700 Apartments for rent in North Druid Hills, GA

Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:06pm
Green Hills
35 Units Available
Camden St. Clair
3000 Briarcliff Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,179
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,349
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,699
1335 sqft
Apartments with huge walk-in closets, washer/dryer in unit and built-in bookshelves. Easy access to bus and rail service, and I-85. Giant fitness center and swimming pool.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Woodland Hills
22 Units Available
Sloan Square
1555 Lavista Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,032
690 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,420
1050 sqft
Recently renovated apartments updated with modern features, including new kitchens. Pleasant complex contains a pool and gym. La Vista Park is just across the street, and nearby I-85 connects to Atlanta.
Verified

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Lavista Park
12 Units Available
The Sheridan North Druid Hills
1514 Sheridan Rd NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,515
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,940
1094 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,015
1443 sqft
All the warmth and charm of southern-style living with modern features. Pet-friendly, furnished community that offers granite countertops and hardwood floors. Resort-style amenities include a 24-hour gym, game room and sparkling pool.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
Lavista Park
32 Units Available
Cortland North Druid Hills
7 Executive Park Dr NE, North Druid Hills, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,232
743 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,737
1126 sqft
Luxurious one- to two-bedroom units in modern style, located near I-85, highway 42 and 13, and Loehmann's Shopping Plaza. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry, and patio or balcony views of courtyard and swimming pool.

1 of 8

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Morningside - Lenox Park
1 Unit Available
1664 Briarcliff Rd
1664 Briarcliff Road Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,195
1240 sqft
Charming Home in Great Location - 3 Bedroom, 1 bath home with hardwood floors. Kitchen has granite countertops, stainless refrigerator, stainless range, stainless built-in microwave, stainless dishwasher. Very convenient location. No section 8.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Lavista Park
1 Unit Available
1488 Brook Valley Ln NE
1488 Brook Valley Ln NE, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
1544 sqft
Christmas Special 1/2 Off Full First Month's Rent

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Woodland Hills
1 Unit Available
1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast
1066 Briar Vista Terrace Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,850
1670 sqft
New renovated MCM in Woodland Hills. Situated on a quiet street, this home is located next to Emory and CDC with Midtown only a few minutes away.

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Briarcliff Heights
1 Unit Available
1472 Ne Fama Dr
1472 Fama Dr NE, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1479 sqft
A spacious 3 bedroom and 2 bath home that was renovated and maintained to perfection by long term owner occupant. Replaced double pane windows, refinished hardwood floors, and newer HVAC system and water heater.

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Martin Manor
1 Unit Available
1104 Palafox Drive NE
1104 Palafox Drive Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
5 Bedrooms
$5,300
3603 sqft
Located in the heart of Woodland Hills, this new construction home on a quiet street features an open floorplan, 2-car garage and designer finishes throughout.

1 of 34

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Merry Hills
1 Unit Available
1434 Wembley Court NE
1434 Wembley Ct NE, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
3217 sqft
Stunning nearly new Townhome! Gated Community! Move-in today to new flooring throughout & freshly painted interiors! This gorgeous home features an open floor plan w/10 ft ceilings, white cabinetry in kitchen, fireside shelving, & refinished

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:03pm
Merry Hills
1 Unit Available
1760 Alec Place
1760 Alex Place, North Druid Hills, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,495
2545 sqft
Convenience abounds - CDC, Emory, VA Toco Hills, and interstates/public transp. within minutes. Executive, end-unit, tri-level townhome, in a gated community overlooking the pool! Beautiful open floor plan, light and bright from all sides.

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Merry Hills
1 Unit Available
1265 Linden Court NE
1265 Linden Ct NE, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,500
2101 sqft
You will be impressed! Walk to Starbucks, Congregation Beth Jacob, restaurants, and parks! Enjoy intimate community of 26 townhomes in North Druid Hills.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Green Hills
1 Unit Available
1886 Timothy Dr
1886 Timothy Drive Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,295
2002 sqft
Perfect Location! Nice, Quiet Neighborhood. Convenient to I-85, Emory, CDC, & Brookhaven. This Wonderful Split Level Home has 4 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, New Carpet, Granite Counter Tops, Hardwood Floors, 2 Car Carport and Sits ona 1/2 Acre Lot.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Baltimore Acres
1 Unit Available
830 Castle Falls Drive NE
830 Castle Falls Drive Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$2,800
2200 sqft
Fabulous carriage home in quiet location in Victoria Estates. A very unique place to live and be close to so much! You have lots of privacy, gorgeous setting, and are close to Emory, CDC, downtown Decatur and downtown Atlanta.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Woodland Hills
1 Unit Available
960 Milledge Place NE
960 Milledge Place Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1528 sqft
Bright and Clean 3 Bedroom / 2 Bathroom Well Maintained Split-Level Home with Hardwood Floors. Appliances Include Refrigerator, Washer & Dryer, Dishwasher.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Green Hills
1 Unit Available
1645 Executive Park Lane NE
1645 Executive Park Lane Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$3,000
1728 sqft
Rare opportunity in highly sought after area of City of Brookhaven. Completely renovated home that features hardwoods throughout, modern colors, granite, upgraded bathrooms, etc. Unit is in outstanding condition.

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Lavista Park
1 Unit Available
1317 Winfair Lane
1317 Winfair Ln NE, North Druid Hills, GA
5 Bedrooms
$4,400
3171 sqft
Welcome Home to this 4-years new residence on a cul-de-sac lot, providing privacy and convenient access to all of Atlanta's Intown neighborhoods! Oversized master suite with ample closet space and spa like bath.

1 of 22

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Green Hills
1 Unit Available
2310 Westchester Ridge
2310 Westchester Ridge Northeast, North Druid Hills, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,750
1323 sqft
(Property 10) - Wonderful top floor 2BR/2BA condo w/vaulted ceilings and addtl upstairs loft. Bright, clean and ready to move in.

1 of 17

Last updated June 13 at 12:15pm
Merry Hills
1 Unit Available
1295 Linden Court NE
1295 Linden Ct NE, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,600
2377 sqft
Large upgraded end unit perfect for entertaining! Walk to Starbucks, Congregation Beth Jacob, restaurants, and parks! Enjoy intimate community of 26 townhomes in North Druid Hills.

1 of 14

Last updated June 30 at 08:44am
Briarcliff Heights
1 Unit Available
1700 Sabastian Pt NE
1700 Sabastian Pt NE, North Druid Hills, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,750
2200 sqft
Beautiful 3 bed, 3.5 bath TownHome in Bristol at Briarcliff! - Gorgeous and spacious layout, fantastic location, immaculate and move-in ready, upgraded finishes...
Results within 1 mile of North Druid Hills
Verified

1 of 13

Last updated June 13 at 11:44am
Drew Valley
1 Unit Available
Sierra Gardens
3649 Buford Hwy NE, Brookhaven, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1450 sqft
Luxury community has beautiful landscaping, premium services, and more. Units feature granite counters, brushed nickel fixtures, and designer ceiling fans. Located close to I-85, so easy for commuters.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 10:38am
28 Units Available
Audubon Briarcliff
3108 Briarcliff Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,030
958 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1200 sqft
Newly renovated apartments with up to 4 bedrooms in a complex with a pool and gym. Near I-85. There are several restaurants within walking distance, including Mykonos Taverna.
Verified

1 of 31

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
$
Medlock Park
49 Units Available
Viridian
3421 N Druid Hills Rd, North Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,136
669 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,423
1179 sqft
Located minutes from I-85, I-285 and I-20, just a 20-minute drive from downtown Atlanta. Luxury community has two swimming pools, gym and grilling area. Units feature laundry, granite counters and dishwasher.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:12am
$
Buford Highway
16 Units Available
TwentyNine24 Brookhaven
2924 Clairmont Rd NE, Brookhaven, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,111
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,503
1230 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Luxurious and modern 1 to 3-bedroom apartments in a large, pet-friendly complex. Enjoy the pool, hot tub, playground, and gym. Nearby I-85 provides easy and quick access to Atlanta.
City GuideNorth Druid Hills
North Druid Hills has a bit of an identity issue. You'll find that many government agencies, shopping plazas and businesses throughout the area use the name Briarcliff instead of North Druid Hills. The local newspaper, the "North Druid Hills-Briarcliff Patch," takes the diplomatic approach, however. It uses both names.

Located in Dekalb County, Georgia, North Druid Hills didn't purposefully become its own community by getting incorporated like most cities and towns. Instead, the U.S. Census Bureau designated it as a separate place just to make counting and classifying easier. The community of Atlanta's north side is home to almost 19,000 people and has three parks, some shopping centers and a commercial district. A bit subdivision heavy, it's an overall nice place to call home but not exactly bursting with arts, culture, or nightlife.

Having trouble with Craigslist North Druid Hills? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to North Druid Hills

While it's always smart to start an apartment search well ahead of your expected move date, you won't have to rush here. The community has a 12 percent. It's mostly renter occupied, so property owners are well versed in screening renters. Don't expect to sneak in without a credit check; they know better here. While the competition isn't all that fierce, you still need to show up with references and a deposit ready. After all, you don't want just any apartment home, right? You want an all bills paid unit, and yeah, people snap those up quickly.

Neighborhoods

Though North Druid Hills neighborhoods won't set your life on fire with big-city thrills, they provide a decent home for families and couples who like going to the park, dining in restaurants, or watching movies on the weekend. Of course, if these things don't tickle your fancy, you will have easy access to Atlanta entertainment. Here are some of the primary neighborhoods in Briarcliff/North Druid Hills:

Toco Hills: This area has lots of residences but is home to plenty of commercial buildings as well. Besides shopping centers, the area's claim to fame is wooded subdivisions. $$$

LaVista Park: Not only is this area called LaVista Park, but it's also home to an actual park called LaVista Park. Most residences are either apartment complexes or single-family homes, so you can find something whether you're hoping for a 1 bedroom apartment in North Druid Hills or checking out 3 bedroom houses for rent to accommodate your whole brood. If you're not "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" rich, and you have to work, drive like almost everybody else does. Commute times average 15 to 30 minutes. $$

Briarcliff Heights: The name sounds fancy, but the price tag is pretty reasonable. Average rents hover around the national average here. The area is diverse, provides a home to a mixture of owners and renters, and has a vacancy rate in the 12 percent range. Residents tend to be well educated, and over 80 percent of them drive to work -- alone. Don't expect a lot of chatty Cathy carpool offers here. If you get lonely while driving, get some books on CD to fill the void. $$

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in North Druid Hills?
The average rent price for North Druid Hills rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,720.
What are the most popular neighborhoods in North Druid Hills?
Some of the most popular neighborhoods in North Druid Hills include Lavista Park, Briarcliff Heights, Woodland Hills, Merry Hills, and Green Hills.
What colleges and universities are located in or around North Druid Hills?
Some of the colleges located in the North Druid Hills area include Clark Atlanta University, Emory University, Georgia State University, Life University, and Morehouse College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to North Druid Hills?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to North Druid Hills from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.

