Property features include a business center and barbecue grills. Apartments have walk-in closets and extra storage. Close to supermarkets and shopping center, with easy access to I-20.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
12 Units Available
Woodcrest Village
2325 Woodcrest Walk, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$804
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$919
1003 sqft
We love to show off our beautiful community!Currently, we are not offering in-person tours.We are excited to offer virtual or self-guided tours. Ask us how!Please e-mail or call us today.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Grovewood Park
6170 Hillandale Lane, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1043 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1228 sqft
Come home to Grovewood Park and discover what sets us apart from the rest! Our pet-friendly two and three-bedroom apartment homes provide comfort and convenience in a tranquil setting in Lithonia, GA.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lithonia
1 Unit Available
Chelsea Place 2362 Parc Chateau Dr
2362 Parc Chateau Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$795
596 sqft
Why choose between spacious floor plans, convenient amenities, and a great price? Chelsea Place is a beautiful community that offers 1-bedroom apartments and 2- and 3-bedroom townhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lithonia
2 Units Available
Chelsea Place
2361 Parc Chateau Dr, Lithonia, GA
1 Bedroom
$795
596 sqft
***For a very limited time only we are offering a $250 discount on your first month rent when you submit an application within 24 hours after viewing the apartment!*** Why choose between spacious floor plans, convenient amenities, and a great
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Lithonia
1 Unit Available
Chelsea Place 6785 Ida St
6785 Ida Street, Lithonia, GA
2 Bedrooms
$880
930 sqft
Why choose between spacious floor plans, convenient amenities, and a great price? Chelsea Place is a beautiful community that offers 1-bedroom apartments and 2- and 3-bedroom townhomes.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Lithonia
1 Unit Available
2557 Oakleaf Ridge
2557 Oakleaf Rdg, Lithonia, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2163 sqft
Move-In-Ready former model home. This amazing 2-story,open floor plan features the family room w/a gorgeous 2 story fireplace open to the dining & kitchen w/gorgeous granite countertops & stainless steel appl.
Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
6478 Charter Way
6478 Charter Way, Redan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
1170 sqft
$1,025 – 2 Bed / 2.5 bath townhouse w/ deck off living room! Available May 7, 2020! Recently renovated 2/2.5 townhouse that is spacious and has fireplace. Deck off living room great for entertaining!Kitchen appliances included.
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
2400 Bear Mountain St
2400 Bear Mountain St, DeKalb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2712 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
6462 Marbut Road
6462 Marbut Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1024 sqft
6462 Marbut Rd. Lithonia, GA 30058 is a single family home that contains 1,024 sq ft and was built in 1987. It contains 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms. House is fully renovated with brand new flooring. Kitchen appliances are included.
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
2731 Evans Mill Drive - 1
2731 Evans Mill Drive, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1100 sqft
No Section 8 at this time. Serious Inquires ONLY Please. AVAILABLE NOW!!! Luxury townhome in Evansmill Town homes, Lithonia, Ga for rent for $950 per month. (See video walkthrough of unit by searching #GCD2722WalkThru on Facebook). Fresh Paint.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4853 Tower View Dr
4853 Tower View Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,099
2572 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,572 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4755 Browns Mill Ferry Road
4755 Browns Mill Ferry Road, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1629 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,629 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1055 Carriage Pl
1055 Carriage Place, DeKalb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,300
** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS ** With the Dream America program, you can lease to own homes like this in Atlanta metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
2 Units Available
Windward Forest 2601 Embarcadero Dr Apt 266
2601 Embarcadero Dr, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$930
964 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,115
1217 sqft
*Take advantage of our Welcome Home Special! Applying within 24hours of your visit gets you a $250 discount on your first months rent.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5468 Panola Downs Rd
5468 Panola Downs Road, Redan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1381 sqft
3 Bedroom Home for rent - Property Id: 246530 3 bedrooms/ 2 full bathrooms, both with jacuzzi tubs. Video security system, washer/dryer hook-up. Screened in sunroom,1 car garage with garage door opener. Convenient to Marta, dining and shopping.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5997 Southland Drive
5997 Southland Drive, DeKalb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,200
- No Cats Allowed (RLNE3304959)
Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
2569 Piering Dr
2569 Piering Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1478 sqft
Spacious, Newer, 3 Bedroom/2.5 Bath Home Available NOW! Close to shopping, restaurants and more, with quick access to hwys 20/124/278. This home offers washer/dryer hookups, carpet, AC, kitchen includes dishwasher and electric range/oven, parking.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
4872 Tower View Dr
4872 Tower View Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,099
2572 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5177 Grove Field Place
5177 Grove Field Place, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1682 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Lithonia, the median rent is $1,179 for a studio, $1,237 for a 1-bedroom, $1,429 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,876 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Lithonia, check out our monthly Lithonia Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Lithonia area include Luther Rice College & Seminary, Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, University of Georgia, and Lanier Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Lithonia from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.
