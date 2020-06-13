AL
/
GA
/
peachtree city
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:16 AM

128 Apartments for rent in Peachtree City, GA

📍
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
35 Units Available
Camden Peachtree City
100 Merrick Dr, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,149
841 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,369
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,529
1425 sqft
Community amenities include pools, playground, dog park, clubhouse and tennis court. Access golf-cart trails. Enjoy in-unit laundry, fireplace and maple cabinets in 1-3 bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 07:24am
12 Units Available
ReNew Peachtree City
1000 Stevens Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,125
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1100 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,720
1290 sqft
Easy access to recreation at Lake Lanier, Lake Kedron, and Flat Creek Country Club. Close to Publix and Fresh Market. Workout at the new luxury fitness center.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
$
29 Units Available
Balmoral Village
450 South Peachtree Parkway, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$969
758 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,129
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1380 sqft
Beautiful complex close to the Westpark Walk Shopping Center, as well as a number of great restaurants and schools. Community features a tennis court and fitness center.
Verified

1 of 41

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
16 Units Available
The Retreat at Kedron Village Apartment Homes
100 Hyacinth Ln, Peachtree City, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,123
847 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,217
1267 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,766
1616 sqft
Attractive complex featuring elegant apartments, with high ceilings and fully equipped kitchens. Located near Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and Lake Kedron. Community features include a pool and 24-hour fitness center.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
202 1st Leaf
202 First Leaf, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,660
1400 sqft
***Available Now*** Lovely 3BR 2.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
110 Terrace Tay
110 Terrace Tay, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2021 sqft
Reduced! ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available Now*** This charming bright and sunny home offers many features that include a lovely living room with fireplace, a separate dining room, a large kitchen with granite countertops and stainless

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
233 Cedar Drive
233 Cedar Drive, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2050 sqft
Just Reduced!! ***Available Now*** Beautiful 4 BR 2.5 BA home close to Lake Peachtree, move-in ready for new residents. This home has it all- a formal LR and separate DR with a step down to a fabulous family room with brick fireplace and built ins.

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
22 Fairway Lane - 1
22 Fairway Ln, Peachtree City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1500 sqft
Beautifully renovated town home in the heart of PTC with amenities galore! Lake, pool, tennis with view of lake, golf cart community. Downstairs features hardwood floors, spacious family room with vaulted ceilings & fireplace.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
311 Summer Place
311 Summer Place, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1309 sqft
Elegant Ranch on a perfectly level yard, with two car garage. Tiled baths and kitchen. New range, and updated kitchen with beautiful countertops and backsplash. Charming brick fireplace in family room.

1 of 12

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
112 Stillwater Trace
112 Stillwater Trace, Peachtree City, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Nicely Renovated 2 Bedroom Duplex in Peachtree City - Nicely renovated 2 bedroom, 2 bath duplex in desirable Peachtree City. Mcintosh school district. This duplex will go extremely fast! Tour today! (RLNE5840301)

1 of 5

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
207 Meadow Run
207 Meadow Run, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1292 sqft
207 Meadow Run Available 08/08/20 207 Meadow Run: Recently renovated! New granite counter tops, new flooring! Great house in sought after Peachtree City! Available early August! - Fayette County Schools OAK GROVE ELEMENTARY RISING STARR

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
233 Turnbridge Cir
233 Turnbridge Circle, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,400
2400 sqft
233 Turnbridge cir in peachtree city - Property Id: 295169 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths. hardwood floor on main, stainless steel kitchen with OPEN floor plan! Fenced yard, HUGE mater room.

1 of 10

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
229 Turnbridge Cir
229 Turnbridge Circle, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
3150 sqft
229 Turnbridge Cir Available 08/01/20 Spacious Executive Home - A very spacious and beautiful home with many upgrades. Over 300 sq. ft. of living space with a very open floor plan. Master bedroom on the main floor.

1 of 30

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
38 Prestwick Court
38 Prestwick Court, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1785 sqft
STUNNING Home - 3 Bedroom / 2.5 Bathroom in Peachtree City! - Hello Beautiful! This stunning Two-Story, craftsman style home has 3 Bedrooms & 2.

1 of 19

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
203 Preston Circle
203 Preston Circle, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
2000 sqft
203 Preston Circle: Traditional style 3 bedroom 2.5 bath with optional 4th bedroom/bonus room above 2 car garage. Wooded back lot. Large master bedroom with vaulted ceiling. Separate shower, garden tub, and double vanity in master bath.

1 of 23

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
57 Braelinn Creek Court
57 Braelinn Creek Court, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1751 sqft
57 Braelinn Creek Court Available 08/08/20 57 Braelinn Creek Court: Coveted Peachtree City Location. Close to Shopping, Parks, Golf Cart Paths! - No Pets Allowed (RLNE2133914)

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
412 Deergrass Trl
412 Deergrass Trail, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1292 sqft
Great rental ready for move in. New paint. Floors, stainless appliances, and granite counters in baths and kitchen only one year old! Updated kitchen with large eating area open to great room with stone fireplace/gas logs.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
107 Azalea Drive
107 Azalea Drive, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1683 sqft
Located in the center of Peachtree City! Easy access to cart paths, shopping and highway. 4 bedrooms,. 2 bathrooms, kitchen, living & dining areas, sun room. Fenced back yard.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 09:12am
1 Unit Available
114 Heritage Way
114 Heritage Way, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,950
2500 sqft
This immaculate, 2500 sqft, four bedroom two and a half bath home is located in the heart of Peachtree City in The Retreat Subdivision, just a quick walk from Oak Grove Elementary School and Braelinn Recreation Center.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
318 Preston Chase Dr
318 Preston Chase Drive, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1290 sqft
Bright and Open 3 Bedroom Ranch Home in Charming Preston Chase Subdivision.

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
204 Pickets Row
204 Picketts Row, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
3652 sqft
FANTASTIC RENTAL LOCATED IN QUAINT SIDEWALK COMMUNITY IN NORTH PEACHTREE CITY, CLOSE TO EVERYTHING! Fabulous open flowing ranch plan with over 3600 square feet including full finished terrace/in-law suite + 2nd kitchen! Lovely vaulted great room +

1 of 5

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
312 Everdale Rd
312 Everdale Drive, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1254 sqft
New appliances - Only 3 bedroom, 2 bath Ranch home in Fairfield. Split bedroom floor plan, fireplace, fence backyard. Close to shopping and restaurants at The Avenue in Peachtree City; close to airport. Vacant, Supra access , please show.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
731 Redwood Park
731 Redwood Park, Peachtree City, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1267 sqft
Available approximately July 6th. Easy one level living in great Peachtree City location. Screened in front porch, back patio, large outbuilding. Home features kitchen with tons of cabinets, all appliances, & dining area.

1 of 37

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
219 Independence Ln
219 Independence Lane, Peachtree City, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,700
2865 sqft
Don't miss the 3D Virtual Tour! Available on 08/01/2020. Well maintained, brick front, 4 bedroom house in sought after Centennial subdivision in Peachtree City.

Median Rent in Peachtree City

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Peachtree City is $1,171, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,353.
Studio
$1,117
1 Bed
$1,171
2 Beds
$1,353
3+ Beds
$1,776
City GuidePeachtree City"Way beyond the city lights / Lots of cowboys paradise / Honeysuckle on the vine / Growing up on southern time / Love to dance and we love to flirt / I ain't afraid of a little dirt / We ain't late for Sunday church / Mama raised us not to curse / Our shorts a little shorter / Cause the suns a little hotter / Sipping lemonade / While were playing in the water / Ain't nothing sweeter than us Georgia peaches / Theres a reason why the boys pick / The Georgia peaches." (- Lauren Alaina, "Georgia ...
Excellent Education
+

Boring, maybe, but high quality learning is essential to snatch up one of the few paying full time jobs that may or may not exist in the future (apocalypses notwithstanding). And its no wonder knowledge is so highly valued here, as the residents boast an impressive higher education background--51 percent of the population report having a Bachelors degree or better. Of course, college and graduate degrees generally mean higher paying salaries, and sure enough, the median income in Peachtree nears six figures. Thatll buy a lot of rounds of golf.

Cost of Living
+

If you’re making six figures, you probably are willing and expect to get more goodies from your accommodations and living area. Peachtree is a well-to-do city with luxury rental options from two bedroom apartments to oversized single-family homes. Housing is the biggest draw on funds, with most other costs, from utilities to milk, coming in around the nationsalaverage.

Unique Transportation
+

The people of Peachtree, like many folks in America, utilize personal vehicles to navigate their way around work and entertainment, for the most part. But a very large percentage uses the alternative of over 90 miles of golf paths that are built into the town expressly for residents who want an easy option for getting around golf courses, grocery stores and little league games. Kids as young as 12 may drive them, freeing up scheduling conflicts for adults and offering a fun way to motor around to a friends house across town. But with any popular idea, it becomes overused, and golf cart traffic is as ubiquitous as car traffic here, which is more amusing than anything else.

Planned Community
+

Planned from the beginning, Peachtree includes several neighborhoods, each with its own selection of entertaining and enjoyable amenities. Rents don’t range wildly, but there are spots with bigger houses or better proximity to the best amenities that turn up the heat on monthly expenses. And, the vacancy rate is fairly abysmal at four percent on average, so, like the community, plan ahead.

Aberdeen: One, two and three bedroom condos are popular in Aberdeen, located to the west and north of Lake Peachtree. It’s a big area, but with pockets of rentals that make the search a bit tougher. Head south for the best selection.

Braelin: A chunk of land below the lake, Braelin is pricey, beautiful and amenity-filled. It has the Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater and several gorgeous parks, plus the Braelin Recreation Center.

Clover: The most expensive section of Peachtree, Clover attracts the crme-de-la crme with its high housing values and sweet location just southwest of the lake. There are plenty of rentals here too, but dig deep if you want to grab them.

Glenloch: Taking over the east side of Peachtree, Glenloch also enjoys some shore front property, but it costs significantly less than any other neighborhood, probably because the majority of the land is a bit far from an interstate.

Kedron: Another lower cost neighborhood (relatively speaking), Kedron doesn’t enjoy any water time, but sitting north of the lake has its good points too, like easy access to Highways 74 and 54.

Shake Rag: It’s an unusual moniker, but its memorable. Covering the north and east real estate away from the lake, Shake Rag has access to Highway 54, Flat Creek Country Club and Peachtree Crossing Shopping Center.

Wilksmoor: The newest and cutest member (maybe?) of the Peachtree Gang is Wilksmoor, which takes up a long slice on the west side. While its no doubt lovely, there are very few rentals here, so its best to look elsewhere unless buying.

Peachtree Living
+

Locals love hitting the links, how else would this turn into such a golf cart loving land? There are three main courses, all owned by one enterprising company, but peachers love all kinds of outdoor recreational opportunities. There are several dog parks, lots of water sports on the lake, and plenty of fitness options for the more health and vanity inclined. The community is very inclusive, encouraging newbies to join the parade of golf carts.

One other neat factoid of Peachtreean unexpected piece of triviait often serves as the backdrop in many episodes of AMCs "The Walking Dead" TV show. Its gorgeous, green and wide open, a perfect spot to hunker down during the zombie apocalypse, especially if rental fees are a thing of the past.

Read More

Frequently Asked Questions

How much is rent in Peachtree City?
In Peachtree City, the median rent is $1,117 for a studio, $1,171 for a 1-bedroom, $1,353 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,776 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Peachtree City, check out our monthly Peachtree City Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Peachtree City?
Some of the colleges located in the Peachtree City area include Clark Atlanta University, Columbus State University, Georgia State University, LaGrange College, and Life University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Peachtree City?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Peachtree City from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Columbus, Marietta, and Roswell.

Similar Pages

Peachtree City 1 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 BedroomsPeachtree City 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsPeachtree City Apartments with GymPeachtree City Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAColumbus, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GAConyers, GAEast Point, GASuwanee, GAChamblee, GANorth Decatur, GAAcworth, GANorth Druid Hills, GACollege Park, GAVinings, GAMilton, GALithia Springs, GACartersville, GALaGrange, GADoraville, GAFayetteville, GA

Apartments Near Colleges

Clark Atlanta UniversityColumbus State UniversityGeorgia State UniversityLaGrange CollegeLife University