dawson county
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:38 PM
92 Apartments for rent in Dawson County, GA📍
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 12:06 AM
11 Units Available
The Cottages at Riley Place
52 Mallory Drive, Dawsonville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1373 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1526 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cottages at Riley Place in Dawsonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
859 Lower Sassafras Parkway
859 Lower Sassafras Road, Dawson County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
750 sqft
Guest House - Property Id: 80136 Delightful furnished small guest house tucked away in the woods. The house is near a creek with multiple waterfalls and a fast moving creek. One waterfall drops 100ft over a cliff, but it's a hike to see it.
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
148 Meadowlark Way
148 Meadowlark Way, Dawson County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2340 sqft
**COMING SOON**Like New house for rent in Dawsonville's Black Mill Preserve Subdivision! - Elegant spacious house in The Black Mill Preserve subdivision! 3 Bedroom / 2.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 12:59 PM
1 Unit Available
38 Greenfield Dr
38 Greenfield Dr, Dawson County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1880 sqft
Easy and quick access to 400. 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths open floor plan home in an absolutely lovely community in Dawsonville, GA.
1 of 25
Last updated July 22 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
52 Wesley Way N
52 Wesley Way N, Dawson County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,598
1800 sqft
Owner pays HOA fee worth $120/mo. Owner pays trash pickup. Refrigerator, washer/dry included. Don't miss the chance to be the first family living in the BRAND NEW single family home. About 1/4 mile to North Georgia Premium Outlets.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
84 Laurel Drive
84 Laurel Dr E, Dawson County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1863 sqft
Most Stunning New Home Construction Neighborhood in DAWSONVILLE. It has 3 bedrooms upstairs and 2 full baths. The Chef’s kitchen overlooking the dining & family room.
1 of 9
Last updated January 1 at 12:50 PM
1 Unit Available
41 Madeline Lane
41 Madaline Ln, Dawson County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1642 sqft
Brand new Townhomes in popular Dawsonville. Townhomes feature granite in the kitchen and baths* Stainless steel appliances in kitchen*textured plank floors on main level*designer trim and 1 car garage.
Results within 1 mile of Dawson County
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
4185 Settlers Grove Road
4185 Settlers' Grove Road, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
3523 sqft
Brand new former MODEL home with high end upgrades available for rent. Luxury living with modern finishes in the home. Enjoy this well lit, 4 bedroom home with a chefs kitchen.
1 of 17
Last updated May 4 at 07:22 PM
1 Unit Available
5485 Mountain Top Place
5485 Mountain Top Place, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1240 sqft
With one of the best yards in the community, this home features 3 upstairs bedrooms, his and her walk in closets, 2 and a 1/2 bathrooms, and a 2 car garage.
1 of 16
Last updated April 4 at 11:14 AM
1 Unit Available
5810 Ridge Stone Way
5810 Ridge Stone Way, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1244 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,244 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 5 miles of Dawson County
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 22 at 06:32 PM
20 Units Available
The Falls at Forsyth
5310 Falls Dr, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1212 sqft
The Falls at Forsyth is not only your home but a relaxing retreat where you can unwind while sipping on a glass of wine from your private balcony while feeling like you are on a vacation every day.
1 of 20
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6770 India Lane
6770 India Lane, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1445 sqft
Don't miss this one! - Great Forsyth location! Bright, open concept floor plan with spacious vaulted great room, dining room & eat-in kitchen with granite.
1 of 24
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
4340 Altona Pl
4340 Altona Pl, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
4340 Altona Pl Available 08/01/20 Award Winning Forsyth County Schools~ 4 Bedroom 3 Full Baths & Half Bath - Built in 2019~ Don't Miss this Awesome Opportunity! Award winning Forsyth County Schools, short walk to Coal Mtn Park, 1 min to 400, 5 min
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
296 Gold Dust Trace
296 Gold Dust Trce, Lumpkin County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
Secluded & Private Flat - This bottom floor "secluded and private flat" is perfect for peaceful serenity and quiet relaxation without any worries except living in the wilderness just south of Dahlonega, Georgia in Lumpkin County.
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 11:43 PM
1 Unit Available
2682 Highland Park Drive
2682 Highland Park Drive, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1248 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 21
Last updated July 22 at 11:17 PM
1 Unit Available
7765 Lazy River Lane
7765 Lazy River Lane, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1444 sqft
Beautiful ranch home on large, level lot. Freshly painted Split bedroom plan. Bedrooms have newer carpet. Wood floors. Large living room with fireplace. Separate dining room. Kitchen overlooks the breakfast area and large backyard.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
5830 Broadway Lane
5830 Broadway Ln, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
1927 sqft
Park Place at Hampton 3 year old townhome featuring 3 bedrooms 3.5 bathrooms with hardwoods on main level, gourmet kitchen with stainless appliances including refrigerator, granite counters and a huge island.
1 of 29
Last updated July 22 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
3678 ROSEMAN Landing
3678 Roseman Lndg, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,690
1725 sqft
Newly renovated rental 4 bed / 2.5 bath home, fenced backyard in Cumming, quick access to 400 within 1 ml.Close to shops, dining.
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
3829 Humber Court
3829 Humber Ct, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,585
1800 sqft
Recently remodeled. New hardwood floor, and cabinets. Super large master suite and walkin closets. Master on main. Large loft and three guest bedrooms in the second floor. Community swimming/Tennis/playground/Club house.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
3841 Holliwell Pass
3841 Holliwell Pass, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2194 sqft
Great rental in a swim/tennis community just one mile off 400 with schools and shopping close. Main floor has master suite on main with two closets, three bedrooms upstairs with additional family room & laundry.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 11:18 PM
1 Unit Available
3638 Lodgehaven Drive
3638 Lodgehaven Drive, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1688 sqft
Enjoy your time on the lake in this immaculate well maintained lake chalet while you protect your floating assest in the large double slip, covered, party deck dock in deep water. Don't miss this fabulous opportunity.
1 of 18
Last updated May 4 at 10:35 AM
1 Unit Available
4810 Marco Lane
4810 Marco Ln, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1813 sqft
For more information, contact Ashley Sexton at (678) 240-2206. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6688565 to view more pictures of this property.
1 of 12
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
571 Gold Ridge Road
571 Gold Ridge Road, Lumpkin County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1264 sqft
NO PETS!! Ready for immediate occupancy. Freshly painted and all laminate hardwood floors. 3 bedrooms 2 baths with two car garage. Kitchen open to great room with breakfast bar. Wood burning fireplace. Nice deck off master bedroom.
1 of 40
Last updated March 23 at 06:37 PM
1 Unit Available
3444 Dockside Shores
3444 Dockside Shores Drive, Hall County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
Beautiful 4 bedroom 3.1 bath home in gated lake community. Open floor plan with separate dining room and hardwoods throughout. Kitchen has large island, granite countertops and stainless appliances. Master bath with dual vanities and makeup table.
