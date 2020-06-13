386 Apartments for rent in Dunwoody, GA

Apartment List
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
26 Units Available
Camden Dunwoody
10 Peachford Cir, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,109
727 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,359
1115 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,729
1513 sqft
Designer apartments with luxury touches like built-in bookshelves and crown molding. Community has a large swimming pool with sundeck, and a large gym. Situated close to Perimeter Mall and I-285.
Last updated June 13 at 06:41am
7 Units Available
45eighty Dunwoody
4580 Barclay Dr, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,150
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,510
1203 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,915
1580 sqft
Located close to I-285 and Perimeter Mall. Spacious apartments with updated appliances, fireplaces, and open living spaces. On-site amenities include a pool and courtyard, free Wi-Fi, and green space. Pet-friendly.
Last updated June 13 at 06:27am
$
15 Units Available
Arrive Perimeter
2000 Asbury Sq, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,170
812 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,360
1168 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,775
1684 sqft
Located right by the Perimeter Center off of I-285, this complex offers a fitness center, sparkling pool and pet park. Apartments have 9-ft ceilings, w/d in unit and fully equipped kitchens.
Last updated June 13 at 06:04am
63 Units Available
Notting Hill
350 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
735 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,240
1396 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1797 sqft
Perimeter Village is only a short walk away, but residents who stay on site will find a yoga studio, community garden and tennis court. There are 24 different floor plans featuring washer-dryer hookup and fireplaces.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
43 Units Available
Two Blocks
4000 Dunwoody Park, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,129
797 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,323
1271 sqft
Minutes from Georgetown Shopping Center with popular chain stores and restaurants. Amenities include media room, internet cafe, salt water pool and garden with koi pond. Nearest highway is GA 285.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Perimeter Center
19 Units Available
Bell Perimeter Center
70 Perimeter Ctr E, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,148
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,339
1110 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,139
1559 sqft
Contemporary homes right near I-285. Community highlights include a hot tub, conference room, and pool table. Shop at nearby Perimeter Mall. Walk at Murphey Candler Park.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
46 Units Available
Dunwoody Gables
1970 Peachford Rd, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,475
1238 sqft
A few yards from I-285 and N Shallowford Road. Luxury apartments feature stylish kitchens with granite counters, a dishwasher and a stainless steel fridge. Community includes a pool and a beautiful courtyard.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
21 Units Available
Bricks Perimeter Center
302 Perimeter Ctr N, Dunwoody, GA
Studio
$1,059
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,411
1196 sqft
Conveniently located for easy access to Highway 400, I-25 and Dunwoody MARTA Station. Also just minutes from attractions and employment centers, such as Perimeter Mall. Apartments feature open floor plans with private patios or balconies.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
22 Units Available
Columns at Lake Ridge
3900 Lake Ridge Ln, Dunwoody, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1370 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1632 sqft
WELCOME TO THE COLUMNS AT LAKE RIDGEOur inviting community features spacious two and three bedroom floorplans with thoughtful design elements such as stone fireplaces, screened porches, sunrooms, skylights, oversized kitchens and breakfast nooks.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Dunwoody Village
18 Units Available
Jefferson at Perimeter
4867 Ashford Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA
Studio
$1,042
609 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,105
768 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,470
1133 sqft
Beautiful apartment homes with hardwood flooring, spacious upgraded kitchens and track lighting. Full-size W/D in units, huge walk-in closets and fireplaces. 24-hour gym, pool and tennis court on premises.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Perimeter Center
6 Units Available
Walton Ashwood
1000 Ashwood Pkwy, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,579
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,597
1007 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,123
1285 sqft
Prime central location close to Perimeter Mall, restaurants and open outdoor space. Beautiful community with resort-style pool, access gates and 24-hour gym. In-unit laundry and renovated gourmet kitchens with stainless steel appliances.
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
6 Units Available
Riva
4685 Chamblee Dunwoody Rd, Dunwoody, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,225
844 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1359 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,629
1561 sqft
Riva, a timeless community renovated with custom finishes, offers the best of Atlanta at your doorstep. Live at Riva and you’re connected to all the top-tier neighborhoods, offices, retail, and cultural scenery that Dunwoody has to offer.

Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
5101 Mount Vernon Way
5101 Mount Vernon Way, Dunwoody, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,500
3100 sqft
Call Kevin with Northpoint Asset Management @ 404-513-8393 $45 per adult application to be filled out at www.northpointam.com 4 bedrooms upstairs 1 bedroom downstairs and extra bonus room/office/bedroom. 3 bathrooms. Hardwood floors..

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1745 Tamworth Court
1745 Tamworth Court, Dunwoody, GA
5 Bedrooms
$4,650
4200 sqft
Culdesac NEW Construction in Dunwoody Club Forest! Walkable to Dunwoody Country Club or simply drive your golf cart! 10 ft ceilings | Kitchen opens to FP Great Rm w/ Built ins | Professional Thermadore Appl's, Quartz Counters, Cabinets to ceiling w/

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1602 Wellshire Lane
1602 Wellshire Lane, Dunwoody, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,800
2700 sqft
Great two story Dunwoody traditional in Vanderlyn Elementary school district. Large living room, plus formal dining room and den with fireplace.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
2471 GLENBONNIE Drive
2471 Glenbonnie Drive, Dunwoody, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
1442 sqft
Move in Ready.Ranch style home w/ sunroom. Phenomal location, close to Brookside park.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5047 Hensley Drive
5047 Hensley Drive, Dunwoody, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,785
2327 sqft
Great ranch walking distance to Vanderlyn Elementary and Dunwoody High. Vaulted entry and great room. Updated kitchen. Spacious master. Fenced backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5660 Glenrich Drive
5660 Glenrich Drive, Dunwoody, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,700
1984 sqft
Adorable 4 sided brick Williamsburg style home!! 9 ft ceilings and hardwood floors throughout! 3 Bedroom, 2-1/2 Bath home with lots of natural light and updated baths.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
5566 Glenrich Court
5566 Glenrich Court, Dunwoody, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,900
1963 sqft
Adorable cape cod ranch for lease! 3 BR/ 2 BA on main level; 1 BR/ 1 BA, second kitchen, and den with fireplace on lower level! Bright kitchen, fireside main level den, updated baths! Culdesac, privated fenced yard, Mill Glen S/T membership option,

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4697 Devonshire Road
4697 Devonshire Road, Dunwoody, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,850
2195 sqft
New Architectural Roof and Gutters. New paint inside and out. The kitchen features walnut cabinets, granite counter tops, stone backsplash, stainless appliances and french sink. Hardwood floors and privacy blinds entire home.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
4504 Orleans Dr
4504 Orleans Drive, Dunwoody, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2248 sqft
Solid, brick traditional home in convenient Dunwoody neighborhood, providing easy access to Perimeter Center/Ashford Dunwoody area, Northside Hospital, I-285 and GA-400.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
4875 Valley View Court
4875 Valley View Court, Dunwoody, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
1800 sqft
Completely renovated, move-in ready ranch on picturesque culdesac lot. 4 bedrooms, 2 baths all on one floor! Fabulous, bright sunroom off of kitchen is perfect for an additional living space / playroom.

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
1481 Valley View Manor
1481 Valley View Manor, Dunwoody, GA
6 Bedrooms
$5,750
6894 sqft
Imagine living on a private culdesac steps away from Dunwoody Village & Perimeter. Ideal location with incredible accessibility. Excellent Feng Sui. Stunning, light filled Brick & Stone John Willis home.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
2383 Ledgewood Dr
2383 Ledgewood Drive, Dunwoody, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,100
2892 sqft
ELEGANT, EXECUTIVE STYLE HOME. WONDERFUL MASTER SUITE W/ SPACIOUS WALKIN CLOSET. ENGINEER OWNER TAKES METICULOUS CARE OF WONDERFUL HOME. NEWER UPDATES THROUGHOUT. NEWER WINDOWS, ROOF, SEPARATE ZONED HVAC IN EACH ROOM.
City GuideDunwoody
"Oh, Atlanta, I hear you calling. Im going back to you one fine day. No need to worry. There aint no hurry [...]" ("Oh, Atlanta" by Alison Krauss_) _If you live in Dunwoody, Georgia, you can easily go back to Atlanta one fine day because it is only 17 miles from the major metropolitan area.

Dunwoody is an upscale community with an upscale Perimeter Mall and an upscale Perimeter Center business district. It is filled with Fortune 500 companies, executives, attorneys, shoppers and cappuccino sippers. Everyone knows that executives don’t like anyone bossing them around because they are the bosses, so the residents voted to form a city in 2008. How neat is that? Now they can boss themselves around. With a well-groomed population of slightly more than 42,000, Dunwoody hums with the sound of expensive cars, bouncing tennis balls and swiped gold cards. It does make a nod to the great outdoors with the Dunwoody Nature Center, and there is an active arts and cultural community, including the North DeKalb Cultural Center. It hosts the Stage Door Players and offers various arts classes to the talented or the bored.

Having trouble with Craigslist Dunwoody? Can't find that special apartment for rent on Apartment Finder or Zillow? Apartment List is here to help!

Moving to Dunwoody

Heres the catch when talking about Dunwoody. Atlanta calls all of Dunwoody a neighborhood. In reality, Dunwoody is a city with several neighborhoods and more than 20 subdivisions. Don’t get the wrong impression. Dunwoody is not the skinny guy on the beach that lets the big bully Atlanta kick sand in its face. People living in Dunwoody see themselves as kind of special. They live in a city that is right next to the hub of the South, but they get to decide their own destiny as a city. It’s like the best of both worlds.

If you are moving to Dunwoody, an educated guess says you are using a professional mover. Most people moving to an area with such high median house prices and rents are probably not do-it-yourself types. Either way, you need to plan well in advance of the move if you want to live close to work. Trust this advice: Do live as close to work as possible because of the traffic situation. Ideally, you can throw your laptop in a backpack or briefcase and walk to work. To find an affordable house or apartment close to the busiest commercial areas, such as the Perimeter Mall, you will need to shop around. There are plenty of luxury apartments because this is a luxury city. There are also pet-friendly apartments, so you can bring Scooby-Doo or Puss in Boots, but it will cost you a pet deposit.

The leasing policies vary, depending on the property. However, you should plan on providing proof of income because just telling the landlord you are a professional is not good enough. Income requirements may be two or three times the monthly rent amount. You also have to prove you are really, truly employed in the here and now. Of course, your credit history will be laid bare. It’s like taking a test because all the information, such as income and credit details, will be turned into a score. If you pass the test with flying colors, then you get to pay a standard deposit and move in. If you are only a B student, then you may have to pay an additional fee. If you barely pass, then call your mom and dad because one of them will have to be guarantor. If you have bad credit or other problem, then you probably need to start looking in Atlanta. Hey, life is tough, and so are landlords.

Neighborhoods

Put a map of Dunwoody on the table, close your eyes and then randomly touch a spot on the map. That's a nice neighborhood. Now do it again. That's another nice neighborhood. Okay, one more time. That's, yet again, a nice neighborhood. You get the picture. All of Dunwoody is nice, and that’s probably why it’s called upscale. Dunwoody does it by keeping inexpensive developments down and house prices and rents up. Yes, the rent is 57 percent higher than the state rate, but you get a 100-percent upscale lifestyle. That should be of some comfort. Here’s a sample of the neighborhoods in Dunwoody:

City Center:This is a wealthy neighborhood. There are expensive homes and premier apartments for rent. Chamblee Dunwoody Road cuts through the center of this area.

Dunwoody Club Drive-Mt. Vernon Road: The neighborhood is bordered by Dunwoody Club Drive on the north and Mt. Vernon Road on the south, and they converge close to Williamsburg at Dunwoody Shopping Center. This is another expensive area (of course) but not as expensive as the homes and apartments in the City Center. Even a 1 bedroom apartment is pricey (of course).

Ashford Dunwoody Road & I-285: The southern edge of this neighborhood is defined by I-285. Half of this neighborhood is houses and apartments, but the other half is the well-known Perimeter Mall. The average rent is really quite reasonable, but with a mall and interstate, it can’t be called secluded. There are affordable 1 bedroom apartments for rent.

The Perimeter-Ashford Dunwoody Road:The Perimeter neighborhood is right across the road from the Perimeter Mall, and office buildings line Ashford Dunwoody Road, which forms the west edge. Going east and deeper into the neighborhood, there are nice homes and apartment complexes. The home and apartment rentals are reasonable.

Happy Hollow: Who could possibly resist a neighborhood called Happy Hollow? It sounds like Winnie-the-Pooh should live here, but instead youll find Winnie-the-Attorney and Winnie-the-Executive. Despite its storybook name, this is a sophisticated neighborhood. It is mostly houses with some apartment buildings thrown in for good measure. There are a couple of lakes--Kingsley Lake and Leisure Lake--and a road called (what else) Happy Hollow. It makes you want to smile, doesnt it?

East of Mt. Vernon Road:The neighborhood east of Mt. Vernon Road is filled with houses and apartments. The rents are lower than all the other neighborhoods mentioned already. However, that is based on the fact that this is an upscale city on the edge of Atlanta, so keep that in mind. All things in life must be viewed in context.

Southeast Dunwoody: Naturally, the farther you get from the Perimeter Mall and the expensive houses, the lower the rent. In the southeast area of Dunwoody are very affordable places to live. This neighborhood is more typical with smaller houses and plenty of apartment complexes. It also has the lowest rents in Dunwoody.

Getting Around

Dunwoody is not an exciting city, but it doesn’t have to be since it’s so close to Atlanta. It is a very livable city, though. In the spring, summer and fall, it is common to see people eating on restaurant patios or enjoying their decks. Most of the residents are into exercising. The neighborhoods have sidewalks and people jog, bicycle and walk around their areas.

Many Dunwoody residents live and work in Dunwoody and think nothing of driving 2.2 miles to one of the glass-filled office buildings. People in Dunwoody don’t usually walk to work Some people do commute to areas outside of Dunwoody, and you need to find it in your heart to feel sorry for them. The traffic situation on all the main highways in, near and around Atlanta can only be called horrendous. On a happier note, you may hear Atlanta calling while living in Dunwoody, but no one said you have to answer.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in Dunwoody?
The average rent price for Dunwoody rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,480.
What colleges and universities are located in or around Dunwoody?
Some of the colleges located in the Dunwoody area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, Life University, Morehouse College, and Georgia Gwinnett College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to Dunwoody?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dunwoody from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.

