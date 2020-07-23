/
forsyth county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:27 AM
143 Apartments for rent in Forsyth County, GA📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
80 Units Available
Artesia Big Creek
6405 Rex Ln, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,359
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,924
1189 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,474
1446 sqft
Welcome to Artesia Big Creek Apartments! Enjoy the upscale and inviting atmosphere of our brand new community, located in Alpharetta, Georgia. We offer beautiful one, two, and three bedroom apartments infused with style and modern convenience.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
7 Units Available
Columns at Pilgrim Mill
2090 Columns Dr, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
871 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,325
1211 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
It's the lifestyle, luxury and location you've been waiting for... The Columns at Pilgrim Mill combines the perfect location with first class service and amenities.
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
20 Units Available
The Falls at Forsyth
5310 Falls Dr, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,315
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1235 sqft
The Falls at Forsyth is not only your home but a relaxing retreat where you can unwind while sipping on a glass of wine from your private balcony while feeling like you are on a vacation every day.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
18 Units Available
Preston Pointe at Windermere Apartments
3100 Preston Pointe Way, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1268 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1467 sqft
This pet-friendly community includes a game room, tennis court, fire pit and a variety of other amenities. Apartments are recently renovated and feature hardwood flooring and walk-in closets. Adjacent to Windermere Park.
Last updated July 23 at 12:29 AM
13 Units Available
Walton Bluegrass
1625 Oak Farm Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,263
954 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,570
1208 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,862
1454 sqft
A range of bright and spacious apartments available in a modern community, complete with a pool and 24-hour gym. Smoke-free units feature stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
19 Units Available
Venue Big Creek
50 Venue Way, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,165
778 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,525
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,965
1457 sqft
Ideally situated for easy access to GA-400. Also close to North Point Mall, Big Creek Greenway and Windward Business Center. Apartments feature granite countertops and stainless steel appliances. On-site media center and 24-hour fitness center.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
38 Units Available
Summit Crossing
3920 Ivy Summit Ct, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,077
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,299
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,722
1680 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy an onsite coffee bar, gym and swimming pool. Apartments have washer/dryer hookups and fireplaces. Shopping and dining available at nearby The Collection at Forsyth.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
24 Units Available
Waterstone at Big Creek
50 Estuary Trl, Alpharetta, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,070
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1257 sqft
Luxury homes with oversized soaking tubs, walk-in closets, private balconies and courtyard views. Community fitness center, laundry services, game room, washer/dryer and poolside grilling area.
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
324 Units Available
Elan Halcyon
6500 Halcyon Way, Forsyth County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,299
832 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1192 sqft
We are now offering in-person & LIVE virtual tours by appointment! Book your curated tour experience today. Lease now & receive up to 8 weeks rent FREE! Inquire today for more information. Shop, dine, and unwind in style.
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
7 Units Available
Evergreen at Aubrey's Landing
3305 Hutchinson Rd, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,280
1075 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,320
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Prime location on Hutchison Road close to shopping and dining. One-, two-, and three-bedroom floor plans, large walk-in closets, private patio/balcony and in-unit washer/dryer. Community features concierge, pool and tennis court.
Last updated October 1 at 04:26 PM
67 Units Available
Juncture
910 Deerfield Crossing Dr, Alpharetta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,261
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,558
1275 sqft
Excellent location in Deerfield, close to shopping, entertainment and restaurants. Homes feature hardwood floors, high ceilings and crown molding. Community has wellness center, pool and entertainment lounge.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
9015 Montclair Hills Dr
9015 Montclair Hills Dr, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,095
2957 sqft
Main level boasts hardwood floors in foyer, bath, breakfast area and kitchen.Formal living room and dining room. BIG kitchen with island, pantry,refrigerator, stove, microwave, dishwasher, mom's work area & view to familyroom.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
4305 Harrison Park Drive
4305 Harrison Park Drive, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,100
3971 sqft
You will love this hard to find home! Huge, sun-filled bright, open floor plan home, feels brand new.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2385 Holly Branch Drive
2385 Holly Branch Drive, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
1676 sqft
Very nice, updated, open ranch concept within 2 minutes of GA 400 on private Cul de Sac street. Guest bathroom completely remodeled with new vanity, commode, tile, etc. Large Master bedroom with beautiful walk-in closet and master bath.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3895 Estates Path
3895 Estates Path, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
Cumming Home For Rent, 4 Bdrm, 2.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Large Foyer & Open Floor Plan w/Chef's Kitchen, Dining Room & Family Room.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2865 Mayfair Dr
2865 Mayfair Drive, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1732 sqft
2865 Mayfair Dr Available 08/01/20 Beautiful townhouse in Cumming! - COMING SOON! House will be available in August.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6630 Will Allen Rd
6630 Will Allen Drive, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
Available 08/01/20 Vickery House - Property Id: 317380 Brick 3 bedroom 2 1/2 bath house with huge master on main in Vickery. Open space floor plan along with large separate living space.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8020 Coventry Pointe
8020 Coventry Pointe, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$4,500
6480 sqft
8020 Coventry Pointe Available 08/01/20 Gorgeous house in Suwanee! - COMING SOON! House will be available August 1st.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7420 Oldbury Place
7420 Oldbury Place, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,850
3414 sqft
Cumming Home For Rent, 5 Bdrm, 4 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available in July! Vickery creek school district close to 400, Greenbelt, shopping, and dining. With the community amenities! 3 car gar., 5 beds, 4 baths.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2973 Greyhawk Ln.
2973 Greyhawk Lane, Forsyth County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,550
1696 sqft
Move in Special!!!! $250.00 off first month's rent with approved application by August 1st. - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5885314)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
6770 India Lane
6770 India Lane, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1445 sqft
Don't miss this one! - Great Forsyth location! Bright, open concept floor plan with spacious vaulted great room, dining room & eat-in kitchen with granite.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
5815 Chestnut Drive
5815 Chestnut Drive, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,650
3828 sqft
Cumming Home For Rent, 5 Bdrm, 3.5 ba by Platinum Property Management - Available Now! Fresh Paint! Perfect location.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
8170 Lanier Drive
8170 Lanier Drive, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$3,500
3602 sqft
Lake Lanier 5br - Beautiful Lake Lanier 5 bedroom lake home is available for you and your family including a dock and boatshed. Large open rooms with views of the lake. Perfect mother-in-law suite or for large families.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7260 Foxberry Ct
7260 Foxberry Court, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
1990 sqft
Preserve at Brookwood. - Price Improvement! Refinished Hardwoods. New Windows. Love where you live in this awesome S.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Forsyth County area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, University of Georgia, Lanier Technical College, and Life University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Athens have apartments for rent.
