newton county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:37 AM
140 Apartments for rent in Newton County, GA📍
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Porterdale Mill Lofts
2100 Main St, Porterdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,095
872 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
A newly constructed community featuring two restaurants and on-site retail. Located in a historically renovated building. On-site fitness area, roof deck overlooking the river and elevators. Spacious interiors with hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
22 Units Available
The Oxford
50 Greenleaf Rd, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,230
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Get away from the crowds and relax in a lakeside gazebo, lounge by the pool or visit the playground onsite. Play a game in one of the tennis courts while waiting for your laundry.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
105 Rockingham Drive
105 Rockingham Drive, Newton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1500 sqft
A charming home with 3 bedrooms and 2 baths in Covington is NOW available for move-in! Stay tuned for photo's! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
85 Bellerive Lane Southeast
85 Bellerive Lane Southeast, Covington, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1660 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
8303 Lakeview Drive Southwest
8303 Lakeview Drive Southwest, Covington, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,245
1102 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
85 Katelen Court
85 Katelen Court, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
2107 sqft
All that this house needs is your personal stamp to make it into a true home. Recently built, this home has loads to offer and complements any style of decor since a neutral color scheme is available throughout the home.
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
9120 Griffin Lane Southwest
9120 Griffin Lane Southwest, Covington, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1056 sqft
This home has been completely renovated. New countertops, new appliances, new flooring, new paint, and new blinds. This home has all of the bells and whistles.
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
30 Emily Court
30 Emily Court, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2694 sqft
Open concept flloor plan 4BR, 3.5 Bath 2Car Garage, 2 Story traditional home with side entry garage.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
115 Bramble Bush Trail
115 Bramble Bush Trail, Newton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1560 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
170 Mandy Lane
170 Mandy Lane, Newton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,975
2572 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Brand new home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
2135 Pinewood Dr.
2135 Pinewood Drive, Newton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1592 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
6337 Avery Street Southwest
6337 Avery Street Southwest, Covington, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1428 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
20 Kestrel Cir
20 Kestrel Circle, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2718 sqft
Spacious River Walk Farms home coming soon! This is a beautiful, spacious 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home. There is a welcoming hardwood foyer, family room with fireplace, formal dining area, eat-in kitchen with bay window.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
40 Sammy Ct
40 Sammy Court, Newton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1926 sqft
Single Story
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
10115 Highway 142 N Ste 10117
10115 John R Williams Highway, Newton County, GA
Studio
$3,000
4500 sqft
Upstairs Suite: Great location for Pharmacist, Pediatrician, Attorney. All utilities included in rent. Gas, Electric, Water and Sanitation. Minutes from I-20. Call today for more information.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
215 Oak Terrace Dr
215 Oak Terrace Drive, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,450
2305 sqft
215 Oak Terrace Covington GA 30016. **NO PETS** Available for viewing after 7/20 HOUSING VOUCHERS ARE NOT ACCEPTED ON THIS HOME Enter into a nice two-story foyer. Dining room is on the left and living room is on the right.
1 of 7
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
305 Meadowridge Dr
305 Meadowridge Drive, Newton County, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in beautiful Covington Ga has an open feel to it. The kitchen is open to the great room with fireplace. Great for entertaining. The patio is convenient to the kitchen for grilling and relaxing.
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
35 Natures Trl
35 Natures Trail, Newton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1602 sqft
New 2 story garage home! The main floor features a great room that connects to the dining area and kitchen. Also, on the main floor is a half bath. The 2nd floor features the owner's suite with walk in closet and private bathroom.
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
10178 Allen Drive SW
10178 Allen Drive Southwest, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$1,450
1769 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 5 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Covington. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
200 Oak Terrace Drive
200 Oak Terrace Drive, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1930 sqft
Nice rental long term all appliance included for a growing family.
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
55 Stone Creek Drive
55 Stone Creek Drive, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1200 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Covington. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
9105 Griffin Lane SW
9105 Griffin Lane Southwest, Covington, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1056 sqft
**AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Covington, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 4 bedroom 1 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home.
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
7135 Pineview Drive SW
7135 Pineview Dr SW, Covington, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1000 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home Covington. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!
1 of 15
Last updated April 10 at 04:06 AM
1 Unit Available
30 Michelle Way
30 Michelle Way, Newton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,545
2107 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Some of the colleges located in the Newton County area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, University of Georgia, Life University, and Morehouse College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
