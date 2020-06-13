Apartment List
138 Apartments for rent in Conyers, GA

3 Units Available
MAINSTREET AT CONYERS Apartments
1501 Renaissance Dr, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
943 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,255
1287 sqft
Residents of this community enjoy gated access, on-site laundry, a pool and fitness center. Apartments include garden tubs, walk-in closets and patios/balconies. Northside Village Shopping Center and Pine Log Park are both short drives away.
8 Units Available
Brandon Glen
1500 Brandon Glen Way NE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,132
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,149
1032 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,379
1234 sqft
This property features a pool, playground. and on-site laundry facilities. Apartments are ready for satellite and cable TV, and feature large closets and patios/balconies. Located just minutes from Milstead Crossing and Pine Log Park.
14 Units Available
Terraces at Fieldstone
50 Loch Haven Dr SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,050
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1193 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,407
1422 sqft
Residents enjoy beautiful lake and fountain views from this community's gazebo. It's located minutes from I-20, so all of Georgia is within easy reach. Community features include sauna, tennis court and gym. Fireplaces in units.
10 Units Available
Village at Almand Creek Apartments
1825 Parker Rd SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,010
969 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1223 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,457
1300 sqft
Premium apartment features in a community close to the Mall at Stonecrest. Ceramic tile flooring and garden tub. Relax at the pool or enjoy the tennis court and jogging trail.
9 Units Available
The Oxford
50 Greenleaf Rd, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,085
679 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,160
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Get away from the crowds and relax in a lakeside gazebo, lounge by the pool or visit the playground onsite. Play a game in one of the tennis courts while waiting for your laundry.
16 Units Available
Peaks Landing
1200 Peaks Landing SE, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$995
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,175
1270 sqft
Our office is currently only open for self-guided and virtual tours at this time.Please schedule yours today. Comfort comes easy at Peaks Landing. Our Conyers apartments are the perfect place to call home.
Contact for Availability
Keswick Village
2811 Keswick Village Ct, Conyers, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$975
1123 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1455 sqft
At Keswick Village, we're connecting people and communities, one home at a time.

1 Unit Available
1999 Bridgestone Circle
1999 Bridgestone Circle, Conyers, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,650
3190 sqft
Beautiful and spacious 5 Bedroom 3 Bath home home with formal Living and Dining areas. Large eat in kitchen with view to the family room. Oversized Master bedroom. Bedroom on main with full bathroom. Pls text for appointment or use Showing Time.

1 Unit Available
1787 Hunting Creek Lane Southeast
1787 Hunting Creek Lane Southeast, Conyers, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1500 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a

1 Unit Available
1286 Northside Drive
1286 Northside Drive Northwest, Conyers, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
1910 sqft
Gorgeous Renovation - Granite countertops, beautiful new cabinets, huge fenced in yard. Lovely tiled baths - All tile and hardwoods, except 4th bedroom/living area. Easy 1 mile walk to downtown Conyers. Make this beautiful home yours, today!

1 Unit Available
205 Odyssey Turn
205 NW Odyssey, Conyers, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1356 sqft
BEAUTIFUL 3 Bedroom / 2.

1 Unit Available
1902 Bridgestone Cir
1902 Bridgestone Circle, Conyers, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,000
3406 sqft
5 bedrms and 3 full bths in a magnificent neighborhood close to major restaurants and shoping centers. Downstairs bedroom can be used as office/library. The over sized master bedroom has its own stairs and a fireplace to cozy up to.
Results within 1 mile of Conyers

1 Unit Available
1426 Steam Engine Way Northeast
1426 Steam Engine Northeast Way, Rockdale County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,475
1201 sqft
NO APPLICATION FEE IF YOU APPLY TODAY! This home has been completely renovated. New granite countertops, new appliances, new flooring, new paint, and new blinds. This home has all of the bells and whistles.
Results within 5 miles of Conyers

1 Unit Available
4853 Tower View Dr
4853 Tower View Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
Ask
5 Bedrooms
$2,099
2572 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 5 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and approximately 2,572 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 Unit Available
4755 Browns Mill Ferry Road
4755 Browns Mill Ferry Road, DeKalb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1629 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,629 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 Unit Available
4872 Tower View Dr
4872 Tower View Drive, Gwinnett County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,099
2572 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 Unit Available
2515 Hannah Haven Drive
2515 Hannah Haven Drive, Rockdale County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,749
2206 sqft
Conyers Home Minutes From Interstate Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

1 Unit Available
4690 Bristol Dr SE
4690 Bristol Drive Southeast, Rockdale County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1120 sqft
Coming Soon, please call 1-866-325-8716 for more information. Photos on order! Lovely split level 3BR 2BA Conyers home is move-in ready and features wood flooring and a sizable interior living space of 1,120 sq. ft.

1 Unit Available
305 Meadowridge Dr
305 Meadowridge Drive, Newton County, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1300 sqft
This 3 bedroom 2.5 bath home in beautiful Covington Ga has an open feel to it. The kitchen is open to the great room with fireplace. Great for entertaining. The patio is convenient to the kitchen for grilling and relaxing.

1 Unit Available
9181 Scarlett Drive Southwest
9181 Scarlett Drive Southwest, Covington, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
1188 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.

1 Unit Available
2130 Fieldstone View Court Southeast
2130 Fieldstone View Ct SE, Rockdale County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
800 sqft
Home For Rent, 2 Bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms in the Country Walk at Fieldstone Subdivision- Available Now! Minutes to grocery shopping, dining and several convenience stores off Exit #84 Salem Rd! Roomy floor plan with the each bathroom accessible

1 Unit Available
3451 Southgate Trail Southeast
3451 Southgate Trail Southeast, Rockdale County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1000 sqft
The current tenant will be moving out on May 30, so we will take a couple of weeks to refresh the unit with a brand new fireplace, a new bathroom vanity, new paint, and all stainless steel appliances.

1 Unit Available
7946 White Oak Loop
7946 White Oak Loop, DeKalb County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3200 sqft
As a 2015 new build, this energy-efficient home has an amazing open floor plan.

1 Unit Available
9255 Cedar Ridge Drive Northwest
9255 Cedar Ridge Drive Northwest, Newton County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
700 sqft
Freshly painted and ready to move in ASAP!! **SEND US YOUR APPLICATION TODAY** Download it from http://jzapparentalproperties.com/apply Beautiful two bedroom cottage with a built in laundry closet and covered front porch.

Median Rent in Conyers

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Conyers is $1,011, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,167.
Studio
$963
1 Bed
$1,011
2 Beds
$1,167
3+ Beds
$1,533
City GuideConyers
Conyers is a where a ton of famous people call home, including actresses Dakota and Elle Fanning, actress Holly Hunter and MLB pitcher Billy Buckner.

Conyers is the only city in its county Rockdale and its basically a suburb of Atlanta, located just 24 miles to the big city's east. Conyers once named itself the "Crepe Myrtle Capital of the World" because its home to tons of the beautiful pink trees. Conyers has more beautiful sights than just the trees, though. It's an idyllic southern place, where people are friendly and things move at a slow pace. Its not going to offer you any big city excitement, so don't choose it for that, but if you want your hometown to be somewhere relaxing, then its just the right place for you. Better yet, you'll have Atlanta just a quick drive away, so you wont get too bored if you spend too many consecutive days at home.

Moving to Conyers

Want to move to Conyers? About 45% of homes are owned here, while 40% are rented, so no matter whether you're looking to settle down and plant roots or just want to live somewhere short-term, theres a good chance the city will have a home for you. Conyers gets extremely hot and humid in the summer; that goes along with the being-in-Georgia-territory. So, if you want a pleasant apartment search, start it in fall or early spring. The weather can be beautiful in the cooler months, and you'll be able to appreciate all the beautiful flora and fauna that exists in the Georgia countryside.

Neighborhoods in Conyers

Despite its small size, Conyers has managed to squeeze in a few different neighborhoods, including the following:

City Center: You'll find lots of apartment complexes, high-rises and smaller homes to choose from here. The rent is also on the affordable side.$$

Route 155/E. Fairview Rd. SW: This is a more upscale neighborhood, with rental rates that are quite a bit higher than average. There aren't too many apartments here; it's mostly single-family homes.$$$

Old Covington Rd. NE/Gees Mill Rd. NE: This is another area with a mix of apartment complexes, high-rise residences and single-family houses. The rent is only slightly higher than average.$$

Living in Conyers

Sports are big in the city. It was home to some official complexes when the Olympics where held here in 1996; the equestrian and mountain biking events happened here. The city built the Georgia International Horse Park for the games, and the park is still in use today. Also, the town formed a semi-professional soccer team called the Georgia Revolution, which now competes nationally. So, if you want to call Conyers home, you better like sports or get used to living around people who play them and are avid fans mostly of the nearby Atlanta teams.

For quiet country living, you cant really do better than Conyers. Its near Atlanta, yet you wont pay anything like Atlanta prices. If you can look past the black marks on the school records here, you will surely find it to be a great place to raise a family or build a life.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Conyers?
In Conyers, the median rent is $963 for a studio, $1,011 for a 1-bedroom, $1,167 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,533 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Conyers, check out our monthly Conyers Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Conyers?
Some of the colleges located in the Conyers area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, University of Georgia, Life University, and Morehouse College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Conyers?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Conyers from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.

