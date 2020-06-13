110 Apartments for rent in Stone Mountain, GA

Getting a Place in Stone Mountain

Don't count on that good ol' southern hospitality alone to get you a Stone Mountain apartment. Come ready with your last couple paycheck stubs or bank statements to prove your income. Also, you will be filling out a rental application most assuredly, so bring information on references and your previous rental history. If you are really serious about nailing down that sweet Stone Mountain studio apartment, bring along a background check and recent credit check as well.

There is only one season to consider when contemplating moving to Stone Mountain, and that is tourist season. Driving a rental truck full of everything you own could be a bit stressful when byways are filled with out-of-town gawkers, but average low temperatures duck just below freezing in January and hover around 90 degrees in the summer. Finding that perfect time in either the spring or the fall might be best if you must have nice weather to move.