246 Apartments for rent in Mableton, GA

Apartments for rent in Mableton, GA
Seated in Cobb County, Georgia, Mableton is home to more than 37,000 residents. It's 17th in line of the largest communities in the state and spans about 20 square miles. Still, it's far from the big city, and most people consider it a medium-sized town. If you're a city slicker, you might even go so far as to describe it as a smallish town. Thanks to its location in the Atlanta Metro area, it's close to colleges, universities, and an airport. Offering its own entertainment opportunities and additional attractions in nearby towns, Mableton must have something going for it. Its population has grown by nearly 30 percent since 2000.
The first thing to get straight is that it's not Mabletown, Marbletown, or Mapletown. Landlords are sure to worry about approving you for a rental if you can't even get the name right. Another piece of advice? Tour the neighborhoods and decide which ones appeal to you the most. Though this area has a smallish-city feel, not all the communities are alike. Some are quieter than others, for example, and you'll want to know what you're getting into before you sign on the dotted line. Do bring your checkbook to make a deposit, but take heart: Mableton is just not that expensive when compared to suburbs in many other parts of the country.
When considering this area, keep in mind that you can stretch your dollars farther here, as the cost of living is slightly better than you can expect in Georgia overall. And if you consider national cost of living averages... get ready to live high on the hog. Okay, not really, but the overall cost of living here is about 6.5 percent lower than the national average. Median rents are about 29 percent higher than the rest of the state's, but compared with California living, you won't have to live on Ramen alone.
Mableton neighborhoods trend toward a mixture of rentals and owner-occupied residences. Overall, the vacancy rate is about 10 percent, so your apartment search shouldn't amount to an uphill battle or feel like a cakewalk. Anything worth having is worth working for--at least that's what you'll tell yourself as you tour apartment after apartment in search of your dream digs. If you're extra committed to your search, you might even get lucky with an all bills paid unit. Who needs utility bills?
Leland: If the smell of fresh paint and the look of new construction gets you going, you'll feel right at home in Leland. This neighborhood features a lot of new homes, with many built after the year 2000. You will find some built between 1970 and 2000, but if you're looking for old-world charm, keep on driving.
Town Center: This neighborhood may prove more your style if you prefer older homes. Most homes here were built between 1940 and 1970, though you can find newer construction as well. You'll find a mix of single-family homes and smaller apartment buildings here, but this isn't an area with a lot of high-rises. The flavor is a bit hipper than in neighboring suburbs, and you'll find a mixture or renters and owners.
Spring Road/Lakeview Drive: Choose this area if a lot of hustle and bustle gets on your nerves. This quiet suburb is home to a mixture of singles, retirees, and families with children, so it's easy to feel at home here no matter what your personal story. You'll find a range of single family houses and townhomes in this part of town, though the area also hosts some apartment complexes and apartment homes in small, multi-resident buildings. Though the area is home to a mixture of renters and owners, vacancy rates are a low 2.6 percent. If you have your heart set on this community, start looking far in advance of your move date, and borrow some patience.
If the thought of rush-hour traffic fills you with dread or you are prone to blood-pressure-elevating episodes behind the wheel, Mableton might not represent the best choice for you. Residents here commute an average of 31 minutes to get to work. That's about 6 minutes longer than the national average. Most residents do get around by car here; about 76 percent gas up and put the pedal to the metal all alone. Another 15 percent choose to carpool while only about 1 percent use public transportation to get from Point A to Point B.