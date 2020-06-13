199 Apartments for rent in Jonesboro, GA

Apartment List
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
11 Units Available
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,210
1209 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
9 Units Available
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community amenities include a pool, a tennis court and a clubhouse. Inside the apartment homes are laundry connections, bay windows and walk-in closets. Commuters will love the proximity to I-75.
1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
3 Units Available
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1200 sqft
Exquisite apartments with bright sunrooms, fireplaces, and breakfast bars. Take advantage of the on-site walking trails, pool, and tennis court. Minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and I-75. Near Southlake Mall for dining and shopping.
1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
3 Units Available
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated by Fielder Road with easy access to I-95 and Piedmont Park. Apartments feature one- to three-bedroom units with extra storage space and window coverings. On-site amenities include BBQ grill and fitness center.
1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,062
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,315
1260 sqft
Near Hwy 41 and good schools. Plenty of shopping and dining along Mt. Zion Road and Jonesboro Road. Pet-friendly apartments with cherry wood cabinets, modern black appliances and walk-in closets. Fitness center, laundry area.
1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
7 Units Available
Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd, Jonesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,176
1310 sqft
Park at Mt. Zion in Jonesboro, Georgia offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price. In-home perks include spacious floor plans with washer and dryer included, all electric appliances, and walk-in closets.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jonesboro
1 Unit Available
274 North Main Street Unit D
274 North Main Street, Jonesboro, GA
Studio
$1,000
- Please call the City of Jonesboro (770) 478-3800 to verify what types of businesses they will allow. You may also visit City Hall at 124 North Ave, Jonesboro, GA 30236. (RLNE4622506)

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jonesboro
1 Unit Available
124 Batiste Garden Circle
124 Batiste Garden Circle, Jonesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1050 sqft
Downtown Jonesboro-Brick Ranch 3/1 - Here we have a 3 bedroom 1 bath brick home in downtown Jonesboro. You'll be close to all the happenings of the amazing City of Jonesboro. This home is on a dead-end street with an amazing wooded lot.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jonesboro
1 Unit Available
242 Jonesboro Rd
242 Jonesboro Road, Jonesboro, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1066 sqft
Adorable 3 Bed Bungalow! - Hardwood Floors...Fresh Paint...Great Covered Patio (RLNE5831064)
Results within 1 mile of Jonesboro

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
8759 EMBREY DR.
8759 Embry Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1028 sqft
Updated Three Bedroom/1.5 Bath Ranch In Serene Neighborhood! - New Hard Surface Flooring & Carpet Fresh Paint New Light Fixtures New Appliances New Blinds This Lovely Ranch-Style Home Features a 3 Bed/1.

1 of 27

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
1625 RAVENS RUN
1625 Ravens Run, Clayton County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
Elegant 5 Bedroom/3 Bath Executive Home In Jonesboro With Two Master Suites - Located in Convenient Cardinal Crossing, Space, Space, and More Space Abounds! This Two-Story Executive Brick Home With a Fenced In Back Yard Has Enough Room For You And

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Jonesboro
1 Unit Available
8422 Carlington Lane
8422 Carlington Street, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1529 sqft
8422 Carlington Lane Available 08/08/20 8422 Carlington Lane: 2 story townhouse in a small community with extra storage in the back. - 30236 (RLNE5851635)

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
9265 Willow Tree Ct
9265 Willow Tree Court, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1942 sqft
9265 Willow Tree Ct Available 06/15/20 Mundy's Mill/Jonesboro 4 Bed 2.5 Bath - This home is situated just north of Fayette County in the Mundy's Mill area on Hwy 54 in Clayton County. The Master is on the main level.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
8750 Twin Oaks Drive
8750 Twin Oaks Drive, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
2377 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 of 20

Last updated March 10 at 05:09pm
1 Unit Available
7623 Crimson Court
7623 Crimson Court, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1870 sqft
Great 4 bedroom home located in Jonesboro. Has a bedroom on the main level. New LVT flooring in the living room. Eat-in kitchen. All electric. Priced to move quickly. This home is offered exclusively by Brandywine Homes USA.
Results within 5 miles of Jonesboro
1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
8 Units Available
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky, Morrow, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,079
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1380 sqft
The one- to three-bedroom units in this community offer walk-in closets and storage on patios and balconies. Southlake Mall is nearby along with entertainment, dining and shopping venues. Property features tennis court and gym.
1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
31 Units Available
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,196
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1426 sqft
Just minutes from the airport and I-75. On-site business center, clubhouse, fitness center and patio area. A gated community featuring two resort-style pools. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and open floor plans.
1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$870
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$915
1020 sqft
Great location with incredible views, just a short drive from schools, shops and restaurants. Units offer dishwasher, disposal and window coverings. Residents enjoy communal fitness center, access gate, jogging trail and clubhouse.
1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
11 Units Available
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,005
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1489 sqft
Convenient to Mays Crossing Shopping Center and Stockbridge Village, this gated community offers two swimming pools, a tennis court and a 24-hour gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets, built-in computer desks, alarm systems and balconies.
1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
4 Units Available
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$889
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious living in a tree-lined community. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and carpets. Hot tub, gym, racquetball court and 24-hour maintenance. A short distance from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
17 Units Available
Villas By The Lake
1 Lakeview Way, Clayton County, GA
1 Bedroom
$912
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$958
1160 sqft
Find your personal retreat from the hustle of city life on a wooded street at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac at Villas by the Lake.
1 of 27

Last updated June 10 at 03:17pm
3 Units Available
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,324
Charming community near the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool with a sundeck in a park-like setting. Homes feature a full-size washer and dryer, chef-style kitchen, and separate dining areas.
1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
2 Units Available
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,371
1390 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
865 McDonough Road
865 Mcdonough Road, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1800 sqft
865 McDonough Road Available 08/08/20 865 McDonough Road: Traditional 4 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home with vaulted ceilings on level lot in very convenient location. Just minutes off Tara Blvd in Clayton county. - (RLNE2239603)

Median Rent in Jonesboro

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Jonesboro is $1,078, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,245.
Studio
$1,027
1 Bed
$1,078
2 Beds
$1,245
3+ Beds
$1,634

June 2020 Jonesboro Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Jonesboro Rent Report. Jonesboro rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jonesboro rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Jonesboro Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Jonesboro Rent Report. Jonesboro rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Jonesboro rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Jonesboro rents increased over the past month

Jonesboro rents have remained flat over the past month, however, they are up moderately by 3.1% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Jonesboro stand at $1,078 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,245 for a two-bedroom. Jonesboro's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Jonesboro over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Atlanta metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents fell 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.

    Jonesboro rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Jonesboro, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Jonesboro is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Jonesboro's median two-bedroom rent of $1,245 is above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.1% rise in Jonesboro.
    • While Jonesboro's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of San Francisco saw a decrease of 1.0%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Jonesboro than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is nearly two-and-a-half times the price in Jonesboro.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Jonesboro?
    In Jonesboro, the median rent is $1,027 for a studio, $1,078 for a 1-bedroom, $1,245 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,634 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Jonesboro, check out our monthly Jonesboro Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Jonesboro?
    Some of the colleges located in the Jonesboro area include Clark Atlanta University, Emory University, Georgia State University, Life University, and Chattahoochee Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Jonesboro?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Jonesboro from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.

