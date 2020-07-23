/
mcduffie county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:36 AM
44 Apartments for rent in McDuffie County, GA📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
467 Edgar Circle
467 Edgar Circle, Thomson, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,133
1107 sqft
Come tour this four bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1107 square feet of space, with amenities including a kitchen with a refrigerator, stove, dishwasher, and ceiling fans. With access to an attached garage. Minutes away from US-78.
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
138 Kingstown Way
138 Kingstown Way, Thomson, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$729
980 sqft
WELCOME TO Kingstown Gardens Located in beautiful Thomson, Kingstown Gardens is an independent living community for individuals 62 years and older.
Last updated April 9 at 11:23 AM
7955 Hwy 221
7955 Hwy, McDuffie County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1484 sqft
3/BR on 16.83 acres - Very nice 3/BR 2/BA home on 16.83 acres of land. Want to relax and enjoy some piece and quite after a long day of work? Enjoy having room to roam? Then this is the place for you.
Results within 5 miles of McDuffie County
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
125 Peachtree Street
125 Peachtree Street, Harlem, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1025 sqft
Newly Renovated Home In Harlem - This 3 bedroom home has new carpet and new paint. Appliances included are the dishwasher, oven, and fridge. This home sits on 1/2 acre. The owner will allow small dogs under 20 lbs with a $300 nonrefundable pet fee.
Last updated April 12 at 10:27 AM
132 Village Run
132 Village Run, Harlem, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1144 sqft
132 Village Run Available 04/13/20 End Unit Townhome in Harlem - Welcome to Harlem! This cute little townhouse move in ready! Completely tiled with no carpet to worry about, this clean end unit gives you all the space you need! Guest room and
Results within 10 miles of McDuffie County
Verified
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
Sterlington
205 Woodward Dr, Grovetown, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,069
1047 sqft
Welcome to Sterlington Apartments in Grovetown, GA! Our new and modern community is located less than a mile to Gate 2 of Fort Gordon and is in the heart of the growing Grovetown community.
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
3061 Parkridge Drive
3061 Parkridge Drive, Grovetown, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,700
2923 sqft
$1700/month. Available 8/25! 5 bedrooms, and 3 baths (1 guest bedroom and 1 bath down) in the Magnolia Station!. Formal living room, great room with fireplace, breakfast area, and dining room with Coffered ceiling.
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
6007 Great Glen
6007 Great Glen, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2572 sqft
$1550/mo. Available 8/25! Over 2500sf in High Meadows Subdivision with access to the community pool. This home features 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Formal dining room, laminate flooring in foyer, dinning, great room and kitchen.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
918 Golden Bell Lane
918 Golden Bell Lane, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2571 sqft
Elegant 4BR/3BA Home in Columbia County - AVAILABLE IMMEDIATELY!!! You'll be glad to call this beautiful 4BR/3BA home. Hardwood floors throughout the house. Open floor plan is great for entertaining.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
7638 Main Street
7638 Main Street, Grovetown, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,375
2100 sqft
7638 Main Street Available 08/28/20 Convenient to Fort Gordon-Grovetown - Available August 28, 2020! Located in desirable Main Street Subdivision, Columbia county school district! Two story house with approximately 2100 square feet.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
706 Kensey Park Lane
706 Kensey Park Lane, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,510
1443 sqft
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5921560)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
260 Wentworth Place
260 Wentworth Place, Columbia County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,995
2925 sqft
260 Wentworth Place Available 10/09/20 Home For Rent - 260 Wentworth Place Grovetown, GA 30813 - **PICTURES SHOWN ARE OF LIKE HOME.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
230 Crown Heights Way
230 Crown Heights Way, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,425
1448 sqft
230 Crown Heights Way - AVAILABLE JULY 15, 2020! Beautiful 4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Chamblin Ridge. This home offers an open kitchen/living space and nice size laundry room. Kitchen with refrigerator, microwave and dishwasher.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
549 Lory Lane
549 Lory Lane, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1531 sqft
549 Lory Lane Available 08/01/20 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Heart of Grovetown! - 3 Bedroom 2 Bath Heart of Grovetown! Wonderful ranch, split bedroom floor plan with covered back porch and flat backyard with privacy fence is great for entertaining! Spacious
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
410 Northrop Place
410 Northrop Place, Grovetown, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1366 sqft
410 Northrop Place Available 09/01/20 Two bedrooms, attached garage, bonus room up, near Ft. Gordon gate 2. - Spacious 2 bedroom, 2 bath, bonus room up, attached garage townhouse just minutes from Ft. Gordon Gate 2.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1144 Fawn Forest Road
1144 Fawn Forest Road, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,500
2356 sqft
Like New Construction Home! - This Grovetown home has 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths in 2356 heated square foot.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
4147 Chastain Drive
4147 Chastain Drive, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1946 sqft
3BR/2BA Ranch style home with bonus room on a corner lot. Freshly painted with hardwoods in the foyer and formal dining room. Tile in the kitchen, breakfast, laundry and both bathrooms. Vaulted ceilings and gas fireplace in the great room.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
502 Cranberry Cir
502 Cranberry Circle, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
1996 sqft
502 Cranberry Circle is a beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom two-story home located in Grovetown! This home is just minutes away from Ft. Gordon, schools, and stores/restaurants. The foyer opens to the sitting room and leads into the living room.
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1121 Sierra Ln
1121 Sierra Lane, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1262 sqft
1121 Sierra Lane is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home located in the Berzelia Commons subdivision. This home is total electric and has a fenced backyard. The flooring is vinyl and carpet throughout! The attic and shed in the backyard are accessible.
Last updated July 22 at 07:06 AM
677 Shipley Avenue
677 Shipley Avenue, Columbia County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,635
2237 sqft
Ranch-style, 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home (4th bedroom is a Bonus room upstairs) at Canterbury Farms subdivision. Minutes away from I-20, shopping, restaurants and brand new Getaway Park. Close to Fort Gordon.
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
2050 Sylvan Lake Drive
2050 Sylvan Lake, Columbia County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1272 sqft
COMING SOON FOR SHOWING AND LEASING This home is currently being made rent ready for the next tenant. Enjoy single story living in this 3 Bedroom 2 Bathroom 1,300 square foot home. The living room features vaulted ceilings and a gas fireplace.
Last updated July 23 at 04:24 AM
594 Jackson Street
594 Jackson Street, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1491 sqft
COMING SOON FOR SHOWING AND LEASING See for yourself if this is your next home! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath 1,491 sq ft home is located on a cul-d-sac. The home is being freshly painted and having new carpet installed for the next tenant.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
123 Barbara Street
123 Barbara Street, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1300 sqft
Available Now. Patio Home Conveniently Located 2 minutes from Fort Gordon Gate 2. Approximately 1300 Square Feet. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom. Living Room and Kitchen with a Breakfast Nook.Granite countertops. Laundry Room with Washer/Dryer Connections.
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1020 Durban Drive
1020 Durban Drive, Grovetown, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1556 sqft
Avail July 20 | 3 Bedrooms | 2 Baths | No Carpet | One Mile To Gate 2 - This great home is located right outside of gate 2. Spacious rooms with upgraded laminate flooring through out the home.
