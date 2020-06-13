/
dawsonville
Last updated June 13 2020
34 Apartments for rent in Dawsonville, GA📍
13 Units Available
The Cottages at Riley Place
52 Mallory Drive, Dawsonville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1373 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1526 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,754
1720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cottages at Riley Place in Dawsonville. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 Unit Available
52 Pearl Chambers Ct
52 Pearl Chambers Ct, Dawsonville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1300 sqft
Beautiful End Unit Townhome - Property Id: 126170 Awesome 2 bedroom/2.5bath townhome near downtown Dawsonville. Fresh paint inside, brand new flooring on main floor & all baths. New 5 burner SS range. Plenty of cabinets & counter tops.
1 Unit Available
430 Angela Ln
430 Angela Ln, Dawsonville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1571 sqft
3Bed / 2.5 Bath Ranch with fireplace, private back yard and on a cul de sac! - Like new home in Maple Heights Subdivision. 3 bedrooms / 2 baths. Large foyer opens into family room with fireplace and dining room.
1 Unit Available
277 Pearl Chambers
277 Pearl Chambers Drive, Dawsonville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1442 sqft
Spacious Townhome located in popular Maple St. Family room w/ fireplace, dining area, breakfast bar, sunny kitchen w/ custom features. Large owner's suite plus 2 guests rooms upstairs. Patio overlooks large level bkyd.
Results within 5 miles of Dawsonville
1 Unit Available
2120 Ben Higgins Rd
2120 Ben Higgins Road, Lumpkin County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1200 sqft
Available 08/01/20 Brookstone Townhomes - Property Id: 287379 Brand new townhomes in a well established neighborhood 55 and up community 1 level- no steps $1,375 per month Hardwood floors throughout Private backyard with covered porch 2 bedrooms
1 Unit Available
451 Frank Christian Road
451 Frank Christian Road, Lumpkin County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1816 sqft
3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Ranch home with wonderful front yard and well maintained. Hardwood Flooring, stainless appliances, two living rooms/family rooms and walk in closet in master. 6.5 miles to downtown Dahlonega. Total Electric. No pets.
1 Unit Available
41 Madeline Lane
41 Madaline Ln, Dawson County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,754
1642 sqft
Brand new Townhomes in popular Dawsonville. Townhomes feature granite in the kitchen and baths* Stainless steel appliances in kitchen*textured plank floors on main level*designer trim and 1 car garage.
Results within 10 miles of Dawsonville
15 Units Available
The Falls at Forsyth
5310 Falls Dr, Cumming, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,275
862 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,425
1235 sqft
The Falls at Forsyth is not only your home but a relaxing retreat where you can unwind while sipping on a glass of wine from your private balcony while feeling like you are on a vacation every day.
1 Unit Available
7550 Oak Ridge Drive
7550 Oak Ridge Drive, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1472 sqft
For more information, contact Carol Parry at (678) 438-1038. Visit http://www.crye-leike.com/atlantafmls/6736945 to view more pictures of this property. GREAT RANCH ON LARGE LEVEL LOT ROOM TO PARK YOUR BOAT ETC.
1 Unit Available
4845 Roseman trail
4845 Roseman Trail, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2474 sqft
Gorgeous Craftsman, Has every possible upgrade, Coffered ceiling, granite counters, stainless steel appliances, hardwood floors,tiled bathrooms, Oil rubbed bronze lights and faucets, All bedrooms has ceiling fans, upgraded pad/carpeting, Rich dark
1 Unit Available
88 Greenfield Dr.
88 Greenfield Dr, Dawson County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1550 sqft
88 Greenfield Dr. Available 07/10/20 COMING SOON!! 3 Bed / 2.5 Bath Townhome! - Beautiful Townhome in Highland Point Community. Available July 10th. 3 bedrooms / 2.5 baths. Covered front entry and professional landscaping.
1 Unit Available
4340 Altona Pl
4340 Altona Pl, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,825
Award Winning Forsyth County Schools~ 4 Bedroom 3 Full Baths & Half Bath - Built in 2019~ Tenant got Transferred, Don't Miss this Awesome Opportunity! Award winning Forsyth County Schools, short walk to Coal Mtn Park, 1 min to 400, 5 min to Sawnee
1 Unit Available
5755 Rialto Way
5755 Rialto Way, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,900
2997 sqft
Forsyth School District with bdrm on main level in Swim/Tennis Community? - Availability: COMING SOON! Ready for showing on June 12, 2020 Elegant spacious house in Bridgetowne Subdivision! 5 Bedroom / 4 Bathroom with a beautiful open floor plan!
1 Unit Available
6770 India Lane
6770 India Lane, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
1445 sqft
Don't miss this one! - Great Forsyth location! Bright, open concept floor plan with spacious vaulted great room, dining room & eat-in kitchen with granite.
1 Unit Available
81 Twin Creek Drive
81 Twin Creek Drive, Lumpkin County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1816 sqft
Quiet & Secluded - This rustic chalet-style, single-family home is nicely located in a quiet and very secluded wooded area off Ga Highway 400 in Dahlonega, Georgia just south of the Long Branch area within short driving distance to the downtown
1 Unit Available
4630 Roseman Trail
4630 Roseman Trail, Forsyth County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,845
2553 sqft
5 bedroom - 5 Bed/ 3 Bath home in Cumming. Appliance package includes: Refrigerator,Stove,Microwave,Dishwasher,Washer,Dryer,Garbage Disposal. Other Features: 2-car garage.
1 Unit Available
5825 Mountain Top Place
5825 Mountain Top Place, Forsyth County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,268
946 sqft
CLICK HERE FOR SELF-SHOWINGS! CLICK HERE TO VIEW OUR AVAILABLE HOMES! CLICK HERE TO APPLY! This delightful home located in Cumming, GA is now available! It features 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and 946sqft! Charming curb appeal boasting beautiful
1 Unit Available
3980 Cutler Donahoe Way
3980 Cutler Donahoe Way, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,625
2189 sqft
Spacious 4 bedroom + bonus room floor plan w/ 2.5 bathrooms. Master bedroom on main floor with large walk-in closet. Kitchen opens to dining area. Corner lot - quiet and private! 2-car attached garage with fenced backyard. Low maintenance.
1 Unit Available
5449 Hwy 52 W
5449 Georgia Sr 52, Lumpkin County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
1890 sqft
4 bedroom brick home with 1 full bath. Carport and nice yard. NO pets
1 Unit Available
4514 Matt Hwy
4514 Matt Highway, Forsyth County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,000
3016 sqft
PRIVATE & SECLUDED 9.
1 Unit Available
4795 Haysboro Way
4795 Haysboro Way, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,900
2819 sqft
NEWer 4 Bedrooms HOME in Forsyth; Open Floor Plan features elegant Gourmet kitchen with Granite Counter tops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Hardwood floor in Foyer, Kitchen, Breakfast, Open Great Room and Dining Room. Trey Ceilings on Dining Room.
1 Unit Available
5360 Mirror Lake Drive
5360 Mirror Lake Dr, Forsyth County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,495
3900 sqft
Gorgeous 6 BR, 4 BA home in N. Forsyth Whisper Point swim neighborhood.
1 Unit Available
4155 Bryton Trace Drive
4155 Bryton Trace Dr, Forsyth County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2400 sqft
BRAND NEW, never lived in Townhome in Forsyth County School District. 4 Bed/3.5 Bath~~ BEAUTIFUL Hardwood floors all thru the main level, laundry upstairs, granite kitchen counters, stained wooden cabinets, stainless steel appliances.
1 Unit Available
84 Mansie Park Drive
84 Mansie Park Dr, Dawson County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1800 sqft
Owner pays HOA and Trash Services!!! The lowest price in the community. Don't miss the chance to be the first family living in the BRAND NEW single family home. About 1/4 mile to North Georgia Premium Outlets. And about 1/4 Mile to GA 400.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Dawsonville rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,560.
Some of the colleges located in the Dawsonville area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, University of Georgia, Life University, and Morehouse College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dawsonville from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.
