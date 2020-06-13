92 Apartments for rent in Newnan, GA📍
1 of 58
1 of 26
1 of 10
1 of 11
1 of 24
1 of 28
1 of 5
1 of 12
1 of 26
1 of 23
1 of 14
1 of 9
1 of 16
1 of 1
1 of 21
1 of 1
1 of 15
1 of 17
1 of 1
1 of 13
1 of 30
1 of 19
1 of 40
1 of 21
Newnan is actually one of the hottest suburbs on the far outskirts of Atlanta in Coweta County. Newnan is about 30 miles southwest of Atlanta and is a quaint but rapidly growing place to escape from the hustle and bustle of the city. Although the town was founded in 1828, it was mostly just a sleepy little hamlet until Atlanta started to grow astronomically and people spread out in all directions in search of more space.
Newnan caters to families and young professionals. Because it’s almost strictly a far-flung suburb with very little major industry, most people here work somewhere else. The town works hard to maintain the kind of small-town atmosphere where you feel completely removed from the big city. In fact, in terms of social atmosphere, Newnan feels more like it espouses the country values of Alabama than to Atlanta itself – and it’s almost as close in actual miles to the Alabama state line as it is to downtown Atlanta.
Newnan wants to maintain its image as a clean and upwardly mobile community. If you’re looking for an apartment to rent, there are plenty of options here. Try asking a professional apartment locator for help finding rental housing in Newnan, since the apartment locators are well acquainted with all the available apartment complexes and lofts, and they can help you find the ones that meet the criteria you need.
Apartments with all bills paid are pretty rare in Newnan, but you may be able to find a community that offers other incentives to sweeten the deal. Complexes may compete with each other for your business by offering discounted deposits, move-in specials and free gifts at lease signing.
Three-bedroom Newnan apartments are available, but they can sometimes be harder to find since families with children are more likely to want them and are less likely to move out as often. You might want to start looking early if this is the option you need. If for some reason you can’t find what you’re looking for in Newnan, you may also want to check out Peachtree City just a few miles east.
There’s old town Newnan, which consists of the homes and parts of town that were in place before the boom times started. Old Newnan had agricultural and rural roots, and a lot of the buildings are older and not in as good of repair.
Newnan is right next to I-85, which gives you easy highway access into the greater Atlanta area. Unfortunately, the traffic in Atlanta is pretty legendary for how bad it is and if you have to commute from Newnan into downtown Atlanta, you can expect to spend a lot of time in your car.
If you would prefer to escape all that time feeling road rage, Newnan is included in the routes of public transportation options like Xpress and MARTA. If you choose public transportation instead, you could spend a much more enjoyable commute listening to your iPod or catching up on work.
Newnan offers a charming way to get away from the very urban lifestyle of the city of Atlanta. Newnan has shopping, churches, beautiful parks – and maybe a few fictional zombies, too.