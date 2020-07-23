/
/
troup county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:45 AM
28 Apartments for rent in Troup County, GA📍
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
Woodland Trail
140 N Davis Rd, LaGrange, GA
1 Bedroom
$930
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,180
1198 sqft
Open one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans on tree-lined property. Near I-185. Mable cabinets, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Community is on four-acre wooded preserve and features poolside terrace and screened-in porch.
Verified
1 of 26
Last updated July 23 at 03:33 AM
$
12 Units Available
Lee`s Crossing
119 Old Airport Rd, LaGrange, GA
1 Bedroom
$830
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$870
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$945
1259 sqft
Where quality living meets affordability. Just minutes from the downtown square, city park, restaurants and much more.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
105 Shelia St
105 Sheila St, LaGrange, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2069 sqft
105 Shelia St - Ranch Style Home with 4 Bedrooms and 2 Full Bath, conveniently located at Madison Place Subdivision.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
1000 Juniper St
1000 Juniper Street, LaGrange, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1159 sqft
1000 Juniper St Available 08/01/20 Lots of sqft, large front and rear porch, outbuilding w/lots of storage, stainless appliances, private yard, must see! - Lots of sqft, large front and rear porch, outbuilding w/lots of storage, stainless
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
55 E Beasley
55 East Beasley Road, Troup County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,060
1345 sqft
NO EXPENSE SPARED!!! - Beautifully remodeled 3 bed 2 bath home with an additional bonus room! Brand new hardwood pattern floors, brand new kitchen cabinets/counter tops, updated light fixtures in the bathrooms, new roof, new HVAC system to keep your
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
17 Thornton Street
17 Thornton Street, LaGrange, GA
2 Bedrooms
$695
1136 sqft
17 Thornton Street - 2 bedroom 1 bath home available. This cozy little home is convenient to Downtown Lagrange, shopping centers, and the Interstate.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
315 Riverbend Dr
315 Riverbend Drive, Troup County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1816 sqft
315 Riverbend Dr - This home offers country living at its best. This beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home is located on sunny West Point Lake.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
203 Beechwood Circle
203 Beechwood Circle, LaGrange, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1690 sqft
203 Beechwood Circle - Great 3 bedroom 2 bath home in LHS area. Large deck on back and great yard space. Lots of great living space and closet/cabinet space as well.
1 of 4
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
511 Sylvan Dr
511 Sylvan Drive, LaGrange, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1901 sqft
511 Sylvan Dr Available 08/01/20 Heart of downtown close to college - Charming neighborhood - this home sits in a great area near LaGrange College off Gordon Street. Lots of space in this 1900 SQ FT cozy home.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1420 Higgins Street
1420 Higgins St, West Point, GA
3 Bedrooms
$700
Point University Rentals Available This July! - Great spot to rent for a student or a young professional. Close to Point University. Recently Updated. Call for showings 334-319-4724 or email info@hayleymanagement.com (RLNE3046200)
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
106 Belmont Ct.
106 Belmont Court, LaGrange, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1453 sqft
106 Belmont Ct. - Cul-de-sac location in great family neighborhood! Conveniently located with easy access to I-85 and 185. Very nice 3 bedroom, 2 bath house with 2 car garage. Freshly painted, new carpet.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1421 Roper Ave.
1421 Roper Avenue, West Point, GA
2 Bedrooms
$795
936 sqft
1421 Roper Ave. - Located in the Laroza heights area of West Point, and within walking distance to Point University and downtown West Point. Situated on corner lot, includes 2 bedrooms, living room, eat in kitchen, dining room, 1 bath.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
115 Martin Luther King
115 Martin Luther King Jr Court, LaGrange, GA
2 Bedrooms
$790
Home for Rent - This is a 2 bedroom home located in established neighborhood. Family room and separate living room. Freshly painted, new flooring. Looks Good. Call for Private showing. (RLNE2138711)
1 of 12
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
247 Baywood Cir
247 Baywood Circle, LaGrange, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
2024 sqft
247 Baywood Circle - Beautiful 3 bedroom / 3 bath home with bonus room off upstairs bedroom. Near Highland Marina. Great yard space and back porch. Single car garage and beautiful landscaping already in place.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
137 Woodridge Circle
137 Woodridge Circle, LaGrange, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1370 sqft
137 Woodridge Circle - Spacious well-kept home in desirable neighborhood! Master bath includes garden tub and separate shower. Large country kitchen, fireplace with gas logs in family room.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
452 Brookstone Dr.
452 Brookstone Drive, LaGrange, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1334 sqft
452 Brookstone Dr. - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home is located in Brookstone Estates Subdivision. Features spacious family room, kitchen with lots of cabinets and counter space, master bedroom has a walk in closet.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
110 Elm Dr
110 Elm Drive, LaGrange, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
912 sqft
This beauiful ranch is in a highly sought after area located in town. A walk to Granger Park, tennis courts, track.,and the thread. This home has exposed beams and hardwood floors. Has granite counter tops and all the kitchen appliances.
1 of 52
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
102 St Angela Merici Ct
102 Saint Angela Merici Ct, LaGrange, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,595
2943 sqft
Visit McKeen Realty Facebook to see our virtual tour.4 bedroom 3.5Ba . Over 2900 sq ft.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
222 Beechwood Cir
222 Beechwood Circle, LaGrange, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1008 sqft
Recently renovated with new cement siding, new deck, kitchen remodel, hardwood floors throughout, large laundry room. Excellent subdivision walk to schools & playground/park. Hollis Hand School Zone.
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
231 Murphy Rd
231 Murphy Road, Troup County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2288 sqft
Outstanding home for lease just a stone's throw from Great Wolf Lodge and I-85 Access! This 3 bedroom, 2.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
207 Lakeview Ct
207 Lakeview Court, Troup County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,400
4861 sqft
Executive style home located on West Point Lake now available for lease! This 6 bedroom, 4 full bathroom, 2 half bathroom home features a spacious layout with vaulted family room featuring a stacked stone fireplace adjacent to the kitchen, which
1 of 36
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
313 Ashford Cir
313 Ashford Circle, LaGrange, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3271 sqft
Executive Rental Home in pool community. This 4 bedroom 2.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
200 Dixie Creek Dr
200 Dixie Creek Drive, LaGrange, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1709 sqft
Have your cake and eat it too! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in popular Creekside Subdivision just a stone's throw from Downtown LaGrange.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
116 Ashling Dr
116 Ashling Drive, LaGrange, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3055 sqft
Wonderful house in great family neighborhood. Master on main level with 2 additional bedrooms. Large family room, separate living room/office, separate dining room, eat in breakfast area. Upstairs is 4th bedroom or bonus room with bath.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Troup County area include Auburn University, Chattahoochee Valley Community College, Clark Atlanta University, Columbus State University, and Georgia State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Atlanta, GAMarietta, GAColumbus, GASmyrna, GANewnan, GAStockbridge, GAAuburn, ALDouglasville, GAMcDonough, GAPeachtree City, GAEast Point, GALithia Springs, GA
Vinings, GALaGrange, GACollege Park, GAFayetteville, GARiverdale, GAVilla Rica, GAOpelika, ALCarrollton, GATyrone, GAPhenix City, ALFairburn, GAUnion City, GA