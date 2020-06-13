138 Apartments for rent in Conyers, GA📍
1 of 36
1 of 19
1 of 19
1 of 31
1 of 23
1 of 17
1 of 4
1 of 22
1 of 17
1 of 16
1 of 27
1 of 8
1 of 31
1 of 17
1 of 21
1 of 1
1 of 15
1 of 1
1 of 7
1 of 17
1 of 10
1 of 16
1 of 24
1 of 10
Conyers is the only city in its county Rockdale and its basically a suburb of Atlanta, located just 24 miles to the big city's east. Conyers once named itself the "Crepe Myrtle Capital of the World" because its home to tons of the beautiful pink trees. Conyers has more beautiful sights than just the trees, though. It's an idyllic southern place, where people are friendly and things move at a slow pace. Its not going to offer you any big city excitement, so don't choose it for that, but if you want your hometown to be somewhere relaxing, then its just the right place for you. Better yet, you'll have Atlanta just a quick drive away, so you wont get too bored if you spend too many consecutive days at home.
Want to move to Conyers? About 45% of homes are owned here, while 40% are rented, so no matter whether you're looking to settle down and plant roots or just want to live somewhere short-term, theres a good chance the city will have a home for you. Conyers gets extremely hot and humid in the summer; that goes along with the being-in-Georgia-territory. So, if you want a pleasant apartment search, start it in fall or early spring. The weather can be beautiful in the cooler months, and you'll be able to appreciate all the beautiful flora and fauna that exists in the Georgia countryside.
Despite its small size, Conyers has managed to squeeze in a few different neighborhoods, including the following:
City Center: You'll find lots of apartment complexes, high-rises and smaller homes to choose from here. The rent is also on the affordable side.$$
Route 155/E. Fairview Rd. SW: This is a more upscale neighborhood, with rental rates that are quite a bit higher than average. There aren't too many apartments here; it's mostly single-family homes.$$$
Old Covington Rd. NE/Gees Mill Rd. NE: This is another area with a mix of apartment complexes, high-rise residences and single-family houses. The rent is only slightly higher than average.$$
Sports are big in the city. It was home to some official complexes when the Olympics where held here in 1996; the equestrian and mountain biking events happened here. The city built the Georgia International Horse Park for the games, and the park is still in use today. Also, the town formed a semi-professional soccer team called the Georgia Revolution, which now competes nationally. So, if you want to call Conyers home, you better like sports or get used to living around people who play them and are avid fans mostly of the nearby Atlanta teams.
For quiet country living, you cant really do better than Conyers. Its near Atlanta, yet you wont pay anything like Atlanta prices. If you can look past the black marks on the school records here, you will surely find it to be a great place to raise a family or build a life.