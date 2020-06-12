144 Apartments for rent in Belvedere Park, GA📍
What's stopping you from finding an apartment to rent in Belvedere Park, Georgia? This city is home to about 15,000 people, and many of them live here because it is so close to Atlanta, East Lake, and Avondale Estates. This planned community has always been a highly desired place to call home (it even includes a planned shopping center and pool for those who live here). For those people looking for an affordable apartment to rent in Belvedere Park, though, that may be a bit more challenging than it seems.
Belvedere Park is mostly residential, without a lot of shopping or commercial activity. It's an ideal place for people who want a tranquil place to live and raise a family. You're unlikely to find high-rise apartments here, but you will find some condos and duplexes for rent, as well as furnished apartments. Expect to need a strong credit report, good income, and an overall good record renting to move into some of the more exclusive areas. Overall, this is a great place to call home when you want anything but the typical city apartments.
Belvedere Park is actually a census-designated neighborhood that's sometimes considered part of the larger city of Decatur, Georgia, so it doesn't really have its own separate neighborhoods. Overall, the affordability of this place is above average for the state of Georgia.
This is a small city without a lot of hustle and bustle. With nearly all one-story homes and a few red brick ranches, there isn't a whole lot of difference from one location to the next. However, the Belvedere Motel, which promises to be "dedicated to your traveling comfort" is the ideal place to stay while you look around. Rich's Department Store and Towers High School are two prominent buildings here. Aside from that, the 6,500 homes located here offer plenty of home rentals and condo rental opportunities for those who are well qualified.