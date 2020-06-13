Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020

210 Apartments for rent in Acworth, GA

Last updated June 13
11 Units Available
The Archer in Acworth
5360 Cherokee St, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,115
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,427
1133 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Opening Summer 2020. Great outdoors, great indoors. Nestled among beautiful lakes in the charming town of Acworth, Georgia, The Archer is an every day getaway.
Last updated June 13
3 Units Available
The Bauer
4801 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome home to The Bauer, a charming community that fuses small town atmosphere with world-class culture.
Last updated June 13
21 Units Available
The Landing at Acworth
4710 Baker Grove Rd NW, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1139 sqft
Pet-friendly community with easy access to I-75 and Hwy 92. Close to Lake Allatoona, outlet stores, restaurants and entertainment. Amenities include a pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature washer/dryer hookup, patio and fireplace.
Last updated June 10
5 Units Available
REVEL100
100 Peaks Ridge, Acworth, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,175
874 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1149 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1388 sqft
This contemporary community is minutes from the freeway, parks, and schools. On-site amenities include a park, fitness center, and resort-style pool. Each home offers a pantry and breakfast bar along with washer and dryer.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
529 Bass Pte NW
529 Bass Pointe Northwest, Acworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2331 sqft
Spacious and Updated Home Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3539 Butler Springs Trce NW
3539 Butler Springs Trace, Acworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2500 sqft
Available 07/01/20 Kennesaw property - Property Id: 289193 Beautiful single family Kennesaw home, brick front, in a well maintained, scenic fun, family oriented neighborhood in a great location.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
3271 Peach Court
3271 Peach Court, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1521 sqft
CLOSE TO EVERYTHING - GREAT HOME! MINUTES TO EVERYTHING! AWESOME VAULTED GREAT ROOM WITH HARDWOOD FLOORS AND FIREPLACE. GOURMET KITCHEN WITH PLENTY OF CABINETS AND PANTRY. LARGE DINING AREA OVERLOOKS LEVEL BACK YARD.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3172 Chapel Road NW
3172 Chapel Road, Acworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2906 sqft
Great location, near shopping, restaurants, and schools in a Swim, tennis community, Spacious home with hardwood flooring on main, Separate formal living and formal dining room, with large kitchen overlooking the family room.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4569 Grove Park Way NW
4569 Grove Park Way, Acworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1509 sqft
Just remodeled 4 bedroom 2.5 bath with a mother-in-law suite includes new paint and plank flooring to go with the ceramic tile. fire place, over sized 2 car garage.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4444 Park Street
4444 Park Street, Acworth, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1074 sqft
Available July 28. Don't miss out on this rare 2 bed 1 bath rental located in the Historic Acworth. The property features refinished original hardwoods throughout. Separate dining and laundry rooms. Plenty of parking and nice size backyard.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
110 Park Forest Drive
110 Park Forest Drive Northwest, Acworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2060 sqft
MOVE IN READY! Brand new flooring and fresh paint. New dishwasher, microwave and refrigerator.4 Bedroom 2.5 bath home in Kennesaw. Neighborhood features playground and pool. No previous evictions. Dogs ok with pet deposit on case by case basis.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4255 Brandy Ann Drive
4255 Brandy Ann Drive Northwest, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1266 sqft
Available July 14. Don't miss out on this 3 bed 2 bath with finished partial basement and fenced backyard. Split level home located minutes from I-75. Spacious family room and bonus room in partial finished basement.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
450 Darter Drive NW
450 Darter Drive Northwest, Acworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2519 sqft
Spacious 4 BR/2.5 BA Traditional 2 Story w/Full Unfinished Bsmt for storage. Laminate Flooring throughout. Freshly Painted Interior. Elegant Formal Living Rm & Dining Rm. Large Family Rm w/Woodburning Fireplace.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3404 Washington Commons Avenue NW
3404 Washington Commons Northwest, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1607 sqft
Don't miss out on this rare 3 bed 2 bath ranch located in Kennesaw. The property is located within walking distance to Swift Cantrell Park and North Cobb High School. Spacious family room with vaulted ceilings and fireplace.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
3222 Blue Springs Trce North West
3222 Blue Springs Trace Northwest, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1700 sqft
This 3 bed 2.5 bath is close to downtown Kennesaw, Swift Cantrell Park and easy access to 75. The home offers a beautiful Island kitchen with granite counter tops, black appliance package, dark cabinets and hardwood flooring.

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
3595 Darcy Ct
3595 Darcy Court Northwest, Acworth, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2616 sqft
Prime location, lots of sqft, HOA controlled community, hardwood floors, must see! - Prime location, lots of sqft, HOA controlled community, hardwood floors, must see! (RLNE5427827)

Last updated April 4
1 Unit Available
4921 Baker Plantation Way
4921 Baker Plantation Way, Acworth, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,603
2300 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Results within 1 mile of Acworth

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
147 Aztec Way SE
147 Aztec Way Southeast, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,519
1132 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
146 Aztec Way SE
146 Aztec Way Southeast, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,524
1104 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,104 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
162 Aztec Way Southeast
162 Aztec Way Southeast, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
2100 sqft
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like walls that are painted in a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
229 Madison Avenue
229 Madison Avenue, Cherokee County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1857 sqft
This 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom townhome features hardwood floors and neutral paint. The living room has a gorgeous, tiled electric fireplace and opens to a small, private patio.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
4950 Cedar St.
4950 Cedar St SE, Bartow County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1250 sqft
ALL NEW 3BR/2Bth open floor plan spacious home with island. As a Resident of the newly developed Allatoona Village, Residents receive private access to Lake Allatoona via trails, use of community’s shared green spaces, pet park, and gazebo.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
3638 Memorial Parkway NW
3638 Memorial Parkway Northwest, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,549
1564 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 12
1 Unit Available
2939 Owens Point Trail NW
2939 Owens Point Trail Northwest, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
2939 Owens Point Trail NW Available 07/01/20 Well Maintained Ranch Close to Shopping, Schools, Hwys! - Well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath ranch close to Hwys, Schools and Shopping in Kennesaw! Home features UPDATED A/C AND HEATING UNIT, UPDATED HOT

Median Rent in Acworth

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Acworth is $934, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,079.
Studio
$890
1 Bed
$934
2 Beds
$1,079
3+ Beds
$1,417
City GuideAcworth
Home to the top-rated Cobblestone Golf Course, thirteen parks, nine softball/baseball fields and two football fields, and two lakes, you'll be tired just thinking of things to do in Acworth.

A small town atmosphere combined with convenient access to a larger city (Atlanta is less than an hour away...depending on how much of a hurry you're in) make Acworth a great place to live. The population is just a tad over 20,000, and the cost of living is very low compared to elsewhere in the region. Summers are hot and humid--the average temperature in July is about 90 degrees, and the humidity index is a soggy 75 percent--so don't forget your swim trunks! The mild winter temperatures, however, make up for the heat of the summer. The average lows in January are only about 28 degrees.

Apartments in Acworth

How much is rent in Acworth?

The cost of city apartments in Acworth is lower than renting in Atlanta (you're welcome, bank account). The average one-bedroom apartment goes for between 100 and 200 less in Acworth than its counterparts in Atlanta. Prices vary somewhat from neighborhood to neighborhood, but there are plenty of affordable options in each area. so you won't have to break your piggy bank just yet. New buildings are on the rise in Acworth and more are planned for 2013, which means more apartment buildings and more choices for renters. Don’t get cocky and think you can wait until the last minute to look for an apartment, however. Competition for apartments can be stiff because of the many people looking for living quarters with a short commute into Atlanta.

What should I bring with me?

Standard documents to bring along when looking for city apartments are credit reports, rental application, and a letter of employment (or recent pay stubs). Bring your checkbook, too. Nothing says "I’m responsible" like a check written on the spot for the security deposit, plus first month’s rent.

Acworth Neighborhoods

There are many great neighborhoods in Acworth. Check out this guide for a sense of each area, as well as average cost: The more $ you see at the end of a passage indicates how expensive it is to live there, but keep in mind that it is all relative to the city. Acworth is a relatively inexpensive place to live, with a cost of living that's around ten percent less than the national average--take that, San Francisco!

Allatoona Pass: This is one of the cheapest places to live in the city. Allatoona Pass has a plethora of mobile home parks, with mobile homes accounting for more than 35 percent of the living spaces. $

Autumn Ridge: Pricier and more upscale, average rents in Autumn Ridge are about $200 more than the Acworth average. The population skews young, so if you are looking for a hip neighborhood, this just might be it. $$$

Bells Ferry Place: The perfect place for young professionals, Bells Ferry Place combines medium-priced rents with safe neighborhoods. $$

Bennett Farms: Mostly newer homes means higher rents in this neighborhood. Plus, it's got some of the safest streets in the area, and you pay for that privilege. The main occupation in this area is office workers. $$$

Centennial Lakes-Freedom Series: Living on a lake will offer you the serenity and pleasures of the great outdoors, but it comes at a price. This neighborhood has beautiful vistas and gorgeous houses, and if you can afford it, you can take it all in through your living room windows. $$$$

Other Considerations for Living in Acworth

Paid Utilities

There are not many places with paid utilities in Acworth. Some gated apartment communities (such as Madison Vinings Ridge) provide partial utilities, but they are expensive. Expect to pay through the nose to live there.

Public Transportation

If you expect to rely on public transportation to get around in Acworth, you are out of luck. There is an express bus that goes into Atlanta Monday through Friday, but that is about it for public transportation. Route 102 of Cobb Community Transit gives non-stop service between the Acworth Park and Ride Lot located at 6045 Lake Acworth Drive and the MARTA Arts Center Station in downtown Atlanta, but it is only during peak hours Monday through Friday. The last bus into Atlanta leaves out of Acworth at 8 am. The latest you can catch the bus to bring you back is 6:10 pm.

The Cobb Community Transit is not exactly burning up the road in Acworth, but you could ride in if you work in Atlanta, assuming your work day fits into this very tight schedule. Just don’t miss the last bus out, or you will be taking a very expensive cab ride home, as the average taxi fare from Atlanta to Acworth is $70.

Bottom Line

Acworth is an inexpensive place to live, relative to Atlanta, but the commute can be problematic. Traffic into Atlanta is high and often snarled, and public transportation is limited. Acworth has much lower crime rates and better scenery than it's nearby big brother, so if you are looking for a nice place to live that is convenient to Atlanta’s nightlife or job market, Acworth is a prime choice.

June 2020 Acworth Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Acworth Rent Report. Acworth rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Acworth rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

Acworth rents declined slightly over the past month

Acworth rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Acworth stand at $935 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,079 for a two-bedroom. Acworth's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Acworth over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Atlanta metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents fell 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.

    Acworth rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Acworth, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Acworth is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Acworth's median two-bedroom rent of $1,079 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.1% increase in Acworth.
    • While Acworth's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of San Francisco saw a decrease of 1.0%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Acworth than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Acworth.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Acworth?
    In Acworth, the median rent is $890 for a studio, $934 for a 1-bedroom, $1,079 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,417 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Acworth, check out our monthly Acworth Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Acworth?
    Some of the colleges located in the Acworth area include Clark Atlanta University, Emory University, Georgia State University, Life University, and Morehouse College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Acworth?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Acworth from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.

