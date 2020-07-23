/
/
clarke county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 4:27 AM
82 Apartments for rent in Clarke County, GA📍
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
13 Units Available
Kingswood
Legacy Mill
125 Jennings Mill Pkwy, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1350 sqft
Cozy apartment homes in the heart of Athens. Homes feature Euro-style kitchens, built-in computer desks and detached garages. Enjoy a pool, 24-hour gym and tennis court on site. Near State Route 10.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 12:26 AM
$
25 Units Available
Abbey West
Arbor Ridge
150 Chateau Ter, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$765
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$888
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$886
1200 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in Athens, GA for rent. Minutes to UGA Campus and Athens Transit Bus Stop.
Verified
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 12:36 AM
6 Units Available
Cedar Creek
Serene at Woodlake
132 Wood Lake Dr., Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$999
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1000 sqft
Quiet neighborhood located in the woods and close to US-78 Atlanta Highway. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have W/D connections, private patio/balconies and dishwashers. Pets are welcome!
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
29 Units Available
Oak Bend
The Columns at Timothy Woods
2035 Timothy Rd, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1376 sqft
Luxurious community offering 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and tennis court. Units include washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and patio or balcony. Located close to Business Highway 78, so convenient for commuters.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
$
4 Units Available
High Ridge
700 Mitchell Bridge Rd, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,224
1338 sqft
Welcome home to High Ridge Apartments in the Westside neighborhood of Athens, GA! Our convenient location near Athens Perimeter 10, Hwy 78 and Hwy 129 puts you within minutes of a wide variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options that can
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
5 Units Available
North Avenue
Georgia Green
700 Fourth St, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
Right by the intersection of Route 29 and Route 129. Luxurious home with oven, range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Carpet included. Community has a pool and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs allowed.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 23 at 04:27 AM
7 Units Available
Cambridge
360 Piccadilly Sq, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$990
1025 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,170
1150 sqft
Situated just off Piccadilly Square and minutes from the University of Georgia. All apartments feature electric kitchens and separate dining areas. Multiple recreational facilities, including a basketball court, tennis court and swimming pool.
Verified
1 of 42
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
27 Units Available
Accent Athens
100 Still Creek Lane, Athens, GA
Studio
$1,000
547 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,399
1075 sqft
Welcome to Accent Athens - the Eastside's newest and most in-demand apartment community. With our designer homes and resort-style amenities, we're redefining athens-living.
Verified
1 of 41
Last updated July 23 at 12:11 AM
59 Units Available
The Cottages at Ridge Pointe
940 Creek Ridge Lane, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1010 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
1396 sqft
From college sports to music and food, Athens is known for innovation and excellence. The Cottages at Ridge Pointe follows this tradition as a first-of-its-kind deluxe apartment community in west Athens.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 12:32 AM
3 Units Available
North Avenue
Serene at Northside
205 Old Hull Rd, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,065
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1238 sqft
Situated near downtown Athens, this complex offers 2- and 3-bedroom units, walk-in closets, fully equipped kitchens, amenities such as on-site parking and high-speed internet, and more! The community is also pet-friendly.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 12:39 AM
7 Units Available
Oak Bend
Serene at Riverwood
130 Cole Manor Dr, Athens, GA
Studio
$850
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
704 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1011 sqft
Now offering in-person, virtual & self-guided tours by appointment! To help stop the spread of COVID-19, face masks are required.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 06:09 PM
34 Units Available
Normaltown
One Hundred Prince
100 Price Avenue, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,325
739 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,725
1252 sqft
Live in a space uniquely your own. 100 Prince offers a wide selection of layouts for the one or two-bedroom flats and townhomes. Each option comes with a distinct variety of features to consider.
1 of 5
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
225 Big Oak Circle
225 Big Oak Circle, Athens, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1531 sqft
Great rental for a large family OR college students. All four bedrooms have their own bathroom. Laundry area and kitchen. Home is on a private lot with plenty of parking. Close to campus and easy access to shopping and food.
1 of 20
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
370 Gaines School Road
370 Gaines School Road, Athens, GA
Studio
$1,700
2638 sqft
Commercial retail, Lots of Office space and storage rental with great road frontage located on the east side of Athens. Lots of traffic and lots of space. Several offices, Kitchenette, large bonus room, and attic storage, tons of rear parking.
1 of 17
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Five Points
1650 S Milledge Ave
1650 South Milledge Avenue, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,400
1800 sqft
3 BR 2 BA Loft Apartment in 5 Points - Property Id: 191344 This 3BR 2 BA is recently remodeled and fully furnished with all the amenities. The location is across the street from campus and less than a mile to 5 pts proper.
1 of 31
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Berkley Hills
231 Holmes Dr.
231 Holmes Avenue, Athens, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,800
3364 sqft
5 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Home located on the Westside off Timothy Rd! Available July 10th! - Available July 17th!- 5 Bedroom/3 Bathroom Classic Brick Home located on the Westside off Timothy Rd! Walls have a new coat of paint and the bedrooms have new
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Green - Crestwood
176-4 Scandia Cir
176 Scandia Cir, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
176-4 Scandia Cir Available 09/12/20 - (RLNE5856196)
1 of 33
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Green - Crestwood
180 McDuffie Drive
180 Mcduffie Drive, Athens, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,100
2686 sqft
Beautifully Updated Home in Crestwood Estates - Available for immediate move in! This beautifully updated single family ranch style home sits on a quiet lot in the Crestwood Estates neighborhood. This very well kept home has 4 bedrooms and 3.
1 of 19
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Avenue
225 Conrad Dr
225 Conrad Drive, Athens, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1242 sqft
225 Conrad Dr Available 08/01/20 4 Bedroom Home Close to Downtown Athens - Available August 1, 2020! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located less than 2 miles from UGA and Downtown Athens.
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
205 Woodstone Drive # 1
205 Woodstone Dr, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1332 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
205 Woodstone Drive # 1 Available 08/07/20 Available August 2020 | 2 bedroom 2.5 bathroom Townhome - Fully furnished immaculate end unit town home on the bus line! Golf course views from back deck.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
157 Foreman Dr.
157 Foreman, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
157 Foreman Dr. Available 08/04/20 Luxury Townhouse at Whitehall Village- LAST APARTMENT! - Spacious two bedroom, two and a half bath townhome tucked away on the east side of Athens.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
430 Logmont Trace
430 Logmont Trce, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1332 sqft
430 Logmont Trace Available 08/04/20 2 BR Townhouse on Atl Hwy - HALF OFF FIRST MONTHS RENT! Located off of Atlanta Hwy in a quiet neighborhood by the Georgia Square Mall.
1 of 37
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
North Avenue
189 Marlin Street
189 Marlin Street, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2376 sqft
189 Marlin Street Available 08/07/20 189 Marlin Street - Available August 2020 - 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom preleasing for August 2020. Fabulous home for students. This fairly new home backs up to The Retreat and offers plenty of room to spread out.
1 of 22
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
Chicopee - Dudley
190 N. Poplar St. Apt. A
190 North Poplar Street, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
2 Bedrooms
Ask
190 N. Poplar St. Apt. A Available 08/03/20 1 Bedroom/1 Bath apartment - Whimsically designed renovated historical site.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Clarke County area include University of Georgia, Lanier Technical College, Athens Technical College, Georgia Gwinnett College, and Brenau University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Sandy Springs, Roswell, Athens, Alpharetta, and Lawrenceville have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Sandy Springs, GARoswell, GAAthens, GAAlpharetta, GALawrenceville, GADuluth, GAJohns Creek, GAStockbridge, GAGainesville, GANorcross, GAMcDonough, GATucker, GA
Conyers, GASuwanee, GAMilton, GAAnderson, SCDoraville, GACumming, GAWatkinsville, GAWinder, GABraselton, GALoganville, GACovington, GAOakwood, GA