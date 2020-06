128 Apartments for rent in Peachtree City, GA

Planned from the beginning, Peachtree includes several neighborhoods, each with its own selection of entertaining and enjoyable amenities. Rents don’t range wildly, but there are spots with bigger houses or better proximity to the best amenities that turn up the heat on monthly expenses. And, the vacancy rate is fairly abysmal at four percent on average, so, like the community, plan ahead.

Aberdeen: One, two and three bedroom condos are popular in Aberdeen, located to the west and north of Lake Peachtree. It’s a big area, but with pockets of rentals that make the search a bit tougher. Head south for the best selection.

Braelin: A chunk of land below the lake, Braelin is pricey, beautiful and amenity-filled. It has the Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater and several gorgeous parks, plus the Braelin Recreation Center.

Clover: The most expensive section of Peachtree, Clover attracts the crme-de-la crme with its high housing values and sweet location just southwest of the lake. There are plenty of rentals here too, but dig deep if you want to grab them.

Glenloch: Taking over the east side of Peachtree, Glenloch also enjoys some shore front property, but it costs significantly less than any other neighborhood, probably because the majority of the land is a bit far from an interstate.

Kedron: Another lower cost neighborhood (relatively speaking), Kedron doesn’t enjoy any water time, but sitting north of the lake has its good points too, like easy access to Highways 74 and 54.

Shake Rag: It’s an unusual moniker, but its memorable. Covering the north and east real estate away from the lake, Shake Rag has access to Highway 54, Flat Creek Country Club and Peachtree Crossing Shopping Center.

Wilksmoor: The newest and cutest member (maybe?) of the Peachtree Gang is Wilksmoor, which takes up a long slice on the west side. While its no doubt lovely, there are very few rentals here, so its best to look elsewhere unless buying.