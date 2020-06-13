/
/
dalton
Last updated June 13 2020 at 3:36 PM
5 Apartments for rent in Dalton, GA📍
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
1 Unit Available
Dawnville Meadows
556 Horse Shoe Way, Dalton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$670
948 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Discover your new home at Dawnville Meadows! Our gorgeous apartment homes feature brand new kitchen & bathroom cabinetry, new Energy-Star kitchen appliances, updated countertops, new window blind treatments, updated flooring throughout and so much
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 03:37pm
1 Unit Available
1002 Clark St
1002 Clark Street, Dalton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1274 sqft
Be the first to live in this newly renovated spacious home within walking distance to Dalton High School! Home features 4 bedroom, 3 1/2 bath, a huge screened in porch, private back yard, 1 car garage with storage room and a landscapers dream of a
1 of 43
Last updated May 4 at 10:36am
1 Unit Available
2021 Southview Dr
2021 Southview Drive, Dalton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2868 sqft
Large Williamsburg home on quiet street in the City West area of Dalton. The woodland back yard includes natural deer trail above the protected stream flowing slightly beyond property line.
Results within 1 mile of Dalton
1 of 16
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
105 Moss Drive
105 Moss Drive, Whitfield County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,050
2228 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! Be the first to live in this brand-new home! The
Results within 10 miles of Dalton
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated June 13 at 03:26pm
192 Units Available
The Views at Woodstock
900 View Drive, Woodstock, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,221
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,556
1282 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,011
1545 sqft
The View at Woodstock Apartments in Woodstock, Georgia is a brand new, luxury apartment community located within minutes of Town Center shops and restaurants.
1 of 38
Last updated June 13 at 04:37pm
1 Unit Available
142 Still Water Drive
142 Stillwater Dr, Catoosa County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1802 sqft
This beautiful 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is at the end of a culdesac complete with 2 car Garage is in Heritage High school and Middle school district! The level lot, large deck and quiet neighborhood will make for many enjoyable outside playtimes.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Dalton, the median rent is $516 for a studio, $531 for a 1-bedroom, $644 for a 2-bedroom, and $862 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Dalton, check out our monthly Dalton Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Dalton area include Southern Adventist University, Lee University, The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, and Kennesaw State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dalton from include Chattanooga, Kennesaw, Woodstock, Canton, and Cleveland.