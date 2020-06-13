210 Apartments for rent in Acworth, GA📍
1 of 5
1 of 29
1 of 36
1 of 24
1 of 14
1 of 16
1 of 32
1 of 1
1 of 21
1 of 15
1 of 25
1 of 10
1 of 28
1 of 17
1 of 16
1 of 24
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 17
1 of 15
1 of 15
1 of 25
1 of 18
1 of 12
A small town atmosphere combined with convenient access to a larger city (Atlanta is less than an hour away...depending on how much of a hurry you're in) make Acworth a great place to live. The population is just a tad over 20,000, and the cost of living is very low compared to elsewhere in the region. Summers are hot and humid--the average temperature in July is about 90 degrees, and the humidity index is a soggy 75 percent--so don't forget your swim trunks! The mild winter temperatures, however, make up for the heat of the summer. The average lows in January are only about 28 degrees.
How much is rent in Acworth?
The cost of city apartments in Acworth is lower than renting in Atlanta (you're welcome, bank account). The average one-bedroom apartment goes for between 100 and 200 less in Acworth than its counterparts in Atlanta. Prices vary somewhat from neighborhood to neighborhood, but there are plenty of affordable options in each area. so you won't have to break your piggy bank just yet. New buildings are on the rise in Acworth and more are planned for 2013, which means more apartment buildings and more choices for renters. Don’t get cocky and think you can wait until the last minute to look for an apartment, however. Competition for apartments can be stiff because of the many people looking for living quarters with a short commute into Atlanta.
What should I bring with me?
Standard documents to bring along when looking for city apartments are credit reports, rental application, and a letter of employment (or recent pay stubs). Bring your checkbook, too. Nothing says "I’m responsible" like a check written on the spot for the security deposit, plus first month’s rent.
There are many great neighborhoods in Acworth. Check out this guide for a sense of each area, as well as average cost: The more $ you see at the end of a passage indicates how expensive it is to live there, but keep in mind that it is all relative to the city. Acworth is a relatively inexpensive place to live, with a cost of living that's around ten percent less than the national average--take that, San Francisco!
Allatoona Pass: This is one of the cheapest places to live in the city. Allatoona Pass has a plethora of mobile home parks, with mobile homes accounting for more than 35 percent of the living spaces. $
Autumn Ridge: Pricier and more upscale, average rents in Autumn Ridge are about $200 more than the Acworth average. The population skews young, so if you are looking for a hip neighborhood, this just might be it. $$$
Bells Ferry Place: The perfect place for young professionals, Bells Ferry Place combines medium-priced rents with safe neighborhoods. $$
Bennett Farms: Mostly newer homes means higher rents in this neighborhood. Plus, it's got some of the safest streets in the area, and you pay for that privilege. The main occupation in this area is office workers. $$$
Centennial Lakes-Freedom Series: Living on a lake will offer you the serenity and pleasures of the great outdoors, but it comes at a price. This neighborhood has beautiful vistas and gorgeous houses, and if you can afford it, you can take it all in through your living room windows. $$$$
Paid Utilities
There are not many places with paid utilities in Acworth. Some gated apartment communities (such as Madison Vinings Ridge) provide partial utilities, but they are expensive. Expect to pay through the nose to live there.
Public Transportation
If you expect to rely on public transportation to get around in Acworth, you are out of luck. There is an express bus that goes into Atlanta Monday through Friday, but that is about it for public transportation. Route 102 of Cobb Community Transit gives non-stop service between the Acworth Park and Ride Lot located at 6045 Lake Acworth Drive and the MARTA Arts Center Station in downtown Atlanta, but it is only during peak hours Monday through Friday. The last bus into Atlanta leaves out of Acworth at 8 am. The latest you can catch the bus to bring you back is 6:10 pm.
The Cobb Community Transit is not exactly burning up the road in Acworth, but you could ride in if you work in Atlanta, assuming your work day fits into this very tight schedule. Just don’t miss the last bus out, or you will be taking a very expensive cab ride home, as the average taxi fare from Atlanta to Acworth is $70.
Bottom Line
Acworth is an inexpensive place to live, relative to Atlanta, but the commute can be problematic. Traffic into Atlanta is high and often snarled, and public transportation is limited. Acworth has much lower crime rates and better scenery than it's nearby big brother, so if you are looking for a nice place to live that is convenient to Atlanta’s nightlife or job market, Acworth is a prime choice.
June 2020 Acworth Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Acworth Rent Report. Acworth rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Acworth rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
June 2020 Acworth Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Acworth Rent Report. Acworth rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Acworth rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Acworth rents declined slightly over the past month
Acworth rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but have increased moderately by 2.1% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Acworth stand at $935 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,079 for a two-bedroom. Acworth's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro
While rents prices have increased in Acworth over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Atlanta metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
- Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
- Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents fell 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
- Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.
Acworth rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased moderately in Acworth, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Acworth is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
- Acworth's median two-bedroom rent of $1,079 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 2.1% increase in Acworth.
- While Acworth's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of San Francisco saw a decrease of 1.0%.
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Acworth than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Acworth.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.