Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:20 AM

92 Apartments for rent in Newnan, GA

Stillwood
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
40 Units Available
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$895
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1540 sqft
1-4 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, extra storage and private patio or balcony. Residents have access to multiple pools, fire pits, fitness centers and car wash areas as well as business center.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
178 Units Available
Springs at Newnan
2019 Newnan Crossing Bypass, Newnan, GA
Studio
$1,045
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,164
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1143 sqft
Springs at Newnan is a beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Newnan, GA. The community offers great amenities such as a resort-style swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
12 Units Available
Preserve at Greison Trail
138 Greison Trl, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1147 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,685
1460 sqft
Secluded, 1-3 bedroom apartment community just minutes from I-85. Close to Downtown Newnan shopping. Apartments have ceramic backsplashes, nine-foot ceilings and hardwood-style flooring. Outdoor community fireplace, dog park, car wash area.
Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
Stillwood
22 Units Available
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$999
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1520 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, crown molding and custom routed cabinetry. Located steps from Lowe's, Publix and The Home Depot.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
10 Units Available
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,094
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are still leasing! While Preston Mill remains committed to social distancing amid the COVID-19 virus, our offices will remain closed to the public however we are still operating.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
24 Units Available
Willows at Ashley Park
300 Ashley Park Blvd, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1465 sqft
Spacious, luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments minutes from downtown Newnan, GA. Modern kitchens, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, laundry hookups, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with resort-style pool, sundeck, fitness center. Dining and shopping nearby.
Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Stillwood
71 Units Available
Stillwood Farms
2050 Newnan Crossing Blvd, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,023
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1323 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,478
1519 sqft
Stillwood Farms is the Definition of Luxury Living, while Catering to the needs of the Modern Lifestyle within the Heart of Newnan
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
3 Units Available
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$939
816 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,293
1204 sqft
Discover a carefree lifestyle filled with comfort, convenience and style at Newnan Crossing Apartment Homes in Newnan, GA.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
57 Units Available
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E, Newnan, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,170
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,440
1094 sqft
You'll know you’ve arrived the moment you step on the grounds, as you proceed down the manicured, tree-line boulevard. You'll feel the comfort of home even before you reach the gates.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
Newnan Lofts
110 Field St, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near E Washington and Field streets, with proximity to First Avenue Park Greenville Street parks. Property amenities include on-site laundry and dog park. Enjoy in-unit features such as a dishwasher and oven.
Last updated March 11 at 03:12pm
1 Unit Available
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1021 sqft
Crafted for comfort, convenience and community. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood flooring, lush carpeting, ceramic tile entryways and ample storage space. Fireplace and ceiling fans in select units.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
93 Stonebridge Crossing
93 Stonebridge Crossing, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2150 sqft
93 Stonebridge Crossing Available 08/08/20 93 Stonebridge Crossing: 3 bedroom 2 full bath (all located upstairs) with a half bath on main located in Stonebridge Subdivision. Carpet and hardwood floors throughout.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Stillwood
1 Unit Available
177 Southwind Cir
177 Southwind Circle, Newnan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,649
2091 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
59 Spence Ave
59 Spence Avenue, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1829 sqft
59 Spence Ave Available 07/04/20 59 Spence Ave: Cozy traditional ranch style home on wooded level lot near downtown Newnan. - (RLNE5785786)

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
12 Chastain Cir
12 Chastain Circle, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1440 sqft
Superb Town Home in a Great Location! This is a wonderful 3 bedroom townhome that has a family room with a fireplace, an open kitchen and a great neighborhood. All bedrooms are upstairs and the master bath has a garden tub & separate shower.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Woodstream
1 Unit Available
42 Mosswood Trl
42 Mosswood Trail, Newnan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
2071 sqft
Stunning Stucco Ranch in Sought after White Oak! 3 Bedrooms 2 Baths, with a Bonus Room could be used as 4th Bedroom. Open Concept. Split Bedroom Floor plan. Kitchen includes Granite Counter Tops, Tiled Backsplash and Large Pantry.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Summergrove
1 Unit Available
153 Highwoods Pkwy
153 Highwood Parkway, Newnan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
3317 sqft
Welcome to sought after Summergrove! 3 story executive town home, 2 car garage, hardwood floors, custom paneling, high trim level, large rooms, must see!

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Stillwood
1 Unit Available
209 Southwind Circle
209 Southwind Circle, Newnan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2040 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Summergrove
1 Unit Available
44 Spring Mist Ct
44 Spring Mist Court, Newnan, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,385
3133 sqft
Beautiful Upscale 2-Story Home in Summergrove! Perfect Open Floor with high ceilings.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
33 Bailey Dr
33 Bailey Drive, Newnan, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
864 sqft
Don't miss out on this 2 bedroom 1 bath cottage for rent under $1000 a Month. Features include Hardwood flooring, kitchen appliances, large fenced lot, pest control, & walk to school. Call agent to schedule your appointment Today!

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
81 Paxton Pl
81 Paxton Place, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1462 sqft
Adorable and well maintained ranch with 3 bedrooms & 2 bath. Open & bright floor plan. Hardwood floor in foyer & living room. Kitchen opens to the living room. 42'' kitchen cabinets.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Stillwood
1 Unit Available
105 Village Park Dr
105 Village Park Drive, Newnan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2251 sqft
Custom home in sought after Stillwood Farms, open floor plan, formal dining, minutes from Piedmont, Cancer Treatment Center, Pinewood, hardwood flooring, covered deck, fenced yard, must see!

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Madison Park
1 Unit Available
79 Covington Ter
79 Covington Terrace, Newnan, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1792 sqft
Great home with Stainless appliances, huge master with sitting room, hardwoods throughout the first floor, rear entry garage, and much more. Pets are welcome with restrictions and an individual pet fee.

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Summergrove
1 Unit Available
206 Lake Forest Dr
206 Lake Forest Drive, Newnan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,385
3579 sqft
Beautiful Upscale 2-Story Home in Summergrove! Walk to the lake and Playground! Perfect Open Floor with high ceilings, hand scraped wood floors.

Median Rent in Newnan

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Newnan is $1,056, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,220.
Studio
$1,007
1 Bed
$1,056
2 Beds
$1,220
3+ Beds
$1,601
City GuideNewnan
Newnan’s claims to fame are zombies, death and apocalypse. But don’t panic: fortunately it’s only in the fictional sense because the second season of the hit TV show “The Walking Dead” was filmed here, as was a scene from the movie “Zombieland.” Despite this link to the cool trend of zombies, Newnan is actually a very nice, normal town. You’re guaranteed a totally zombie-free life here.

Newnan is actually one of the hottest suburbs on the far outskirts of Atlanta in Coweta County. Newnan is about 30 miles southwest of Atlanta and is a quaint but rapidly growing place to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Although the town was founded in 1828, it was mostly just a sleepy little hamlet until Atlanta started to grow astronomically and people spread out in all directions in search of more space.

Moving to Newnan

Newnan caters to families and young professionals. Because it’s almost strictly a far-flung suburb with very little major industry, most people here work somewhere else. The town works hard to maintain the kind of small-town atmosphere where you feel completely removed from the big city. In fact, in terms of social atmosphere, Newnan feels more like it espouses the country values of Alabama than to Atlanta itself – and it’s almost as close in actual miles to the Alabama state line as it is to downtown Atlanta.

Newnan wants to maintain its image as a clean and upwardly mobile community. If you’re looking for an apartment to rent, there are plenty of options here. Try asking a professional apartment locator for help finding rental housing in Newnan, since the apartment locators are well acquainted with all the available apartment complexes and lofts, and they can help you find the ones that meet the criteria you need.

Apartments with all bills paid are pretty rare in Newnan, but you may be able to find a community that offers other incentives to sweeten the deal. Complexes may compete with each other for your business by offering discounted deposits, move-in specials and free gifts at lease signing.

Three-bedroom Newnan apartments are available, but they can sometimes be harder to find since families with children are more likely to want them and are less likely to move out as often. You might want to start looking early if this is the option you need. If for some reason you can’t find what you’re looking for in Newnan, you may also want to check out Peachtree City just a few miles east.

Life in Newnan

There’s old town Newnan, which consists of the homes and parts of town that were in place before the boom times started. Old Newnan had agricultural and rural roots, and a lot of the buildings are older and not in as good of repair.

Newnan is right next to I-85, which gives you easy highway access into the greater Atlanta area. Unfortunately, the traffic in Atlanta is pretty legendary for how bad it is and if you have to commute from Newnan into downtown Atlanta, you can expect to spend a lot of time in your car.

If you would prefer to escape all that time feeling road rage, Newnan is included in the routes of public transportation options like Xpress and MARTA. If you choose public transportation instead, you could spend a much more enjoyable commute listening to your iPod or catching up on work.

Newnan offers a charming way to get away from the very urban lifestyle of the city of Atlanta. Newnan has shopping, churches, beautiful parks – and maybe a few fictional zombies, too.  

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Newnan?
In Newnan, the median rent is $1,007 for a studio, $1,056 for a 1-bedroom, $1,220 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,601 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Newnan, check out our monthly Newnan Rent Report.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in Newnan?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Newnan include Stillwood.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Newnan?
Some of the colleges located in the Newnan area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, Life University, Morehouse College, and Kennesaw State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Newnan?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Newnan from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.

