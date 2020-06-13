275 Apartments for rent in Powder Springs, GA📍
4758 Saddleridge Road
4758 Saddleridge Road, Powder Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,845
2100 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
3288 Apache Court Northwest
3288 Apache Court Northwest, Powder Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
2268 sqft
Fabulous find in Powder Springs featuring spacious light filled living room with stone fireplace, elegant formal dining, and awesome kitchen boasting stained wood cabinetry, granite counters, and stainless appliances.
5077 Furlong Way
5077 Furlong Way, Powder Springs, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1384 sqft
Home in Highly Sought after location of Powder Springs Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky, Hiram, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1350 sqft
Close to Route 278 along Bill Carruth Parkway. Stylish apartments with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Community includes a tennis court, a a pool, a playground and a courtyard.
3100 Goldenrod Lane
3100 Goldenrod Lane, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,630
2012 sqft
Renovated 4 Bedroom 3 Bath with finished lower level for your Playroom or In Home Gym! Large Deck for Entertaining! Zoned for Hollydale Elementary and Smitha Middle Schools! Located in Quiet Cul De Sac near East West Connector! This Home Will Lease
5113 Hiram Lithia Springs Road Southwest
5113 Hiram Lithia Springs Road, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,320
1075 sqft
ASK ABOUT OUR MOVE-IN SPECIALS ***Available*** More photos to come! Lovely 3BR 1.
5220 Pine Way Road
5220 Pine Way Road, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,565
1340 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
4047 Heritage Crossing Pointe
4047 Heritage Crossing Pt, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,810
2642 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
36 Hunter Circle, PAULDING COUNTY
36 Hunters Cir, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1456 sqft
Ranch-Style,Single Family House Three bedroom 2 baths. Beautiful new kitchen, with granite and stainless steel appliances, and new cabinets.
4495 Austell Powder Springs Road
4495 Austell Powder Springs Road, Cobb County, GA
Studio
$1,200
1500 sqft
Commercial property with approx. 1,500 square feet. Currently used as a church, it is the building to the right when facing the property Bldg B. Property located on a beautiful lot with ample parking.
3151 Ridgecrest Drive
3151 Ridgecrest Drive, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,199
1080 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bathrooms, and approximately 1,080 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
4591 Muirwood Cir
4591 Muirwood Circle, Cobb County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1262 sqft
Beautifully maintained split-level 3 bedroom 2 full bathroom home, great well-lit kitchen with plenty of counter and cabinet space; with large fenced / private back yard!!! Peaceful wooded neighborhood with good schools only minutes from shopping,
The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle, Hiram, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1558 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cottages at Greystone in Hiram. View photos, descriptions and more!
Tramore Village
2222 E West Connector, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,015
900 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,115
1186 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,430
1414 sqft
We are now accepting in-person & self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today.
Ivy Commons
3555 Austell Rd SW, Marietta, GA
1 Bedroom
$926
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,165
1110 sqft
Located in the most vibrant area of Marietta, close to Dobbins Air Force Base. Community offers residents luxurious amenities including pool, tennis, gym and concierge. Residents can enjoy units with dishwasher, stainless steel and A/C.
Alta Mill
1650 Anderson Mill Rd SW, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
741 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,215
1179 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,415
1377 sqft
Alta Mill apartments in Austell GA beckons those who desire luxurious apartment living. Conveniently located just past the intersection of Austell Rd.
Forest Glen
4236 Austell Rd, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,130
1175 sqft
Comfort features like fireplace, bathtub, ice maker and laundry hookups. Convenient location near the East-West Connector. Gated community includes pool, tennis court, gym and car wash area. Dogs and cats welcome.
Chroma Park
2105 Mesa Valley Way, Austell, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,080
1104 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1248 sqft
NEWLY RENOVATED APARTMENTS IN AUSTELL, GA Chroma Park is located in Austell, GA near shopping, dining and more. Chroma Park offers 2 to 3 bedroom apartments ranging in size from 1002 to 1304 sq.ft.
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr, Dallas, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1265 sqft
Close to Highway 120. Luxury apartments featuring a patio or balcony, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. An attractive community includes a tennis court, a pool and a 24-hour gym.
1295 Green Tee Drive SW
1295 Green Tee Drive Southwest, Cobb County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1419 sqft
Remodeled townhome features vaulted living room with fireplace and built-ins, brand new kitchen with granite and stainless steel, cozy den or dining room with french doors leading to a fenced yard.
4585 Darrowby Drive
4585 Darrowby Drive, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,859
2480 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 4 bedroom, 3.
2475 Smith Avenue Southwest
2475 Smith Avenue Southwest, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,720
2208 sqft
***Available Now.*** Move in ready 4 bedroom 2 bath Marietta home features an inviting front porch,a separate dining room, eat-in applianced kitchen, 1st floor Master bedroom,a 2-Car garage under with an unfinished basement space for storage.
1213 Kingsbury Lane
1213 Kingsbury Lane, Cobb County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3174 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
5584 Zanola Drive Southwest
5584 Zanola Drive, Mableton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1152 sqft
***Available Now*** Relax on the covered front porch of this home and admire the lovely front lawn! This home features 1,152 sq.
Frequently Asked Questions
The average rent price for Powder Springs rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,520.
Some of the colleges located in the Powder Springs area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, Life University, Morehouse College, and Georgia Gwinnett College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Powder Springs from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GASmyrna, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GAKennesaw, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GAWoodstock, GACanton, GANorcross, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GACarrollton, GARedan, GAHampton, GATyrone, GA