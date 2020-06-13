Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 11:44 AM

11 Apartments for rent in Albany, GA

Verified

Last updated June 5 at 09:29am
Sherwood
1 Unit Available
Shoreham
2001 Dawson Rd, Albany, GA
2 Bedrooms
$679
960 sqft
2002 D Lafayette Circle Available 07/03/20 - (RLNE5413838)
Verified

Last updated April 3 at 03:49pm
5 Units Available
Princeton Place
539 N Westover Blvd, Albany, GA
1 Bedroom
$750
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$790
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$890
1300 sqft
Welcome to Princeton Place Apartments! With our great location, and attentive and caring staff, you will definitely want to make Princeton Place your new home.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
2003 Gary Ave
2003 Gary Avenue, Albany, GA
3 Bedrooms
$825
1485 sqft
Carport, fenced yard, den

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1006 Hobson St
1006 Hobson Street, Albany, GA
3 Bedrooms
$725
1161 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1006 Hobson St in Albany. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
612 W 2nd Avenue
612 West 2nd Avenue, Albany, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
1424 sqft
Gorgeous historic home that has been lovingly restored. The rooms are large with the original hardwood floors. Both living and dining rooms have the original coffered ceilings.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
1503 West Highland Avenue - B
1503 West Highland Avenue, Albany, GA
2 Bedrooms
$525
844 sqft
This 2 bedroom 1 bath duplex has been freshly painted with new vinyl floors in the kitchen and bathroom plus lots of storage closets. Both bedrooms have a ceiling fan and all carpet has been professionally cleaned.

Last updated June 13 at 08:20am
1 Unit Available
425 Mulberry Avenue
425 Mulberry Avenue, Albany, GA
3 Bedrooms
$550
925 sqft
Unit type: Single Family Home; Number of bedrooms: 3; Number of bathrooms: 1; Square footage: 925; Parking: 2 Car Carport; Monthly rent: $550.00; IMRID22998

Last updated May 14 at 09:37am
Rawson Park
1 Unit Available
630 West 4th Avenue
630 West 4th Avenue, Albany, GA
2 Bedrooms
$500
875 sqft
Smoke free unit featuring 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, living room and kitchen/dining area. The unit is located on the top floor with entrances to both the front and the back of the building. Private parking is located at the rear of the building.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
Radium Springs
1 Unit Available
404 Bush St
404 Bush Street, Albany, GA
4 Bedrooms
$850
1242 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 404 Bush St in Albany. View photos, descriptions and more!

Last updated December 19 at 07:19pm
1 Unit Available
903 Faulk Ct
903 Faulk Court, Albany, GA
3 Bedrooms
$750
1066 sqft
Good Life Realty, LLC ; 229-436-3353 ; Office Hours: 9AM - 3PM (M-F) ; 1 year lease ; Security Deposit $ 750.00 ; NO PETS
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
150 N Doublegate Dr- A
150 North Doublegate Drive, Lee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1075 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 150 N Doublegate Dr- A in Lee County. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
162 Nacoochee St
162 Nacoochee Dr, Leesburg, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1188 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 162 Nacoochee St in Leesburg. View photos, descriptions and more!

Median Rent in Albany

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Albany is $654, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $797.
Studio
$613
1 Bed
$654
2 Beds
$797
3+ Beds
$1,069
City GuideAlbany
Albany is located in southwestern Georgia, 180 miles from Atlanta.

Albany is the largest city in the area. You’ll be able to find more amenities here than you will in nearby Lee and Dougherty County towns—like for instance, large chain supermarkets and restaurants. There are many outdoor activities from hunting and fishing to touring the Riverquarium. Most residents will tell you that, though Albany is the area’s big city, it’s got a small town feel. Sound good to you? Great, let's get started on your Albany apartment hunt!

Neighborhoods in Albany, GA

Here there are a lot of newer condo and apartment developments with swimming pools and fitness centers.

Northwest Albany, in the area adjacent to the Albany Mall, also has a lot of newer apartments for rent.

East Albany has a variety of apartments complexes and houses.

Rental Tips

Many apartments in town are rented through management companies and real estate agents, but are not listed online, so the quickest and easiest way for you to find your new home is to enlist professional help. This will also allow you to see a variety of places in certain neighborhoods, separating the wheat from the chaff.

Many rentals will offer discounted deposits and first month’s rent. Low deposits and application fees are pretty common in Albany. Application fees generally range from $20-30, with deposits going for $100 to one month’s rent.

Getting Around

Albany’s small town feel in a big city translates into little traffic during rush hour throughout the city. Commuters coming into downtown may experience slight congestion from farther flung commuters, but overall your Albany commute should be a pleasant one.

Albany Transit Service provides several fixed route bus lines that operate throughout the city, in and out of downtown.

June 2020 Albany Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Albany Rent Report. Albany rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Albany rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Albany Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Albany Rent Report. Albany rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Albany rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the state and nation.

Albany rents increased moderately over the past month

Albany rents have increased 0.3% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 2.4% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Albany stand at $654 for a one-bedroom apartment and $797 for a two-bedroom. This is the fifth straight month that the city has seen rent increases after a decline in December of last year. Albany's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents rising across cities in Georgia

    Throughout the past year, rent increases have been occurring not just in the city of Albany, but across the entire state. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in Georgia, 6 of them have seen prices rise. The state as a whole logged rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the state.

    • Looking throughout the state, Roswell is the most expensive of all Georgia's major cities, with a median two-bedroom rent of $1,479; of the 10 largest Georgia cities that we have data for, 4 have seen rents fall year-over-year, with Alpharetta experiencing the fastest decline (-1.9%).
    • Athens, Augusta, and Albany have all experienced year-over-year growth above the state average (3.7%, 3.5%, and 2.4%, respectively).

    Albany rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Albany, large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Albany is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Albany's median two-bedroom rent of $797 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.4% increase in Albany.
    • While Albany's rents rose moderately over the past year, some cities nationwide saw decreases, including San Francisco (-1.0%) and Denver (-0.4%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Albany than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than three-and-a-half times the price in Albany.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Albany?
    In Albany, the median rent is $613 for a studio, $654 for a 1-bedroom, $797 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,069 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Albany, check out our monthly Albany Rent Report.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Albany?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Albany from include Tifton.

