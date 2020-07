Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan patio / balcony walk in closets air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry w/d hookup bathtub carpet extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities courtyard pool 24hr maintenance cats allowed dogs allowed parking gym on-site laundry pet friendly carport clubhouse hot tub

Located in Atlanta's outstanding Midtown/Atlantic Station Area, The Atlantic Loring Heights has everything you could want or need in an upscale rental community. Each one or two bedroom apartment home boasts expansive floor plans, brand new fully-equipped gourmet kitchens, spacious bedrooms with vast walk-in closets, and stately private patios and balconies.