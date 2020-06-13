386 Apartments for rent in Dunwoody, GA

Moving to Dunwoody

Heres the catch when talking about Dunwoody. Atlanta calls all of Dunwoody a neighborhood. In reality, Dunwoody is a city with several neighborhoods and more than 20 subdivisions. Don’t get the wrong impression. Dunwoody is not the skinny guy on the beach that lets the big bully Atlanta kick sand in its face. People living in Dunwoody see themselves as kind of special. They live in a city that is right next to the hub of the South, but they get to decide their own destiny as a city. It’s like the best of both worlds.

If you are moving to Dunwoody, an educated guess says you are using a professional mover. Most people moving to an area with such high median house prices and rents are probably not do-it-yourself types. Either way, you need to plan well in advance of the move if you want to live close to work. Trust this advice: Do live as close to work as possible because of the traffic situation. Ideally, you can throw your laptop in a backpack or briefcase and walk to work. To find an affordable house or apartment close to the busiest commercial areas, such as the Perimeter Mall, you will need to shop around. There are plenty of luxury apartments because this is a luxury city. There are also pet-friendly apartments, so you can bring Scooby-Doo or Puss in Boots, but it will cost you a pet deposit.

The leasing policies vary, depending on the property. However, you should plan on providing proof of income because just telling the landlord you are a professional is not good enough. Income requirements may be two or three times the monthly rent amount. You also have to prove you are really, truly employed in the here and now. Of course, your credit history will be laid bare. It’s like taking a test because all the information, such as income and credit details, will be turned into a score. If you pass the test with flying colors, then you get to pay a standard deposit and move in. If you are only a B student, then you may have to pay an additional fee. If you barely pass, then call your mom and dad because one of them will have to be guarantor. If you have bad credit or other problem, then you probably need to start looking in Atlanta. Hey, life is tough, and so are landlords.