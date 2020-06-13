/
jackson
26 Apartments for rent in Jackson, GA📍
208 Ball Street
208 Ball Street, Jackson, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1299 sqft
Jackson Brick Ranch - Hardwood floors, ceiling fans, new paint, 3 bed/2 bath ready in two weeks. NO pets (RLNE5821183)
890 Hwy 42 South Unit B4
890 Highway 42 S, Jackson, GA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$950
Jackson Townhome - 2 bed 2.5 bath, new carpet new paint, patio, includes water, trash and pool. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5821185)
151 Blake Ave
151 Blake Ave, Jackson, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1360 sqft
Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath town home in established neighborhood.
301 Stony Brook Cir
301 Stony Brook Circle, Butts County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1080 sqft
Adorable 3 bedroom, 2 full bath ranch home located just outside of Locust Grove on Hwy 42. Family Room with wood floors and gas fireplace. Kitchen offers a breakfast area, fridge, dishwasher, and stove with loads of cabinet space.
102 Old Stonewall Drive
102 Old Stonewall Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1637 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,637 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
164 Southridge Dr
164 Southridge Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1434 sqft
Very nice ranch located minutes from Tanger! Private retreat with great rocking chair front porch and huge deck on the back. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with ceiling fans in each room. Huge, unfinished basement for storage, etc.
163 BRENTWOOD LANE
163 Bentwood Lane, Locust Grove, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1602 sqft
BIG AND ROOMIE! BIG AND ROOMIE! - BIG AND SPACIOUS.
450 Corral Pass
450 Corral Pass, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1528 sqft
3BR / 2BATH RANCH LEASE TO OWN!! - This lovely 3 bedroom, 2 bath ranch home features spacious bedrooms which allow natural light, master bath includes a garden tub and separate shower, large family room with fireplace and vaulted ceilings, separate
309 Bellevue Ridge
309 Bellevue Ridge, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,453
1922 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
170 Old Mill Drive
170 Old Mill Drive, Henry County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,949
2646 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
138 Al Jennah Boulevard
138 Al-Jennah Boulevard, Locust Grove, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1853 sqft
Housing voucher not accepted on this home. Move in now! Enter home with an open concept kitchen/Living room/dining room. Kitchen has breakfast bar,granite counter tops, pantry,brand new appliances. Main floor has a half bath for your guest.
200 Happy Trl
200 Happy Trail, Locust Grove, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1801 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom home Coming soon! Schools - TBD To view our qualifications please click the "apply now" button above. The qualifications are available for review before you actually will be asked to apply for the property.
1015 Allegiance Drive
1015 Allegiance Drive, Locust Grove, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1896 sqft
A charming home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths in Locust Grove is NOW available for move-in! Stay tuned for photo's! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit
1024 Allegiance Drive
1024 Allegiance Drive, Locust Grove, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1983 sqft
A charming home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths in Locust Grove is NOW available for move-in! Stay tuned for photo's! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit
109 Colony Park Lane
109 Colony Park Lane, Locust Grove, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1782 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.
115 Hunters Trce
115 Hunters Trace, Newton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1938 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
140 Bramble Bush Trail
140 Bramble Bush Trail, Newton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1560 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
700 Graces Court
700 Graces Court, Henry County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,025
3434 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
135 Hunters Trce
135 Hunters Trace, Newton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1281 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
232 Sableshire way
232 Sableshire Way, Locust Grove, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2532 sqft
Nice home located close to I-75 and not far from shopping including Tanger outlet mall. It has ample room and has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. large family room and is in a quiet neighborhood. On a cull de sac.
144 Colony Park Ln
144 Colony Park Lane, Locust Grove, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1827 sqft
Spacious three bedroom, 2.5 bath, town house with large master bedroom and bath with double vanity. Large open kitchen and separate dining room. One car garage. Convenient to I-75, shopping, and dining. Near schools. Near Tanger Outlet.
220 Lafayette St.
220 Lafayette Street, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
House in Locust Grove - This home has 3 bedrooms and 2 baths. The master is on the main level. There is a living room w/ a fireplace. It has a large eat in kitchen. There is a double garage. there is a large backyard that is fenced.
835 Freedom Walk
835 Freedom Walk, Locust Grove, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
2249 sqft
Enjoy this perfect family home, tucked away on a cul-de-sac in the southern suburbs of Atlanta! The spacious family room features a lovely fireplace topped with a beautiful decorative mantle and is your perfect spot for a movie night by the fire
80 Rivercrest Ln
80 Rivercrest Ln, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,345
1597 sqft
Charming Four Bed/Three Bath Single Family House in Covington. This 4 bedroom, 3 bath unit features 1597 square feet of living space with a kitchen that includes a refrigerator, electric range oven, and dishwasher.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Jackson rentals listed on Apartment List is $980.
Some of the colleges located in the Jackson area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, University of Georgia, Morehouse College, and Athens Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Jackson from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Athens, and Smyrna.
