11 Apartments for rent in Albany, GA📍
1 of 13
1 of 6
1 of 1
1 of 1
1 of 12
1 of 16
1 of 1
1 of 14
1 of 1
1 of 2
1 of 1
1 of 1
Albany is the largest city in the area. You’ll be able to find more amenities here than you will in nearby Lee and Dougherty County towns—like for instance, large chain supermarkets and restaurants. There are many outdoor activities from hunting and fishing to touring the Riverquarium. Most residents will tell you that, though Albany is the area’s big city, it’s got a small town feel. Sound good to you? Great, let's get started on your Albany apartment hunt!
Here there are a lot of newer condo and apartment developments with swimming pools and fitness centers.
Northwest Albany, in the area adjacent to the Albany Mall, also has a lot of newer apartments for rent.
East Albany has a variety of apartments complexes and houses.
Many apartments in town are rented through management companies and real estate agents, but are not listed online, so the quickest and easiest way for you to find your new home is to enlist professional help. This will also allow you to see a variety of places in certain neighborhoods, separating the wheat from the chaff.
Many rentals will offer discounted deposits and first month’s rent. Low deposits and application fees are pretty common in Albany. Application fees generally range from $20-30, with deposits going for $100 to one month’s rent.
Albany’s small town feel in a big city translates into little traffic during rush hour throughout the city. Commuters coming into downtown may experience slight congestion from farther flung commuters, but overall your Albany commute should be a pleasant one.
Albany Transit Service provides several fixed route bus lines that operate throughout the city, in and out of downtown.
June 2020 Albany Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Albany Rent Report. Albany rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Albany rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
June 2020 Albany Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Albany Rent Report. Albany rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Albany rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.
Albany rents increased moderately over the past month
Albany rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Albany stand at $654 for a one-bedroom apartment and $797 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Albany's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents rising across cities in Georgia
Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Albany, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.
- Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,479; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Alpharetta experiencing the fastest decline (-1.9%).
- Athens, Augusta, and Albany have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 3.5%, and 2.4%, respectively).
Albany rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased moderately in Albany, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Albany is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Albany's median two-bedroom rent of $797 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.4% increase in Albany.
- While Albany's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Denver (-0.4%).
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Albany than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Albany.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.