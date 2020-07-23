/
/
cherokee county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:42 AM
102 Apartments for rent in Cherokee County, GA📍
Verified
1 of 32
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
19 Units Available
Hudson Woodstock
1 Sycamore Lane, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,187
926 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,302
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,582
1405 sqft
Located near The Centre at Woodstock, this community boasts short driving distances to Atlanta and the Blue Ridge Mountains. Residents enjoy on-site yoga studio, tennis court and pool. Recently renovated units equipped with washer/dryer hookups.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
13 Units Available
Harbor Creek Apartments
501 Harbor Creek Pkwy, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,009
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1435 sqft
Landmark apartments in Holly Springs community, close to the Cherokee County Aquatics Center. Units have ceiling fans, patios or balconies and extra storage. On-site amenities include Internet access, 24-hour maintenance and a tennis court.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
5 Units Available
Pointe at Towne Lake
50 Paces Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,290
1254 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,451
1530 sqft
*At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 12:36 AM
19 Units Available
Laurel Canyon
The Crest at Laurel Canyon
30 Laurel Canyon Village Cir, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,127
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,849
1267 sqft
A fantastic community located in the mountains. Apartments feature granite countertops, beautiful layouts and fantastic views. On-site outdoor fireplace, six outdoor kitchens, fitness center, yoga room and tanning ledge on the pool.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
16 Units Available
PARK 9
1105 Ridgewalk Pkwy, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,207
764 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,310
1113 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,662
1398 sqft
Modern amenities, including subway tile kitchen backsplashes, stainless steel appliances, built-in microwaves and wood-style flooring. Conveniently located just off I-575 and only minutes from the Outlet Shoppes at Atlanta.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
23 Units Available
Avonlea At Towne Lake
1000 Avonlea Pl, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,087
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,313
1253 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,506
1453 sqft
In a serene setting of forest and lake, you'll find the comforts of need and the pleasures of home. The sweet embrace of a romantic retreat, the textures smooth and ripe, the softened feeling of functional design.
Verified
1 of 45
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
40 Units Available
Sixes Ridge
4416 Holly Springs Parkway, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,140
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1316 sqft
Welcome to Sixes Ridge! The newest luxury apartment community located in the Holly Springs area, just minutes away from I-575, shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 12:31 AM
$
9 Units Available
New Town
Aspect on the River
59 Anderson Ave, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,049
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
768 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
2755 sqft
Convenient location close to YMCA, Riverplace Shopping Center and dining options along Marietta Highway. Community amenities include coffee bar, dog park and outdoor fireplace. Apartments feature full-sized washers and dryers and stylish granite countertops.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
$
38 Units Available
The Palmer
1345 Towne Lake Hills Dr S, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1361 sqft
Recently renovated and just off the Town Lake Parkway in the highly coveted Cherokee school district. Minutes to Woodstock and downtown Atlanta. Pool, sauna, 24-hour gym, fire pit, dog park. In-unit laundry.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 22 at 11:00 PM
33 Units Available
Riverstone
Canton Mill Lofts
550 Riverstone Pkwy, Canton, GA
Studio
$1,129
775 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,079
947 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1260 sqft
Super modern lofts with stainless steel appliances and real brick accents. High ceilings. Air conditioning and big windows. Community has elevator, pool, and parking. Near Heritage Park.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
21 Units Available
Atlantic BridgeMill
1000 Preston Glen Cir, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$977
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1359 sqft
Elegant apartment homes with appliances, extra storage, and patio/balcony. Amenities include executive business center, clubhouse, gym, pool, and sauna. Conveniently located near I-575, just minutes from downtown Atlanta shopping and entertainment.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
New Town
Lancaster Ridge
800 Hickory Knoll Dr, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,457
1140 sqft
Lancaster Ridge Apartments is tucked away in the quiet neighborhood of Canton, GA.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Rolling Hills
Canterbury Ridge
101 Canterbury Ridge Pkwy, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,192
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,203
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
WEEKLY OPEN HOUSE EVENT: Come join us every Tuesday between 9:00am - 7:00pm to see what Canterbury Ridge is all about! Apply during one of these Open House events & you'll pay NO APPLICATION OR ADMIN FEES!* *Some restrictions may apply.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
18 Units Available
Ridgewalk
Woodstock West By Walton
735 Market Place Ln, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,296
833 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,551
1173 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,958
1984 sqft
Shopping, parks and I-575 are all nearby, but not close enough to disturb the tranquility of this property. On-site fire pit, pool, clubhouse and coffee bar. Hardwood flooring and fireplaces in unit.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 12:36 AM
28 Units Available
The Darby
100 Holly Park Ct, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,135
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Darby in Holly Springs. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Mountain Vista Overlook
Laurels at Greenwood
1215 Hickory Flat Hwy, Canton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$958
933 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1149 sqft
The Laurels at Greenwood offers quiet, comfortable, and convenient living at a reasonable price. An outstanding management team will ensure prompt service and a second-to-none experience.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
260 Woodstock
260 Chambers St, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,675
1303 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury apartment homes in the heart of Downtown Woodstock. Community filled with restaurants, farmer's markets and boutiques. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with open floor plans and high ceilings.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 17 at 02:51 PM
10 Units Available
REVEL100
100 Peaks Ridge, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,220
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,565
1388 sqft
This contemporary community is minutes from the freeway, parks, and schools. On-site amenities include a park, fitness center, and resort-style pool. Each home offers a pantry and breakfast bar along with washer and dryer.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
1495 Olde Mill Trce
1495 Olde Mill Trace, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1768 sqft
Enjoy this 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home. Plenty of closet space in this master bedroom suite, with his and her closets as well as his and her seperate vanities seperate garden tub and stand alone shower.. Master bedroom opens into a large bedroom.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
5215 Willow Creek Overlook
5215 Willow Creek Overlook, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,725
2 sqft
**We will waive the application and admin fee with an approved application!** *If you see this home listed at a lower price, it is a scam. Please refer to MLS or our website for accurate description and features.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Hickory Log
520 Winder Trail
520 Winder Trail, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,785
2484 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Hickory Log
165 Fred Bishop Drive
165 Fred Bishop Drive, Canton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2800 sqft
Beautiful 4 Bedroom 3 Bath 2 story Open floor Plan features brick/hardiplank exterior, two story foyer accented with hardwood floor, freesia carpet, Palladian windows, blinds throughout, decorator wall cut in shelves, arched doorways, 10' ceiling on
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
New Town
235 Creek View Place
235 Creek View Pl, Canton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2179 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
104 Manous Drive
104 Manous Drive, Holly Springs, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2131 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Cherokee County area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, University of Georgia, Life University, and Chattahoochee Technical College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Atlanta, Chattanooga, Sandy Springs, Marietta, and Roswell have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GAChattanooga, TNSandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GA
Kennesaw, GADecatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GACanton, GAWoodstock, GAMilton, GAHolly Springs, GAAcworth, GADawsonville, GACartersville, GA