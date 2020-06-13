210 Apartments for rent in Acworth, GA

Acworth Neighborhoods

There are many great neighborhoods in Acworth. Check out this guide for a sense of each area, as well as average cost: The more $ you see at the end of a passage indicates how expensive it is to live there, but keep in mind that it is all relative to the city. Acworth is a relatively inexpensive place to live, with a cost of living that's around ten percent less than the national average--take that, San Francisco!

Allatoona Pass: This is one of the cheapest places to live in the city. Allatoona Pass has a plethora of mobile home parks, with mobile homes accounting for more than 35 percent of the living spaces. $

Autumn Ridge: Pricier and more upscale, average rents in Autumn Ridge are about $200 more than the Acworth average. The population skews young, so if you are looking for a hip neighborhood, this just might be it. $$$

Bells Ferry Place: The perfect place for young professionals, Bells Ferry Place combines medium-priced rents with safe neighborhoods. $$

Bennett Farms: Mostly newer homes means higher rents in this neighborhood. Plus, it's got some of the safest streets in the area, and you pay for that privilege. The main occupation in this area is office workers. $$$

Centennial Lakes-Freedom Series: Living on a lake will offer you the serenity and pleasures of the great outdoors, but it comes at a price. This neighborhood has beautiful vistas and gorgeous houses, and if you can afford it, you can take it all in through your living room windows. $$$$