128 Apartments for rent in Peachtree City, GA

Locals love hitting the links, how else would this turn into such a golf cart loving land? There are three main courses, all owned by one enterprising company, but peachers love all kinds of outdoor recreational opportunities. There are several dog parks, lots of water sports on the lake, and plenty of fitness options for the more health and vanity inclined. The community is very inclusive, encouraging newbies to join the parade of golf carts.

One other neat factoid of Peachtreean unexpected piece of triviait often serves as the backdrop in many episodes of AMCs "The Walking Dead" TV show. Its gorgeous, green and wide open, a perfect spot to hunker down during the zombie apocalypse, especially if rental fees are a thing of the past.