Last updated June 13 2020 at 4:18 PM
86 Apartments for rent in Remerton, GA📍
1328 Edgewood Dr
1328 Edgewood Drive, Remerton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$925
1150 sqft
1328 Edgewood Dr, Remerton, 3 BD/2 BA - This charming 3 BD/2 BA home located in Remerton, in the heart of Valdosta! Located minutes from shopping, dining, and within walking distance of VSU, this property has tile floors in the kitchen and
1300 Old Mill Place
1300 Old Mill Place, Remerton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
1336 sqft
1300 Old Mill Place, Remerton, 3 BD/2 BA - This 3 bedroom 2 bath home minutes from VSU and Valdosta Mall! This property is on a corner lot with a fenced in yard, and has a wood burning fireplace in the huge living room. (RLNE3472187)
1305 Old Mill Place
1305 Old Mill Place, Remerton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$895
1336 sqft
3BD/2B in Remerton. Perfect for VSU students. - 3BD/2B on arguably the best street in Remerton. Located on the Gordon Street end of Remerton in a quiet cul-de-sac. Hardwood laminate, tile, and carpet. Large eat-in kitchen. Fenced yard.
1329 Edgewood Dr
1329 Edgewood Dr, Remerton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$695
1080 sqft
Newly renovated 2BD/2.B townhome in Remerton.
1783 Wayland Park
1783 Wayland Park Drive, Remerton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$895
1214 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1783 Wayland Park in Remerton. View photos, descriptions and more!
1603 Victory St.
1603 Victory Drive, Remerton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$525
874 sqft
Spacious 2BD/2B apartment in Remerton. Large kitchen w/ laundry, two full bathrooms, and a back deck.
Results within 1 mile of Remerton
2311 Park Lane
2311 Park Lane, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$850
1528 sqft
2311 Park Lane Available 06/18/20 Brick style 3bd home in City of Valdosta! - This cute 3 bedroom 2 bath home located in the heart of Valdosta. Home has brick fireplace, walk-in shower, drive way with car port and storage shed in backyard.
2092 S. Sherwood Dr. B-11
2092 South Sherwood Drive, Valdosta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$795
1156 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Rolling Hills Condos - Gated - Beautifully updated condo in the exclusive Rolling Hills Condo's. 2BD/2B with hardwood laminate and tile flooring throughout. Gated community with pool. Downstairs unit. Renters Insurance Required.
1204 Lakeview Drive
1204 Lakeview Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1676 sqft
Like New! - Totally renovated spacious 3BD/2B in a great established Valdosta neighborhood. Beautiful hardwood floors throught and new tile floors in the wet areas. New HVAC. All new windows, new roof, new appliances.
5 Lakeview Circle
5 Lakeview Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1776 sqft
- Updated 3BD/2B brick ranch style home on quite circle in Dellwood Acres subdivision. Private back yard, carport, beautiful hardwood floors, large bedrooms, updated kitchen, stainless steel appliances, and more. (RLNE3403144)
1308 McRee Drive
1308 Mcree Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1534 sqft
1308 McRee Drive, Valdosta, 3BR/ 2BA - 3 BR/1.5BA brick house located in the heart of town. Great room is oversize with nice carpet, windows feature wooden plantation style blinds throughout. 3 big bedrooms with plenty of closet space.
1016 W Alden Avenue
1016 West Alden Avenue, Valdosta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,280
1594 sqft
1016 W Alden Avenue Available 06/19/20 4 bed 2 bath renovated - 4 bed 2 bath remodeled home. Great location No Pets Allowed (RLNE5835612)
1715 Springhill Place
1715 Springhill Drive, Valdosta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
983 sqft
Springhill Place - New Construction - Beautiful New Construction near I-75, VSU, & Valdosta Mall area. Move in Ready June 1. All New 2BD/2B duplex. Cable and Internet included. (RLNE5828918)
1711 Springhill Pl
1711 Springhill Drive, Valdosta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
983 sqft
New Construction! 2BD/2B Duplex near I-75, VSU, & Valdosta Mall area. Move in Ready June 1. Cable and Internet included in rent!
1218 Wainwright Dr.
1218 Wainwright Drive, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$750
1345 sqft
Brick 3BD/2B home w/ large yard, carport, and hardwood floors.
5 A Wooddale Cir
5 Wooddale Dr, Valdosta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1065 sqft
2BD/1B duplex in New Woodvalley Subdivision.
10 B Wooddale Cir
10 Wooddale Dr, Valdosta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$700
1065 sqft
This two bedroom / two bath duplex is located on a quiet cul-de-sac on the West side of Valdosta. Close to Kohls, Valdosta Mall, Publix, I-75 and lots of restaurants and retail.
2209 Jerry Jones Dr.
2209 Jerry Jones Drive, Valdosta, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,200
1900 sqft
Brick home in safe neighborhood near Valdosta State University. Features hardwood floors, granite counter tops, newly repainted inside, upscale kitchen, owner provides lawn care. Nice, private back yard with large storage building outside.
1703 Norman Dr - D
1703 Norman Dr, Valdosta, GA
Studio
$1,516
1300 sqft
1300 sf retail located in 7,800 sf, six unit retail center adjacent to Best Buy on the corner of St Augustine Rd (24,000 ADTC) and Norman Drive (13,500 ADTC). Located 1/2 mile from I-75 Exit 18 in the high traffic Valdosta Mall Area.
2120 Northwood Circle
2120 Northwood Circle, Valdosta, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1776 sqft
2120 Northwood Circle Available 04/20/20 Wood Valley Beauty - This home is located close to everything: shopping, downtown, the interstate, restaurants, schools, and so much more. The home has many up-grades.
Results within 5 miles of Remerton
Evergreen at Five Points
100 Garden Dr, Valdosta, GA
1 Bedroom
$980
633 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,090
918 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,265
1119 sqft
This pet-friendly Valdosta apartment community offers unparalleled service and amenities, conveniently located near Valdosta State University. Inside and out, our apartment homes are a sight to be seen.
Ramblewood
3131 N Oak St, Valdosta, GA
1 Bedroom
$626
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Friendly staff make Ramblewood in Valdosta, GA, your place to call home. Our affordable apartment homes with spacious floor plans make it easy to see why you will want to start calling Ramblewood home.
Northwind
5148 Northwind Blvd, Valdosta, GA
1 Bedroom
$870
948 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$935
1372 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,010
1662 sqft
Comfortable and spacious units near Valdosta High School and Freedom Park. Pet-friendly community with resident dog park, tennis and basketball courts, and a resort-style swimming pool.
1809 IOLA DR
1809 Iola Drive, Valdosta, GA
2 Bedrooms
$650
804 sqft
SUPER CUTE 2 BED 1 BATH HOME - SUPER CUTE 2 BEDROOM 1 BATHROOM HOME LOCATED CLOSE TO VSU. HOME FEATURES A FIREPLACE , KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM, & A NICE SIZED BACKYARD.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Remerton rentals listed on Apartment List is $810.
Some of the colleges located in the Remerton area include Valdosta State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.