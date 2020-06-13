128 Apartments for rent in Peachtree City, GA📍
1 of 24
1 of 24
1 of 12
1 of 41
1 of 15
1 of 15
1 of 15
1 of 44
1 of 15
1 of 12
1 of 5
1 of 16
1 of 10
1 of 30
1 of 19
1 of 23
1 of 18
1 of 23
1 of 10
1 of 12
1 of 19
1 of 5
1 of 15
1 of 37
Boring, maybe, but high quality learning is essential to snatch up one of the few paying full time jobs that may or may not exist in the future (apocalypses notwithstanding). And its no wonder knowledge is so highly valued here, as the residents boast an impressive higher education background--51 percent of the population report having a Bachelors degree or better. Of course, college and graduate degrees generally mean higher paying salaries, and sure enough, the median income in Peachtree nears six figures. Thatll buy a lot of rounds of golf.
If you’re making six figures, you probably are willing and expect to get more goodies from your accommodations and living area. Peachtree is a well-to-do city with luxury rental options from two bedroom apartments to oversized single-family homes. Housing is the biggest draw on funds, with most other costs, from utilities to milk, coming in around the nationsalaverage.
The people of Peachtree, like many folks in America, utilize personal vehicles to navigate their way around work and entertainment, for the most part. But a very large percentage uses the alternative of over 90 miles of golf paths that are built into the town expressly for residents who want an easy option for getting around golf courses, grocery stores and little league games. Kids as young as 12 may drive them, freeing up scheduling conflicts for adults and offering a fun way to motor around to a friends house across town. But with any popular idea, it becomes overused, and golf cart traffic is as ubiquitous as car traffic here, which is more amusing than anything else.
Planned from the beginning, Peachtree includes several neighborhoods, each with its own selection of entertaining and enjoyable amenities. Rents don’t range wildly, but there are spots with bigger houses or better proximity to the best amenities that turn up the heat on monthly expenses. And, the vacancy rate is fairly abysmal at four percent on average, so, like the community, plan ahead.
Aberdeen: One, two and three bedroom condos are popular in Aberdeen, located to the west and north of Lake Peachtree. It’s a big area, but with pockets of rentals that make the search a bit tougher. Head south for the best selection.
Braelin: A chunk of land below the lake, Braelin is pricey, beautiful and amenity-filled. It has the Frederick Brown Jr. Amphitheater and several gorgeous parks, plus the Braelin Recreation Center.
Clover: The most expensive section of Peachtree, Clover attracts the crme-de-la crme with its high housing values and sweet location just southwest of the lake. There are plenty of rentals here too, but dig deep if you want to grab them.
Glenloch: Taking over the east side of Peachtree, Glenloch also enjoys some shore front property, but it costs significantly less than any other neighborhood, probably because the majority of the land is a bit far from an interstate.
Kedron: Another lower cost neighborhood (relatively speaking), Kedron doesn’t enjoy any water time, but sitting north of the lake has its good points too, like easy access to Highways 74 and 54.
Shake Rag: It’s an unusual moniker, but its memorable. Covering the north and east real estate away from the lake, Shake Rag has access to Highway 54, Flat Creek Country Club and Peachtree Crossing Shopping Center.
Wilksmoor: The newest and cutest member (maybe?) of the Peachtree Gang is Wilksmoor, which takes up a long slice on the west side. While its no doubt lovely, there are very few rentals here, so its best to look elsewhere unless buying.
Locals love hitting the links, how else would this turn into such a golf cart loving land? There are three main courses, all owned by one enterprising company, but peachers love all kinds of outdoor recreational opportunities. There are several dog parks, lots of water sports on the lake, and plenty of fitness options for the more health and vanity inclined. The community is very inclusive, encouraging newbies to join the parade of golf carts.
One other neat factoid of Peachtreean unexpected piece of triviait often serves as the backdrop in many episodes of AMCs "The Walking Dead" TV show. Its gorgeous, green and wide open, a perfect spot to hunker down during the zombie apocalypse, especially if rental fees are a thing of the past.