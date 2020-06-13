700 Apartments for rent in North Druid Hills, GA

Neighborhoods

Though North Druid Hills neighborhoods won't set your life on fire with big-city thrills, they provide a decent home for families and couples who like going to the park, dining in restaurants, or watching movies on the weekend. Of course, if these things don't tickle your fancy, you will have easy access to Atlanta entertainment. Here are some of the primary neighborhoods in Briarcliff/North Druid Hills:

Toco Hills: This area has lots of residences but is home to plenty of commercial buildings as well. Besides shopping centers, the area's claim to fame is wooded subdivisions. $$$

LaVista Park: Not only is this area called LaVista Park, but it's also home to an actual park called LaVista Park. Most residences are either apartment complexes or single-family homes, so you can find something whether you're hoping for a 1 bedroom apartment in North Druid Hills or checking out 3 bedroom houses for rent to accommodate your whole brood. If you're not "Lifestyles of the Rich and Famous" rich, and you have to work, drive like almost everybody else does. Commute times average 15 to 30 minutes. $$

Briarcliff Heights: The name sounds fancy, but the price tag is pretty reasonable. Average rents hover around the national average here. The area is diverse, provides a home to a mixture of owners and renters, and has a vacancy rate in the 12 percent range. Residents tend to be well educated, and over 80 percent of them drive to work -- alone. Don't expect a lot of chatty Cathy carpool offers here. If you get lonely while driving, get some books on CD to fill the void. $$