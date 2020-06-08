/
blue ridge
7 Apartments for rent in Blue Ridge, GA📍
990 EAST MAIN ST #4
990 East Main Street, Blue Ridge, GA
Studio
$1,000
Downtown Blue Ridge office space with ample parking. 3 private offices with a lobby / reception area. Lease cost includes water and electric for the unit.
83 BLUE RIDGE OVERLOOK #2
83 Blue Ridge Overlook, Blue Ridge, GA
Studio
$1,500
This 1560 sq. ft. office space is the prime commercial location in the city of Blue Ridge.
500 E Main St
500 East Main Street, Blue Ridge, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,150
1381 sqft
Downtown Blue Ridge Apartment(s) for rent! Very convenient to retailers, office users and more! Bottom Floor and Main Street level both consists of Retail users. Enjoy Restaurants, retailers and all things downtown Blue Ridge has to offer!
Results within 1 mile of Blue Ridge
11 OVERVIEW DR #31
11 Overview Dr, Fannin County, GA
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$750
COMMERCIAL OFFICE SPACE FOR LEASE Spacious 2-Office space for lease Move-In Ready. Includes reception / waiting area. Work Room and 2 PRIVATE OFFICES + 1 Private Bathroom. Separate front and back entrances. ~800 sq/ft.
Results within 10 miles of Blue Ridge
136 WOLF CREEK TRAIL
136 Wolf Creek Trail, Fannin County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
Large and well maintained 3bed 3bath on 5 acres within minutes to town with all paved access. Public Utilities access, hardwood floors and cathedral ceilings. Large laundry room and tons of storage.
860 BLUE RIDGE DR
860 Blue Ridge Drive, McCaysville, GA
Studio
$2,000
Up & coming MCCAYSVILLE! Don't miss out on your opportunity to get established now! Formerly Sonic, but make this your own WHATEVER! Features 2 walk in coolers & hood vents. Make an offer! Partner up! The possibilities are endless!
152 CRESTLAWN DR
152 Crestlawn Drive, Polk County, TN
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
Large & spacious well kept home with mountain views. Easy access & central location, only minutes to downtown McCaysville & Copperhill, and about 15 - 20 mins drive to Blue Ridge.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
The average rent price for Blue Ridge rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,220.
Some of the colleges located in the Blue Ridge area include Southern Adventist University, Lanier Technical College, Lee University, The University of Tennessee-Chattanooga, and Brenau University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Blue Ridge from include Chattanooga, Gainesville, Woodstock, Canton, and Cleveland.