Last updated June 13 2020

110 Apartments for rent in Stone Mountain, GA

Last updated June 13
8 Units Available
The Life at Clifton Glen
600 Hambrick Rd, Stone Mountain, GA
1 Bedroom
$885
776 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$972
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,230
1500 sqft
Energy-efficient apartments near the Memorial Bend Shopping Center. Enjoy the convenience of in-unit laundry. Stop by the game room or the pool table for a relaxing evening.
Last updated June 13
3 Units Available
The Haverly
2700 Summit Creek Dr, Stone Mountain, GA
Studio
$841
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,023
1233 sqft
The Haverly at Stone Mountain Apartment Homes offers studio, one and two-bedroom apartment homes featuring a gourmet kitchen with breakfast bar and pantry, a cozy wood-burning fireplace, plush carpeting, ceiling fans, spacious walk-in closets, a
Last updated January 31
Contact for Availability
Grove Parkview
1900 Glenn Club Dr, Stone Mountain, GA
1 Bedroom
$929
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,119
1016 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1228 sqft
Grove Parkview Apartments is a peaceful retreat on a wooded five acre lake. Our community features multiple apartment styles to suit your lifestyle, all the extras including private patios, lighted tennis courts, a gorgeous pool and more.

Last updated June 13
Stone Mountain
1 Unit Available
1150 Rankin St #O6
1150 Rankin Street, Stone Mountain, GA
2 Bedrooms
$895
1200 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Cozy 2 Bed/1.5 condo unit in Sone Mountain - Cozy 2 Bed/ 1.5 Bath Condo Minutes from Stone Mtn. Park! No Pets Allowed (RLNE5636483)

Last updated June 13
Stone Mountain
1 Unit Available
815 Churchill Ct
815 Churchill Court, Stone Mountain, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,519
1000 sqft
This Apartment just located in Heart off Stone mountain Ga 5 minutes from Stone mountain recreational park , Close to Walmart shopping center , shops , restaurants gas stations . Bus line etc

Last updated June 13
Stone Mountain
1 Unit Available
5174 Sheppard Court
5174 Sheppard Court, Stone Mountain, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1736 sqft
***Available Now*** Spacious 4BR 2BA home features a split level entry foyer, a light and spacious living room with a corner fireplace, and a spacious eat-in updated fully applianced kitchen with dining area. Enjoy laminate wood flooring throughout.

Last updated June 13
Stone Mountain
1 Unit Available
770 Sheppard Cove
770 Sheppard Cove, Stone Mountain, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1100 sqft
***Available*** Photos to Come! Great 3BR 2BA Stone Mountain home features 1,100 sq. ft. of living area that includes an applianced eat-in kitchen, a cozy family room and a separate dining room.

Last updated April 4
Stone Mountain
1 Unit Available
748 GARDEN VIEW DR
748 Garden View Drive, Stone Mountain, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1408 sqft
WATER INCLUDED! APPLY NOW - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY April 4th From 1030am-11:30AM COME BY Tenant is responsible for all other utilities but water is included with rent.

Last updated May 1
Stone Mountain
1 Unit Available
5323 Rockborough Trl
5323 Rockborough Trail, Stone Mountain, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
2186 sqft
NO PETS allowed. Tenants are required to sign up with ClearNow.com to pay rent must have a checking account, savings account or a debit card that allows automatic withdrawals Tenants are required to purchase renter's insurance.
Results within 1 mile of Stone Mountain

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5272 Omalley Lane
5272 Omalley Lane, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1930 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5637 Stonington Trace Parkway
5637 Stonington Trace Parkway, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$915
1292 sqft
5637 Stonington Trace Parkway Available 07/17/20 Fabulous 2 Bedrooms 2.5 Bath Townhome with Huge Bonus Room!! - Coming Soon!! NOW ACCEPTING APPLICATIONS ONLINE! Lovely 2 Bed 2.5 Bath Townhome just minutes from Stone Mountain Park and I-285.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
5063 S Woodbridge Trail
5063 South Woodbridge Trail, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1468 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Stone Mountain. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
541 N Hairston Road
541 North Hairston Road, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1566 sqft
**VACANT-AVAILABLE NOW** Highly sought after location in Stone Mountain, Georgia! Time is of the essence, hurry in today and lease this newly renovated 4 bedroom 2 bathroom home. You’ll be delighted to entertain in your new home.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
375 Derbyshire Dr
375 Derbyshire Drive, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1648 sqft
YOU'LL LOVE OUR CHARMING BRICK RANCH WITH RECENT UPDATES* NEW CARPET, TILE AND PAINT* BONUS ROOM IN THE THE BASEMENT FOR GUESTS OR A MANCAVE *HUGE, FENCED BACKYARD SUPERB FOR FAMILY EVENTS, GARDENING OR PETS * MINUTES TO THE TRAILS, PRETTY
Results within 5 miles of Stone Mountain
Verified

Last updated June 13
$
18 Units Available
Grove Point
4350 Jimmy Carter Blvd, Norcross, GA
1 Bedroom
$899
681 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,159
1061 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,336
1181 sqft
Grove Point Apartments offers newly renovated one, two and three bedroom apartment homes in Norcross, GA.
Verified

Last updated June 13
6 Units Available
Somerset At The Crossings
100 Summerwalk Pkwy, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
$888
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,123
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans with gourmet kitchens, huge closets and extra storage space. Community features a picnic area, clubhouse and state-of-the-art fitness center.
Verified

Last updated June 13
$
6 Units Available
The Slate at Decatur
3841 Kensington Rd, Decatur, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1065 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1065 sqft
The Slate is located in beautiful Decatur, GA. Currently under renovation, The Slate is conveniently located minutes from shops, restaurants, and cool new things to do.
Verified

Last updated June 13
$
13 Units Available
Mirador at Idlewood
1250 Brockett Rd, Clarkston, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1250 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,205
1650 sqft
Welcome home to Mirador at Idlewood Apartments! Our community offers inviting one, two, and three bedroom apartments and townhomes, featuring large, unique floorplans with spacious living areas, fully- equipped kitchens, generous storage space, and
Verified

Last updated June 13
18 Units Available
Arium Station 29
2334 Fuller Way, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
802 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1139 sqft
Arium Station 29 Apartments in Tucker, Georgia, offer updated luxury interiors and handsome colonial brick exteriors. Resort-style pool and beautiful green landscaping make this your luxury address.
Verified

Last updated June 13
$
Clarkston
23 Units Available
Reserve at Twin Oaks
1108 Montreal Rd, Clarkston, GA
1 Bedroom
$771
822 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1250 sqft
Pet-friendly apartment in gated community of Clarkston. Easy access to Hwy 78, I-20 and I-285. Amenities include swimming pool, gym and tennis court. Apartments feature private patios, washer-dryer hookups, walk-in closets and fireplace.
Verified

Last updated June 13
4 Units Available
Summit Avondale
3548 Rockbridge Rd, Scottdale, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
980 sqft
Summit Avondale Apartment Homes Find your escape at Summit Avondale, conveniently located just outside of Decatur and close to Emory University.

Last updated June 13
2 Units Available
Avondale Townhomes
1055 Holcombe Rd, DeKalb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$949
1261 sqft
Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.avondaletownhomes.com Now leasing ultra spacious 3 bedroom townhomes just minutes from Decatur Square.

Last updated June 13
2 Units Available
Woodbriar Management
3603 Woodbriar Circle, Tucker, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$915
928 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,119
1242 sqft
MOVE-IN SPECIAL! Receive $250 OFF your first full month's rent after move-in! Hurry - Promotion expires June 30th, 2020. Contact our leasing office M-F from 8 am until 4 pm by visiting our website at www.woodbriarmanagement.

Last updated June 13
1 Unit Available
1055 Carriage Pl
1055 Carriage Place, DeKalb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,300
** PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT TENANTS ** With the Dream America program, you can lease to own homes like this in Atlanta metro. Once qualified, pick any home available for sale in your community listed for sale from $150,000 - $400,000.

Median Rent in Stone Mountain

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Stone Mountain is $1,011, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,168.
Studio
$964
1 Bed
$1,011
2 Beds
$1,168
3+ Beds
$1,533
City GuideStone Mountain
"Let freedom ring, from the Stone Mountain of Georgia ..."-- Martin Luther King, Jr., "I Have a Dream," Aug. 28, 1963

From a granite quarry to a tourism destination, the city of Stone Mountain, GA, has benefited from its proximity to Stone Mountain since the town was incorporated in 1839. Originally known as New Gibraltar -- also a reference to the nearby land formation that lays claim to being the largest exposed granite dome in North America -- the Georgia state legislature changed its name in 1847. Today, this town of just less than 6,000 is a rock-solid choice for a new place to call home.

Getting a Place in Stone Mountain

Don't count on that good ol' southern hospitality alone to get you a Stone Mountain apartment. Come ready with your last couple paycheck stubs or bank statements to prove your income. Also, you will be filling out a rental application most assuredly, so bring information on references and your previous rental history. If you are really serious about nailing down that sweet Stone Mountain studio apartment, bring along a background check and recent credit check as well.

There is only one season to consider when contemplating moving to Stone Mountain, and that is tourist season. Driving a rental truck full of everything you own could be a bit stressful when byways are filled with out-of-town gawkers, but average low temperatures duck just below freezing in January and hover around 90 degrees in the summer. Finding that perfect time in either the spring or the fall might be best if you must have nice weather to move.

Choosing a Community in Stone Mountain

Even though it is a community of only 5,800, Stone Mountain still offers a number of vibrant communities to cater to even the most discerning potential Stone Mountain resident.

Smoke Rise: This is Stone Mountain's northern neighborhood. This community is home to the Smoke Rise Country Club, considered one of the best private country clubs in the Atlanta area. Housing around this area is much like you would expect near a private country club, with multiple-bedroom homes and premier apartments.

Parker Woods: This community lies on the east side of the mountain, with convenient access to Highway 78, making this a popular spot for those who are working in Atlanta but choose a more quiet, suburban lifestyle. Parker Woods benefits from its proximity to Lake Lucerne as well, making it a popular neighborhood for families.

The Southlands: As the name implies, this neighborhood lies to the south of the Stone Mountain community. Even though it is still quite suburban, the Southlands maintains an urban feel and features many newer homes.

City Center: This neighborhood envelopes much of the mountain as well as the historic downtown section of Stone Mountain. This serves as a sort of melting pot for the community, and apartments are more prevalent here, but you may still find some house rentals available.

Living in Stone Mountain

Stone Mountain is part of the Atlanta metropolitan area. In the middle of it all is the actual Stone Mountain, offering all the opportunity to recreate. The park is located on 3,200 acres, and runs all year round, functioning as a summer destination when it is warm and a winter playground when the snow flies. As could be expected, the mountain is a major lifestyle factor for residents of Stone Mountain. You do not need to be the outdoorsy type to blend in successfully with the community, but it might not hurt.

Renter Confidence Survey

Apartment List has released Stone Mountain’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.

"Stone Mountain renters expressed dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment ...

View full Stone Mountain Renter Survey

Here’s how Stone Mountain ranks on:

D
Overall satisfaction
C
Safety and crime rate
D
Recreational activities
B+
Affordability
B-
Weather
B+
Public transit
Overview of Findings

Key findings in Stone Mountain include the following:

  • Stone Mountain renters gave their city a D overall.
  • The highest-rated categories for Stone Mountain were affordability and public transit, which both received B+ grades.
  • The areas of concern to Stone Mountain renters are jobs and career opportunities, safety and low crime rate, state and local taxes, quality of local schools, social life and pet-friendliness, which all received F grades.
  • Stone Mountain did relatively poorly compared to other cities in Georgia, including Atlanta (B), Athens (B) and Savannah (B+).
  • Stone Mountain did relatively poorly compared to other cities nationwide, including Portland, OR (B), Dallas, TX (B) and San Francisco, CA (B+).
  • The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.

Renters say:

  • "I love that my side of town is relatively quiet. I hate that there isn’t much to do unless you go into the city." – Ijeoma U.
  • "The city is okay but there’s not enough to do." – Michael G.
  • "I love the weather and the homes but I hate the traffic." – Ebonic P.
  • "Love the weather and the cost of living. Hate that there isn’t any public transportation on my side of Gwinnett County." – Ruqaiyah S.

For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.

View our national survey results here.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Stone Mountain?
In Stone Mountain, the median rent is $964 for a studio, $1,011 for a 1-bedroom, $1,168 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,533 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Stone Mountain, check out our monthly Stone Mountain Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Stone Mountain?
Some of the colleges located in the Stone Mountain area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, University of Georgia, Lanier Technical College, and Life University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Stone Mountain?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Stone Mountain from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.

