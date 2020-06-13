110 Apartments for rent in Stone Mountain, GA📍
From a granite quarry to a tourism destination, the city of Stone Mountain, GA, has benefited from its proximity to Stone Mountain since the town was incorporated in 1839. Originally known as New Gibraltar -- also a reference to the nearby land formation that lays claim to being the largest exposed granite dome in North America -- the Georgia state legislature changed its name in 1847. Today, this town of just less than 6,000 is a rock-solid choice for a new place to call home.
Don't count on that good ol' southern hospitality alone to get you a Stone Mountain apartment. Come ready with your last couple paycheck stubs or bank statements to prove your income. Also, you will be filling out a rental application most assuredly, so bring information on references and your previous rental history. If you are really serious about nailing down that sweet Stone Mountain studio apartment, bring along a background check and recent credit check as well.
There is only one season to consider when contemplating moving to Stone Mountain, and that is tourist season. Driving a rental truck full of everything you own could be a bit stressful when byways are filled with out-of-town gawkers, but average low temperatures duck just below freezing in January and hover around 90 degrees in the summer. Finding that perfect time in either the spring or the fall might be best if you must have nice weather to move.
Even though it is a community of only 5,800, Stone Mountain still offers a number of vibrant communities to cater to even the most discerning potential Stone Mountain resident.
Smoke Rise: This is Stone Mountain's northern neighborhood. This community is home to the Smoke Rise Country Club, considered one of the best private country clubs in the Atlanta area. Housing around this area is much like you would expect near a private country club, with multiple-bedroom homes and premier apartments.
Parker Woods: This community lies on the east side of the mountain, with convenient access to Highway 78, making this a popular spot for those who are working in Atlanta but choose a more quiet, suburban lifestyle. Parker Woods benefits from its proximity to Lake Lucerne as well, making it a popular neighborhood for families.
The Southlands: As the name implies, this neighborhood lies to the south of the Stone Mountain community. Even though it is still quite suburban, the Southlands maintains an urban feel and features many newer homes.
City Center: This neighborhood envelopes much of the mountain as well as the historic downtown section of Stone Mountain. This serves as a sort of melting pot for the community, and apartments are more prevalent here, but you may still find some house rentals available.
Stone Mountain is part of the Atlanta metropolitan area. In the middle of it all is the actual Stone Mountain, offering all the opportunity to recreate. The park is located on 3,200 acres, and runs all year round, functioning as a summer destination when it is warm and a winter playground when the snow flies. As could be expected, the mountain is a major lifestyle factor for residents of Stone Mountain. You do not need to be the outdoorsy type to blend in successfully with the community, but it might not hurt.
Renter Confidence Survey
Here’s how Stone Mountain ranks on:
Apartment List has released Stone Mountain’s results from the third annual Apartment List Renter Satisfaction Survey. This survey, which drew on responses from over 45,000 renters, provides insight on what states and cities must do to meet the needs of 111 million American renters nationwide.
"Stone Mountain renters expressed dissatisfaction with the city overall," according to Apartment List. "Some categories received average scores, and many received below average scores."
Key findings in Stone Mountain include the following:
- Stone Mountain renters gave their city a D overall.
- The highest-rated categories for Stone Mountain were affordability and public transit, which both received B+ grades.
- The areas of concern to Stone Mountain renters are jobs and career opportunities, safety and low crime rate, state and local taxes, quality of local schools, social life and pet-friendliness, which all received F grades.
- Stone Mountain did relatively poorly compared to other cities in Georgia, including Atlanta (B), Athens (B) and Savannah (B+).
- Stone Mountain did relatively poorly compared to other cities nationwide, including Portland, OR (B), Dallas, TX (B) and San Francisco, CA (B+).
- The top rated cities nationwide for renter satisfaction include Scottsdale, AZ, Irvine, CA, Boulder, CO and Ann Arbor, MI. The lowest rated cities include Tallahassee, FL, Stockton, CA, Dayton, OH, Detroit, MI and Newark, NJ.
Renters say:
- "I love that my side of town is relatively quiet. I hate that there isn’t much to do unless you go into the city." – Ijeoma U.
- "The city is okay but there’s not enough to do." – Michael G.
- "I love the weather and the homes but I hate the traffic." – Ebonic P.
- "Love the weather and the cost of living. Hate that there isn’t any public transportation on my side of Gwinnett County." – Ruqaiyah S.
For more information on the survey methodology and findings or to speak to one of our researchers, please contact our team at rentonomics@apartmentlist.com.