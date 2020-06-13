Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:21 AM

654 Apartments for rent in Decatur, GA

Clairemont Great Lakes
Downtown Decatur
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 07:07am
29 Units Available
Novo Avondale
3330 Mountain Dr, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1075 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1200 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Novo Avondale in Decatur. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
Avondale Estates
96 Units Available
Alexan Avondale
2740 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,320
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,530
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1240 sqft
Craft brew around the corner and an artist market up the street - this is the neighborhood that you want. Our studio, one, and two bedroom apartments are loaded with extras and fashioned to your taste - Absolutely, Alexan Avondale.
Verified

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 06:46am
$
Downtown Decatur
49 Units Available
AMLI Decatur
120 West Trinity Place, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,450
585 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,500
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,237
1425 sqft
AMLIs Downtown Decatur apartments are located in the heart of the hip and walkable town center. Our apartments in Decatur, GA boast first-class amenities in what may be the best location in Metro Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 06:39am
$
Mason Mill
31 Units Available
Highland Lake
10 Highland Lake Cir, Decatur, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,316
789 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,421
1129 sqft
This community is nestled by a beautiful lake and offers residents a game room, fire pit and putting green. Located within minutes of Highway 120 shopping and dining options. Units feature fireplaces and hardwood flooring.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
18 Units Available
Cortland 3131
3131 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,347
717 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
1011 sqft
This community's outdoor amenities include cabanas, a pool, and an outdoor kitchen. Midtown Atlanta is a short drive, but Toco Hills Promenade is minutes away. Back home, recently renovated, pet-friendly units have granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:14am
Decatur Heights
11 Units Available
The Clarion
10 Rimington Ln, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,108
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,390
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,690
1373 sqft
Situated near DeKalb Industrial Way and the DeKalb County Public Library and farmers market. Recently renovated units with hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Get fit with the on-site racquetball court and gym.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 06:08am
Leafmore - Creek Park Hill
12 Units Available
Avana Druid Hills
3471 N Druid Hills Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,804
1355 sqft
Quiet community near Shamrock Forest, minutes from I-20, I-85 and I-285, and a short drive from Buckhead and downtown Atlanta. Resort-style amenities like 24-hour gym, pool and tennis court. Pet-friendly. Fireplaces available.
Verified

1 of 32

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Medlock Park
45 Units Available
Inkwell Decatur
2588 Decatur Village Drive, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,599
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,089
1156 sqft
Welcome to Inkwell Decatur Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Decatur, Georgia. We offer beautiful one and two bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
17 Units Available
The Life at Glen Hollow
3859 Flat Shoals Pky, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$969
1108 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,096
1340 sqft
Welcome home to The Life at Glen Hollow, where you can choose from spacious and stylish 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Avondale Estates
29 Units Available
Willis Avondale Estates
2700 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,143
756 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,772
1199 sqft
Willis Avondale Estates apartments are nestled just outside Atlanta in Decatur, which was recently rated as the #1 place to live in Georgia.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Panthersville
10 Units Available
Creekside Vista
3100 Lumby Dr, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
766 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,354
1349 sqft
Located just off the GA 155, pet-friendly community has spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes. Units have full size washer/dryer, full appliance package and private patio/balconies. Fitness center and pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 06:09am
64 Units Available
Clairmont Reserve
1575 Clairmont Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,326
835 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$948
880 sqft
Located minutes from I-285 and I-85. This charming, luxury community offers a clubroom, oversized fireplace, and a fitness center. Apartments offer a private balcony or patio, full-size washer, and gourmet kitchens.
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
6 Units Available
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1065 sqft
The Slate is located in beautiful Decatur, GA. Currently under renovation, The Slate is conveniently located minutes from shops, restaurants, and cool new things to do.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Greater Valley Brook
12 Units Available
The Atlantic North Decatur
645 Dekalb Industrial Way, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,076
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,378
1313 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located along DeKalb Industrial Way and close to N Decatur Road. Luxury apartments featuring a well-appointed kitchen, a fireplace and carpet. Picturesque community offers a pool, a tennis court and a 24-hour gym.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Panthersville
2 Units Available
The Life at Pine Village
2889 Panthersville Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$888
750 sqft
Make your way home to The Life at Pine Village and see what it means to Live Life Right. Our mix of newly renovated and refreshed one-bedroom lofts offer a unique layout featuring custom design packages.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Clairemont-Great Lakes
16 Units Available
The Place on Ponce
220 Ponce de Leon Pl, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,420
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,911
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,633
1349 sqft
Just a short walk from Decatur Station, Adair Park, and courthouse. There is a community garden and a dog park, as well as pool, gym, and grilling area. Apartments have in-unit laundry and private patio/balcony.
Verified

1 of 47

Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
20 Units Available
Parkway Grand Apartment Homes
100 Woodberry Pl, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,188
1286 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,413
1405 sqft
Parkway Grand Apartment Homes offer gracious southern-style apartment living in Decatur, Georgia. Updated interiors pair with beautiful landscaping, a tennis court and a fitness center.
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Downtown Decatur
23 Units Available
Arlo Apartments
245 E Trinity Pl, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,531
540 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,646
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,208
1089 sqft
Studio, one- and two-bedroom apartments available off highways 278 and 155. Just off Agnes Scott College campus. Hardwood floors, in-unit laundry, and captivating patio or balcony view.
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Clairemont-Great Lakes
32 Units Available
1133 on the Square
1133 Commerce Dr, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,355
643 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,480
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,899
1154 sqft
Apartments feature in-unit laundry, garbage disposal, granite counters and hardwood floors. Access to business center, game room and clubhouse. Swimming pool and fitness center. Smoke-free community.
Verified

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Avondale Estates
17 Units Available
Avondale Station
703 Twin Oaks Dr, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,199
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,185
1083 sqft
Peaceful community surrounded by greenery. Convenient location with easy access to everything you need and want. Apartments feature hardwood floors and bathtubs ideal for relaxation. Gym, pool and pet-friendly!
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
The Life at Peppertree Circle
3321 Peppertree Cir, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,017
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,068
943 sqft
Come home to The Life at Peppertree Circle and see what it means to Live Life Right! Choose from a variety of newly renovated or refreshed one and two-bedroom floor plans.
Verified

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Decatur Heights
97 Units Available
Arcadia Decatur
240 North Arcadia Avenue, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,375
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,914
1098 sqft
Discover the newest apartment community in Decatur, Georgia managed by CF Real Estate Services! Arcadia Decatur is a boutique apartment community just minutes from the vibrancy of historic downtown Decatur.
Verified

1 of 50

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Winnona Park Historic District
198 Units Available
Cortland Decatur East
2641 East College Avenue, Decatur, GA
Studio
$1,320
581 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,680
1179 sqft
Modern apartments with contemporary floor plans, bright white gourmet kitchens, stainless steel appliances and granite countertops. Community has a sky lounge and swimming pool. Located close to Emory and many top employers.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Glennwood Estates
1 Unit Available
1229 Church Street Unit H
1229 Church St, Decatur, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
936 sqft
Location, location, location! - Charming condo in Decatur! Featuring 2 Beds and 1.5 bath. Award winning Decatur schools, Steps to Glenn Lake Park with dog park, playground, and tennis court.

Median Rent in Decatur

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Decatur is $1,024, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,183.
Studio
$976
1 Bed
$1,024
2 Beds
$1,183
3+ Beds
$1,553

June 2020 Decatur Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Decatur Rent Report. Decatur rents remained steady over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Decatur rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Decatur rents held steady over the past month

Decatur rents have remained steady over the past month, but are down slightly by 0.4% year-over-year. Currently, median rents in Decatur stand at $1,025 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,183 for a two-bedroom. Decatur's year-over-year rent growth lags the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    Rent prices have been decreasing not just in Decatur over the past year, but across the entire metro. Of the largest 10 cities in the Atlanta metro for which we have data, 7 of them have seen prices drop. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents fell 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Decatur rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have fallen slightly in Decatur, many large cities nationwide have seen prices increase, in some cases substantially. Decatur is also more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Other cities across the state have seen rents moderately increase, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Decatur's median two-bedroom rent of $1,183 is slightly below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.4% decline in Decatur.
    • While rents in Decatur fell slightly over the past year, many cities nationwide saw increases, including Austin (+1.3%), Seattle (+1.2%), and Dallas (+1.1%).
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Decatur than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Decatur.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Decatur?
    In Decatur, the median rent is $976 for a studio, $1,024 for a 1-bedroom, $1,183 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,553 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Decatur, check out our monthly Decatur Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Decatur?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Decatur include Clairemont Great Lakes, and Downtown Decatur.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Decatur?
    Some of the colleges located in the Decatur area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, Life University, Morehouse College, and Georgia Gwinnett College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Decatur?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Decatur from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.

