138 Apartments for rent in Conyers, GA

Living in Conyers

Sports are big in the city. It was home to some official complexes when the Olympics where held here in 1996; the equestrian and mountain biking events happened here. The city built the Georgia International Horse Park for the games, and the park is still in use today. Also, the town formed a semi-professional soccer team called the Georgia Revolution, which now competes nationally. So, if you want to call Conyers home, you better like sports or get used to living around people who play them and are avid fans mostly of the nearby Atlanta teams.

For quiet country living, you cant really do better than Conyers. Its near Atlanta, yet you wont pay anything like Atlanta prices. If you can look past the black marks on the school records here, you will surely find it to be a great place to raise a family or build a life.