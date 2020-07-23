/
/
coweta county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 2:31 AM
116 Apartments for rent in Coweta County, GA📍
Verified
1 of 58
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
18 Units Available
Creekside at White Oak
10 Lakeside Way, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$990
939 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,215
1540 sqft
1-4 bedroom apartments feature fireplace, in-unit laundry, extra storage and private patio or balcony. Residents have access to multiple pools, fire pits, fitness centers and car wash areas as well as business center.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
14 Units Available
Preston Mill
140 Jefferson Pkwy, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$982
915 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,172
1239 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are still leasing! While Preston Mill remains committed to social distancing amid the COVID-19 virus, our offices will remain closed to the public however we are still operating.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
27 Units Available
Willows at Ashley Park
300 Ashley Park Blvd, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1089 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,440
1465 sqft
Spacious, luxury 1-3 bedroom apartments minutes from downtown Newnan, GA. Modern kitchens, 9-foot ceilings, walk-in closets, hardwood floors, laundry hookups, patio/balcony. Pet-friendly community with resort-style pool, sundeck, fitness center. Dining and shopping nearby.
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 12:13 AM
39 Units Available
Stillwood
Stillwood Farms
2050 Newnan Crossing Blvd, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,048
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,214
1323 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,478
1519 sqft
Stillwood Farms is the Definition of Luxury Living, while Catering to the needs of the Modern Lifestyle within the Heart of Newnan
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
$
191 Units Available
Springs at Newnan
2019 Newnan Crossing Bypass, Newnan, GA
Studio
$1,074
608 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,224
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1143 sqft
Springs at Newnan is a beautiful, luxury apartment community located in Newnan, GA. The community offers great amenities such as a resort-style swimming pool, community clubhouse and a state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 11:00 PM
28 Units Available
Stillwood
Villas at Newnan Crossing
1200 Newnan Crossing Boulevard, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$989
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1307 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1520 sqft
Community amenities include 24-hour maintenance, clubhouse and tennis court. Apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, crown molding and custom routed cabinetry. Located steps from Lowe's, Publix and The Home Depot.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
48 Units Available
Promenade at Newnan Crossing
1450 Newnan Crossing Blvd E, Newnan, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,248
771 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,485
1094 sqft
You'll know you’ve arrived the moment you step on the grounds, as you proceed down the manicured, tree-line boulevard. You'll feel the comfort of home even before you reach the gates.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 12:33 AM
3 Units Available
Newnan Crossing
151 Parkway N, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,128
1081 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,284
1204 sqft
Discover a carefree lifestyle filled with comfort, convenience and style at Newnan Crossing Apartment Homes in Newnan, GA.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 12:34 AM
7 Units Available
Newnan Lofts
110 Field St, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,105
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Near E Washington and Field streets, with proximity to First Avenue Park Greenville Street parks. Property amenities include on-site laundry and dog park. Enjoy in-unit features such as a dishwasher and oven.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 23 at 12:04 AM
4 Units Available
Woodland Commons
22 Forest Circle, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Serene apartments near the White Oak Golf Club. Interstate 85 takes you to Atlanta for a night on the town. Enjoy walk-in closets and use of a well-equipped kitchen.
Verified
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
2 Units Available
60 Jane Lane
60 Jane Ln, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
837 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxury community has units with garbage disposal, patio/balcony and W/D hookup. Residents can take advantage of grilling area, pool and playground. Convenient location by I-85 and the restaurants on Highway 24.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated March 11 at 03:12 PM
1 Unit Available
The Vinings at Newnan Lakes
80 Newnan Lakes Blvd, Newnan, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,254
1021 sqft
Crafted for comfort, convenience and community. Pet-friendly apartments with hardwood flooring, lush carpeting, ceramic tile entryways and ample storage space. Fireplace and ceiling fans in select units.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
74 Spring Circle
74 Spring Circle, Senoia, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1806 sqft
A charming home with 3 bedrooms and 2.
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
28 East Newnan Road
28 East Newnan Road, Newnan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,835
2000 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 46
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
27 Pin Oak Lane
27 Pin Oak Lane, Newnan, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,195
3327 sqft
Looking for space? Look no further! Come see this huge 5 Bedroom home located in beautiful East Coweta. Upon entry you will be blown away by the size of each room as well as the open floor plan.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
124 Meadowbrook Lane
124 Meadowbrook Lane, Grantville, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
1934 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 3 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
3 Buttonbush Court
3 Buttonbush Court, Coweta County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1830 sqft
Act fast and don’t miss this beautiful three bedroom two bath ranch home on White Oak golf course. This home features a large great room with beautiful brick fireplace, spacious kitchen and breakfast area as well as a large master bedroom suite.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 02:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Stillwood
23 Camden Way
23 Camden Way, Newnan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,965
2071 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 2
Last updated July 23 at 02:41 AM
1 Unit Available
85 Westminster Village Boulevard
85 Westminster Village Blvd, Coweta County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,195
2218 sqft
Make this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom house your new home! This home features a bright and spacious kitchen and dining room perfect for entertaining! The inviting living room offers ample room to enjoy an evening in or take your night outside to
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 02:41 AM
1 Unit Available
Stillwood
145 Southwind Circle
145 Southwind Circle, Newnan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2097 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 28
Last updated July 23 at 02:41 AM
1 Unit Available
207 Preserve Drive
207 Preserve Drive, Newnan, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,665
2000 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
60 Ridge Drive
60 Ridge Drive, Senoia, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1232 sqft
60 Ridge Drive: Traditional 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch style home on sloping yard in Martinwood Subdivision. Conveniently located 1 mile from shopping and restaurants in downtown Senoia. - No Pets Allowed (RLNE5977059)
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
930 Happy Valley Cir Unit B
930 Happy Valley Road, Coweta County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,750
600 sqft
Contemporary Furnished 1 Bedroom 1 Bath - Property Id: 308492 This spacious one bedroom apartment has brand new wood floors, new rugs, with a rustic, modern kitchenette.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
7 Sheffield Ct
7 Sheffield Court, Coweta County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,095
3493 sqft
7 Sheffield Ct Available 09/05/20 7 Sheffield: Very large home with full finished basement in cul-de-sac on golf course. - (RLNE5902774)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Coweta County area include Auburn University, Clark Atlanta University, Columbus State University, Georgia State University, and LaGrange College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Columbus, and Roswell have apartments for rent.
Similar Pages
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GAColumbus, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GA
Decatur, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAAuburn, ALCanton, GANorcross, GAPeachtree City, GAFayetteville, GATyrone, GAFairburn, GAUnion City, GACarrollton, GA