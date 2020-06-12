246 Apartments for rent in Mableton, GA

Moving to Mableton

The first thing to get straight is that it's not Mabletown, Marbletown, or Mapletown. Landlords are sure to worry about approving you for a rental if you can't even get the name right. Another piece of advice? Tour the neighborhoods and decide which ones appeal to you the most. Though this area has a smallish-city feel, not all the communities are alike. Some are quieter than others, for example, and you'll want to know what you're getting into before you sign on the dotted line. Do bring your checkbook to make a deposit, but take heart: Mableton is just not that expensive when compared to suburbs in many other parts of the country.

When considering this area, keep in mind that you can stretch your dollars farther here, as the cost of living is slightly better than you can expect in Georgia overall. And if you consider national cost of living averages... get ready to live high on the hog. Okay, not really, but the overall cost of living here is about 6.5 percent lower than the national average. Median rents are about 29 percent higher than the rest of the state's, but compared with California living, you won't have to live on Ramen alone.