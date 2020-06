110 Apartments for rent in Stone Mountain, GA

Choosing a Community in Stone Mountain

Even though it is a community of only 5,800, Stone Mountain still offers a number of vibrant communities to cater to even the most discerning potential Stone Mountain resident.

Smoke Rise: This is Stone Mountain's northern neighborhood. This community is home to the Smoke Rise Country Club, considered one of the best private country clubs in the Atlanta area. Housing around this area is much like you would expect near a private country club, with multiple-bedroom homes and premier apartments.

Parker Woods: This community lies on the east side of the mountain, with convenient access to Highway 78, making this a popular spot for those who are working in Atlanta but choose a more quiet, suburban lifestyle. Parker Woods benefits from its proximity to Lake Lucerne as well, making it a popular neighborhood for families.

The Southlands: As the name implies, this neighborhood lies to the south of the Stone Mountain community. Even though it is still quite suburban, the Southlands maintains an urban feel and features many newer homes.

City Center: This neighborhood envelopes much of the mountain as well as the historic downtown section of Stone Mountain. This serves as a sort of melting pot for the community, and apartments are more prevalent here, but you may still find some house rentals available.