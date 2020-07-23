/
mcintosh county
52 Apartments for rent in McIntosh County, GA📍
1 Unit Available
107 Broad Street
107 Broad Street, Darien, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1800 sqft
Long Term Rental Available - Luxury waterfront penthouse overlooking the Darien River and Waterfront Park.
1 Unit Available
505 Houston Street
505 Houston Street, Darien, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,350
876 sqft
Adorably renovated cottage within walking distance to shopping and schools. This tastefully decorated cottage in historic Darien is ready for immediate occupancy; this home is completely furnished to included linens and all kitchenware.
1 Unit Available
1187 Sailfish Drive SE
1187 Sailfish Drive, McIntosh County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1388 sqft
Available August 17. First time to be rented. Pet friendly with a non refundable pet fee. Pet approval will be needed. Three Bedroom floor plan, open kitchen to dining room and Living Room.
1 Unit Available
509 Houston Street
509 Houston Street, Darien, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
876 sqft
Adorable beach cottage within walking distance to downtown Darien restaurants, shops and school.
13 Units Available
The Retreat at Grande Lake
100 Walden Shores Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$910
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,470
1403 sqft
A luxury residential community in a natural setting. This pet-friendly community features a bike share program, playground, business center, and sports courts. The apartments offer updates such as hardwood-style plank flooring and ample storage.
32 Units Available
Odyssey Lake Apartments
100 Odyssey Lake Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,008
825 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,043
1204 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,294
1403 sqft
Incredible water views within walking distance to area shops. Upscale apartments featuring hardwood floors, a patio or balcony and walk-in closets. On-site pool, gym, garages, dog park, and grill area. Trash valet provided.
1 Unit Available
205 Country Walk Circle
205 Country Walk Cir Brunswick 31525, Glynn County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1758 sqft
This 4 bedroom, 2 bath home features a split bedroom floorplan with tile flooring throughout, Great Room with fireplace, wiring for a sound system, eat-in kitchen with stainless appliances, formal dining room, Master Suite with jetted tub, and a
1 Unit Available
107 Kiln Trail
107 Kiln Trl, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
2200 sqft
This beautiful furnished 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath townhouse overlooks a lake and the King & Prince Golf Course. Enjoy the open concept floor plan including the large living room with gas fireplace, dining room and kitchen with breakfast bar.
1 Unit Available
419 Fairway Villas
419 Fairway Villas, Glynn County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
837 sqft
Fairway Villa #419 is a bright and spacious one bedroom condominium with a sleeper sofa that makes this unit perfect for couples with room for an extra guest. This condo is a stand-alone building with no sharing of walls.
1 Unit Available
26 Kiln Circle
26 Kiln Cir, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
2300 sqft
Well kept home on the north end that you can call home. Move in ready, you only need to bring your clothes and yourself.
$
29 Units Available
The Enclave
55 Enclave Drive, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
821 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1290 sqft
Welcome to The Enclave, a residential community featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Brunswick, GA.
28 Units Available
The Kendall
5801 Altama Ave, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
960 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$999
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1470 sqft
The Reserve at Altama is a community located in Brunswick, Georgia. With picturesque landscaping, you will enjoy coming home every day. Our community offers a variety of floorplans featuring one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom layouts.
2 Units Available
Lanier Landing
820 Scranton Rd, Brunswick, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,299
1196 sqft
Virtual/Facetime Tours Offered! Call for details. At Lanier Landing, we offer spacious 2 and 3 bedroom villas and townhome apartments in Brunswick, GA for rent. Youll fall in love with our bright, open floor plans and renovated interiors.
4 Units Available
Eagles Pointe
104 Eagles Pointe Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
1086 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1205 sqft
Offering the most impressive selection of floor plans in all of Brunswick, you are sure you find the perfect home at Eagle’s Pointe! Located midway between Jacksonville, FL and Savannah, GA you will find yourself just minutes away from casual
17 Units Available
Country Club Estates
Palm Club
111 S Palm Dr, Brunswick, GA
1 Bedroom
$960
818 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1109 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,140
1343 sqft
Resort living near Golden Isles -- St. Simons Island, Sea Island, and Jekyll Island. Contemporary units with oak cabinets, pantries, vaulted ceilings, and tranquil wooded views. Fitness center, swimming pool, and tennis court for residents.
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
101 Mariner's Circle
101 Mariners Cir, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,670
2196 sqft
Beautiful new, fully furnished, town home ON THE LAKE w/ 2 car garage is centrally located & minutes from the shopping & dining of the popular south end Village.
1 Unit Available
Dock Junction
199 Promenade Place
199 Promenade Pl Brunswick 31520, Dock Junction, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1360 sqft
NEW VACANCY in the beautiful gated community of The Promenade conveniently located to shopping, schools, hospital, FLETC & the Golden Isles.
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
301 6th Ave
301 Sixth Av St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
"The Island Copper Roof House," is a raised duplex. For rent is the left side (as you are looking at the home) with one bedroom and one full bathroom.
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
301 Reserve Lane
301 Reserve Ln, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,670
1740 sqft
Newer Construction townhome backs up to green space and fence for ultimate privacy setting.
1 Unit Available
17 Hidden Harbor Road
17 Hidden Harbor Rd, Glynn County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1584 sqft
This Community is gated and at the end of Yacht Road at the waters edge. Community has a in-ground swimming pool and amazing views.
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
205 Reserve Lane
205 Reserve Ln St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$5,670
1740 sqft
Looking to escape to a tropical paradise without having to cross an ocean? Fall in love with St. Simons Island in this 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath vacation townhome.
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
112 Palmetto Street
112 Palmetto St, St. Simons, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
768 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom 1 bath house, unfurnished, located in a quite neighborhood, centrally located on the island. Close to restaurants, shopping and easy excess to the causeway. NO SMOKING, NO PETS. Need to submit application and a $50.
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
208 Pelican Place
208 Pelican Pl St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,600
1488 sqft
Available 7/15/20! This beautiful, furnished unit has very spacious living and dining space.
1 Unit Available
St. Simons
3 Cottage Lawn Road
3 Cottage Lawn Rd St Simons Island 31522, St. Simons, GA
1 Bedroom
$2,200
512 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in the exclusive gated community of Black Banks, a Historic 1933 Cottage, once part of the original Black Banks Plantation. Comes Fully furnished 1 Bedroom one Bath Cottage, Includes Utilities. Central heat & air. Washer & dryer included.
