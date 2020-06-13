18 Apartments for rent in LaGrange, GA

/
LaGrange
Apartments for rent in LaGrange, GA
9 Units Available
Lee`s Crossing
119 Old Airport Rd, LaGrange, GA
1 Bedroom
$800
748 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
973 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$990
1259 sqft
Where quality living meets affordability. Just minutes from the downtown square, city park, restaurants and much more.
10 Units Available
Woodland Trail
140 N Davis Rd, LaGrange, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1092 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,160
1198 sqft
Open one-, two- and three-bedroom floor plans on tree-lined property. Near I-185. Mable cabinets, 9-foot ceilings and walk-in closets. Community is on four-acre wooded preserve and features poolside terrace and screened-in porch.
1 Unit Available
615-621 Jefferson St
615 Jefferson St, LaGrange, GA
3 Bedrooms
$990
1500 sqft
The Gables in Hillside Community - Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath flats in newly constructed buildings on Jefferson Street in Hillside Community.
1 Unit Available
301 Springdale
301 Springdale Drive, LaGrange, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1836 sqft
301 Springdale - Wonderfully updated home in a well established neighborhood just off downtown LaGrange.
1 Unit Available
137 Woodridge Circle
137 Woodridge Circle, LaGrange, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,195
1370 sqft
137 Woodridge Circle - Spacious well-kept home in desirable neighborhood! Master bath includes garden tub and separate shower. Large country kitchen, fireplace with gas logs in family room.
1 Unit Available
1308 Washington St
1308 Washington Street, LaGrange, GA
3 Bedrooms
$800
1350 sqft
(3) Bedroom Home for Rent - No Cats Allowed (RLNE5831560)
1 Unit Available
621 Jefferson St
621 Jefferson St, LaGrange, GA
3 Bedrooms
$990
1500 sqft
THE GABLES in HILLSIDE COMMUNITY Perfect for family, roommates or an executive/corporate lease. 3 Bdrm/2 Bath Flats in newly constructed buildings on Jefferson Street in Hillside Community.
1 Unit Available
102 St Angela Merici Ct
102 Saint Angela Merici Ct, LaGrange, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,500
2943 sqft
Visit McKeen Realty Facebook to see our virtual tour.4 bedroom 3.5Ba . Over 2900 sq ft.
1 Unit Available
212 Wesley Way
212 Wesley Way, LaGrange, GA
3 Bedrooms
$650
1152 sqft
Affordable two-story townhome now available for lease! This 3 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome is located in a convenient in-town location with close access to LaFayette Parkway corridor and Downtown LaGrange.
1 Unit Available
313 Ashford Cir
313 Ashford Circle, LaGrange, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
3271 sqft
Executive Rental Home in pool community. This 4 bedroom 2.
1 Unit Available
200 Dixie Creek Dr
200 Dixie Creek Drive, LaGrange, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1709 sqft
Have your cake and eat it too! This 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in popular Creekside Subdivision just a stone's throw from Downtown LaGrange.
1 Unit Available
116 Ashling Dr
116 Ashling Drive, LaGrange, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3055 sqft
Wonderful house in great family neighborhood. Master on main level with 2 additional bedrooms. Large family room, separate living room/office, separate dining room, eat in breakfast area. Upstairs is 4th bedroom or bonus room with bath.
Results within 1 mile of LaGrange
1 Unit Available
218 Village Dr.
218 Village Drive, Troup County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,895
3800 sqft
218 Village Dr. - This beautiful Brick home is located in the Sturbridge Subdivision! Features large open kitchen, family room, den, dining room, fireplace, 2 car garage, 5 bedrooms, 3 baths. The Master suite has his/her vanities and Jacuzzi tub.
Results within 5 miles of LaGrange
1 Unit Available
100 Huntington Dr
100 Huntington Drive, Troup County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1481 sqft
100 Huntington Dr - Minutes from West Point Lake, Highland Marina, and downtown Lagrange in the Huntington Subdivision.
1 Unit Available
315 Riverbend Dr
315 Riverbend Drive, Troup County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1816 sqft
315 Riverbend Dr - This home offers country living at its best. This beautiful 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home is located on sunny West Point Lake.
1 Unit Available
1208 Kimbrough Rd
1208 Kimbrough Road, Troup County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2310 sqft
1208 Kimbrough Rd - This cozy and private 3 Bedroom/ 2 bathroom is located in the quiet country. Master bedroom has a private sitting area. Beautiful vaulted ceilings in the living room. Loft (with pool table) overlooks the living area.
1 Unit Available
207 Lakeview Ct
207 Lakeview Court, Troup County, GA
6 Bedrooms
$2,400
4861 sqft
Executive style home located on West Point Lake now available for lease! This 6 bedroom, 4 full bathroom, 2 half bathroom home features a spacious layout with vaulted family room featuring a stacked stone fireplace adjacent to the kitchen, which
Results within 10 miles of LaGrange
1 Unit Available
2211 15th Ave SW
2211 15th Avenue Southwest, Lanett, AL
4 Bedrooms
$600
900 sqft
Recently Renovated 4 BR 1 Bath near Kia Plant - Property Id: 197687 Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/197687 Property Id 197687 No Pets Allowed (RLNE5673899)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In LaGrange, the median rent is $646 for a studio, $677 for a 1-bedroom, $782 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,027 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in LaGrange, check out our monthly LaGrange Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the LaGrange area include LaGrange College, Auburn University, Chattahoochee Valley Community College, Clark Atlanta University, and Columbus State University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to LaGrange from include Atlanta, Columbus, Newnan, Auburn, and Douglasville.
