246 Apartments for rent in Mableton, GA

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6590 Coventry Point
6590 Coventry Point, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,275
1438 sqft
6590 Coventry Point Available 08/05/20 Austell - 3BR/2B Ranch - Available for Aug-5th occupancy. Single family ranch home. Vaulted great room w/fireplace. Large eat-in kitchen w/lots of light. Two guest bedrooms and hall bath.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
983 Wilson Road
983 Wilson Road, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
Charming 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home w/ Nice Sized Deck & Huge 2 Car Garage! - 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home with a formal dining room, The kitchen is equipped with a gas stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. There is a nice size bonus room and blinds are provided.

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
6214 Queen Meadow Drive
6214 Queen Meadow Drive Southeast, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1522 sqft
Location! Location! Location! - Easy access to Downtown, I-75, I-285, The Battery and Hartsfield International Airport! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath brick front townhouse. New paint throughout, new carpet upstairs and new flooring downstairs.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook
6014 Vintage Pointe Overlook, Mableton, GA
1 Bedroom
$700
2500 sqft
Roommate Wanted... In search of a roommate for one of the bedrooms. Common areas will be shared and are furnished. Bathroom for this room is shared. This is a spacious 4BR house in a great neighborhood and community.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
5912 Lone Oak Drive
5912 Lone Oak Dr SW, Mableton, GA
Studio
$1,000
5912 Lone Oak Drive - 5912 Available 08/01/20 Total Electric 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Apartment in Mableton - This 2 bedroom 1 bath apartment that has been recently updated including hardwood floors, cabinets, countertops, and newer appliances; Stove,

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
413 Clearstream Ln
413 Clearstream Lane, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1650 sqft
Beautiful Home in Quiet South Cobb Neighborhood - This home is in a quiet cul-de-sac in great neighborhood. Stepless entry with 2 car garage and level driveway. The back deck looks off into a private wooded area. This is a split level home.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Cobblestone Creek
1 Unit Available
6002 Cobblestone Creek Trl
6002 Cobblestone Creek Trail, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,950
2018 sqft
- 3 Bed/ 2.5 Bath home in Mableton. Beautiful gated quiet community. Retail stores five minutes away, downtown and the airport 20 minutes away. Community pool & attic storage.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
5305 Vinings Springs p
5305 Vinings Springs Drive Southeast, Mableton, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,625
2 sqft
ATTENTION Renters!!!!!!! THIS IS THE ONE!!!!! This spacious 5 bedroom 3 full bath home has all of the bells and whistles a tenant could ask for! This lovely home has beautiful hardwood floors, stainless steel appliances, gas stove cooktop, double

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
Providence
1 Unit Available
6448 Bennington Bluff Ct Unit 5
6448 0 Bennington Bluff Ct, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,485
2807 sqft
Move-In Specials $300.00 off on first month rent move in by June 20 Upgraded 2807 sq.ft. Townhouse for Rent in Gated Community. $2500 rent per month. Lawn-care and HOA fees are included in monthly rent. Schedule tour - https://app.tenantturner.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
5344 Vinings Lake View Southwest
5344 Vinings Lake View Southeast, Mableton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,150
2388 sqft
If you are viewing this listing on any third-party site, please visit our website, www.vineyardatlanta.com for the most accurate information and quickest communication. Beautiful Executive 4 bedroom/2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
5584 Zanola Drive Southwest
5584 Zanola Drive, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1152 sqft
***Available Now*** Relax on the covered front porch of this home and admire the lovely front lawn! This home features 1,152 sq.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
4687 Floyd Road Southwest
4687 Floyd Road Southwest, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1395 sqft
Reduced! ***Available Now*** ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS Charming 3BR 2BA brick ranch with lots of gardening potential. Cozy family room great for entertaining plus separate living room for more gatherings. Bright kitchen with appliances.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
6234 Florrie Drive Southwest
6234 Florrie Drive, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1353 sqft
This beautiful home has a large backyard and brick construction. Multiple shopping plazas and restaurants are just a short drive away. This property allows for self viewing.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
5233 Maple Valley Road Southwest
5233 Maple Valley Road Southwest, Mableton, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,595
1543 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4498 Queen Anne Court
4498 Queen Anne Court, Mableton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,250
2350 sqft
Stunning renovation, never rented before. NO pets. Very private and large yard. Over sized rear deck overlooking private wooded area where deer come up to the side of home. Spacious driveway, garage with storage.

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
5966 LullWater Dr
5966 Lullwater Drive, Mableton, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,590
2286 sqft
For Rent a Just Renovated Brick Ranch Home in a Big corner lot, Flat Front and Fenced Back Yard, Tool shed, Back Patio, A Must See Home. This is a 5 bed, 2 bath single family home, 2,286 Sq Feet

Last updated June 8 at 04:43pm
1 Unit Available
4925 Olaughlin Court Southwest
4925 O Laughlin Court Southwest, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
1653 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
1331 Dillon Road
1331 Dillon Road, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1801 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Charming split level house, with 3 bedrooms, walk-in closet, 2 full bath, Tavertine walk-in shower, Fireplace, finished Large basement, Laundry Room, Large Storage Room, 2 spacious car garage, Private Large deck with Large Yard, Security cameras

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
Shannon Downs
1 Unit Available
5698 Kilrush Court SE
5698 Kilrush Court, Mableton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2486 sqft
New hardwood floors, excellent location for commuting to work and or shopping. Bedroom on main level with full bathroom. 2 car garage and long driveway for plenty of parking. Large bedrooms upstairs. Master bedroom is spacious and bright.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
6057 Blackhawk Trail SE
6057 Blackhawk Trail Southeast, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1472 sqft
'Ready Now! This home is vacant' Stunningly renovated 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home in Mableton. This home features all new flooring, paint, counters and stainless steel appliances. Call today, this won't last long!

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
859 Joseph Club Drive SW
859 Joseph Club Drive, Mableton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$975
1200 sqft
NEAT & ATTRACTIVE BRICK FRONT TOWN HOME ACROSS THE STREET FROM GROCERY STORES, RESTAURANTS, BANKS AND MANY MORE! FRESHLY PAINTED INTERIOR, WITH CLEAN HARDWOOD FLOORS, FAIRLY NEW CARPETS UPSTAIRS AND BEDROOM WITH WALK IN CLOSETS.

Last updated May 14 at 09:36am
1 Unit Available
1888 Cardell Road
1888 Cardell Road, Mableton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$995
900 sqft
Cute Austell Bungalow with nice yard - Nice house with 2 bedrooms 1 bath in convenient Austell. Ready for move-in. Nice yard. To schedule a showing at your convenience for this property click on this link: https://app.tenantturner.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
856 Joseph Club Drive
856 Joseph Club Drive, Mableton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,125
1552 sqft
2 story brick front townhouse. New flooring:kitchen, all bathrooms. Two: large bedms 14X20 and 14x1. Two full baths in each rm. separate living and dining room. Lots of windows. facing north. Schools: South Cobb,Floyd Mid and Mableton Elm.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
498 Ridge Avenue SW
498 Ridge Avenue, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1336 sqft
Wonderful Ranch home with huge yard,3 BR/2 BA,updated Kitchen with white cabinets,stainless steel oven,electric cooktop and dishwasher,large Living Room,office/Bonus Room off of the Living Room,updated hall bath with lots of storage, hardwood

Median Rent in Mableton

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Mableton is $925, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,068.
Studio
$882
1 Bed
$925
2 Beds
$1,068
3+ Beds
$1,402
City GuideMableton
Mableton, Georgia, is home to the historic Mable House, which was used as a field house during the Civil War.

Seated in Cobb County, Georgia, Mableton is home to more than 37,000 residents. It's 17th in line of the largest communities in the state and spans about 20 square miles. Still, it's far from the big city, and most people consider it a medium-sized town. If you're a city slicker, you might even go so far as to describe it as a smallish town. Thanks to its location in the Atlanta Metro area, it's close to colleges, universities, and an airport. Offering its own entertainment opportunities and additional attractions in nearby towns, Mableton must have something going for it. Its population has grown by nearly 30 percent since 2000.

Moving to Mableton

The first thing to get straight is that it's not Mabletown, Marbletown, or Mapletown. Landlords are sure to worry about approving you for a rental if you can't even get the name right. Another piece of advice? Tour the neighborhoods and decide which ones appeal to you the most. Though this area has a smallish-city feel, not all the communities are alike. Some are quieter than others, for example, and you'll want to know what you're getting into before you sign on the dotted line. Do bring your checkbook to make a deposit, but take heart: Mableton is just not that expensive when compared to suburbs in many other parts of the country.

When considering this area, keep in mind that you can stretch your dollars farther here, as the cost of living is slightly better than you can expect in Georgia overall. And if you consider national cost of living averages... get ready to live high on the hog. Okay, not really, but the overall cost of living here is about 6.5 percent lower than the national average. Median rents are about 29 percent higher than the rest of the state's, but compared with California living, you won't have to live on Ramen alone.

Neighborhoods

Mableton neighborhoods trend toward a mixture of rentals and owner-occupied residences. Overall, the vacancy rate is about 10 percent, so your apartment search shouldn't amount to an uphill battle or feel like a cakewalk. Anything worth having is worth working for--at least that's what you'll tell yourself as you tour apartment after apartment in search of your dream digs. If you're extra committed to your search, you might even get lucky with an all bills paid unit. Who needs utility bills?

Leland: If the smell of fresh paint and the look of new construction gets you going, you'll feel right at home in Leland. This neighborhood features a lot of new homes, with many built after the year 2000. You will find some built between 1970 and 2000, but if you're looking for old-world charm, keep on driving.

Town Center: This neighborhood may prove more your style if you prefer older homes. Most homes here were built between 1940 and 1970, though you can find newer construction as well. You'll find a mix of single-family homes and smaller apartment buildings here, but this isn't an area with a lot of high-rises. The flavor is a bit hipper than in neighboring suburbs, and you'll find a mixture or renters and owners.

Spring Road/Lakeview Drive: Choose this area if a lot of hustle and bustle gets on your nerves. This quiet suburb is home to a mixture of singles, retirees, and families with children, so it's easy to feel at home here no matter what your personal story. You'll find a range of single family houses and townhomes in this part of town, though the area also hosts some apartment complexes and apartment homes in small, multi-resident buildings. Though the area is home to a mixture of renters and owners, vacancy rates are a low 2.6 percent. If you have your heart set on this community, start looking far in advance of your move date, and borrow some patience.

Getting Around

If the thought of rush-hour traffic fills you with dread or you are prone to blood-pressure-elevating episodes behind the wheel, Mableton might not represent the best choice for you. Residents here commute an average of 31 minutes to get to work. That's about 6 minutes longer than the national average. Most residents do get around by car here; about 76 percent gas up and put the pedal to the metal all alone. Another 15 percent choose to carpool while only about 1 percent use public transportation to get from Point A to Point B.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Mableton?
In Mableton, the median rent is $882 for a studio, $925 for a 1-bedroom, $1,068 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,402 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Mableton, check out our monthly Mableton Rent Report.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Mableton?
Some of the colleges located in the Mableton area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, Life University, Morehouse College, and Georgia Gwinnett College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Mableton?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Mableton from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.

