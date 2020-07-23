/
oconee county
97 Apartments for rent in Oconee County, GA
118 V F W Dr
118 Vfw Drive, Watkinsville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1336 sqft
118 VFW drive - Property Id: 274183 This 3 bedroom 2 bath house is in a great location in Oconee County! It is just a short drive away from downtown Watkinsville. Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.
3661 Flat Rock Rd
3661 Flat Rock Loop, Oconee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1900 sqft
Rural Oconee County Home - This beautiful gem is waiting on you. Newly renovated to include new exterior siding, plumbing, electrical, refinished original hardwood floors, new cabinetry, and all new appliances.
1010 Etowah Court
1010 Etowah Court, Oconee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1511 sqft
3 bedroom 2 bathroom | Remodeled Ranch - Move into the beautiful 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch home in Indian Hills. Nice level front yard with covered front porch. Enjoy the outdoors even more with an equally nice backyard with shade and patio area.
2550 Hodges Mill Road
2550 Hodges Mill Road, Oconee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1358 sqft
2550 Hodges Mill Road Available 08/07/20 3 BEDROOM 2 BATHROOM | AVAILABLE EARLY AUGUST | NO PETS - Nice 3/2 with 2 car garage in Brookwood Estates. Oconee School district. Private backyard with rear deck. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5885331)
3551 Greensboro Highway
3551 Greensboro Highway, Oconee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1548 sqft
3 Bedroom Home on 2 Acres in Oconee - Available mid-July! Sitting on a beautiful private 2 acres, this one story ranch home is the perfect place for quiet living only 3.5 miles from Downtown Watkinsville.
135 Sumner Drive
135 Sumner Ct, Watkinsville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1593 sqft
Available Now! 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths New Condo in Downtown Watkinsville! - Available Now! Stunning newly constructed condo in downtown Watkinsville! 3 Bedrooms with 2.5 Baths located in downtown Watkinsville located in Pecan Bluff.
100 VFW Drive
100 Vfw Drive, Watkinsville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1555 sqft
100 VFW Drive - AVAILABLE June/July 2020! - Great 3/2 close to beautiful downtown Watkinsville. Large bonus room and spacious back yard. Available late June/July 2020. (RLNE4786534)
192 VFW Drive
192 Vfw Drive, Watkinsville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1175 sqft
192 VFW Dr in Watkinsville - Available NOW - Clean and cute 3/2 in Watkinsville. Available NOW. Recently renovated. Only 1 pet allowed - must be under 35 lbs, over 2 yrs old, spayed/neutered, on flea control. (RLNE4718510)
2470 Simonton Bridge Rd.
2470 Simonton Bridge Road, Oconee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2600 sqft
3/3 Home Available in Oconee County! Available 06/08/2020 - Available 06/08/2020 - Riverfront Oconee County home two minutes away from the State Botanical Garden of Georgia. 2600 square feet home with brick fireplace.
1321 Crooked Creek Rd.
1321 Crooked Creek Road, Oconee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1594 sqft
Newly Renovated Home In North Oconee - Available for immediate move in! This traditional and spacious 3/2 ranch style home in North Oconee is the perfect place to call home. New paint and flooring have been installed throughout the home.
1151 Stone Shoals Terrace
1151 Stone Shoals Terrace, Watkinsville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
2016 sqft
1151 Stone Shoals Terrace Available 08/04/20 3 Bedroom Single-Family Home in Watkinsville - This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom single family home offers a quiet location in Watkinsville. Lawn is maintained for the residents. (RLNE2673817)
3360 Mars Hill Rd.
3360 Mars Hill Road, Oconee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1982 sqft
3 Bedroom Ranch on Several Acres in North Oconee Zone! Watkinsville 3 BR! Available 07/14/2020 - Available 07/14/2020 Large brick ranch home located in Watkinsville! The home sits far off Mars Hill Rd with a beautiful field in front of home.
1040 Fieldstone Road
1040 Fieldstone Road, Oconee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1547 sqft
Don't miss this Oconee home. It has location, location, location. Near Hwy 316 and Mars Hill Rd but tucked away in a great neighborhood. Home features 3 bedrooms and 2 full baths. Open floor plan with a master suite on the main.
1151 Bouldercrest Circle
1151 Bouldercrest Circle, Oconee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1521 sqft
This Oconee County split level in a quiet neighborhood is open and airy with great light. It has a large fenced in back yard with mature trees and shrubs. It is newly renovated with fresh paint, Luxury Vinyl Plank flooring and granite counters.
1811 McNutt Creek Road
1811 Mcnutt Creek Road, Oconee County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1292 sqft
1811 McNutt Creek Road Available 07/22/20 PRE-LEASING FOR JULY 2020! - Two bedroom, one bath house in Oconee County.
1150 LaVista Road
1150 Lavista Rd, Oconee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
2351 sqft
1150 LaVista Road Available 01/09/20 1150 LaVista Road - AVAILABLE JANUARY 2020 - Beautiful, spacious 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home with bonus room in Oconee County. Unit feature Tesla charger in the garage and a remote control gas fireplace.
Results within 1 mile of Oconee County
Kingswood
Legacy Mill
125 Jennings Mill Pkwy, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1350 sqft
Cozy apartment homes in the heart of Athens. Homes feature Euro-style kitchens, built-in computer desks and detached garages. Enjoy a pool, 24-hour gym and tennis court on site. Near State Route 10.
Oak Bend
The Columns at Timothy Woods
2035 Timothy Rd, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1376 sqft
Luxurious community offering 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and tennis court. Units include washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and patio or balcony. Located close to Business Highway 78, so convenient for commuters.
The Cottages at Ridge Pointe
940 Creek Ridge Lane, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1396 sqft
From college sports to music and food, Athens is known for innovation and excellence. The Cottages at Ridge Pointe follows this tradition as a first-of-its-kind deluxe apartment community in west Athens.
Berkley Hills
231 Holmes Dr.
231 Holmes Avenue, Athens, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
3364 sqft
5 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Home located on the Westside off Timothy Rd! Available July 10th! - Available July 17th!- 5 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Classic Brick Home located on the Westside off Timothy Rd! Walls have a new coat of paint and the bedrooms have new
Oak Bend
125 Idlewilde Drive
125 Idlewilde Drive, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1546 sqft
125 Idlewilde Drive Available 07/22/20 AVAILABLE NOW! CRAFTSMAN STYLE HOME IN DESIRED NEIGHBORHOOD! - Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.
Results within 5 miles of Oconee County
Abbey West
Arbor Ridge
150 Chateau Ter, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$765
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$888
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$886
1200 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in Athens, GA for rent. Minutes to UGA Campus and Athens Transit Bus Stop.
Cedar Creek
Serene at Woodlake
132 Wood Lake Dr., Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$999
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1000 sqft
Quiet neighborhood located in the woods and close to US-78 Atlanta Highway. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have W/D connections, private patio/balconies and dishwashers. Pets are welcome!
High Ridge
700 Mitchell Bridge Rd, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,224
1338 sqft
Welcome home to High Ridge Apartments in the Westside neighborhood of Athens, GA! Our convenient location near Athens Perimeter 10, Hwy 78 and Hwy 129 puts you within minutes of a wide variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options that can
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Oconee County area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, University of Georgia, Lanier Technical College, and Morehouse College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Roswell, Athens, and Alpharetta have apartments for rent.
