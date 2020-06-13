Apartment List
/
GA
/
st marys
Last updated June 13 2020 at 9:10 AM

62 Apartments for rent in St. Marys, GA

📍
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
5 Units Available
The Retreat at Hidden Bay
2000 Harbor Pines Dr, St. Marys, GA
1 Bedroom
$875
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$880
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1050 sqft
Tucked into a tranquil area in coastal Georgia. Lots of outdoor green space and near area trails. Pet-friendly community. Spacious interiors recently remodeled to include modern kitchens and bathrooms.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
304 Baltic Court
304 Baltic Court, St. Marys, GA
2 Bedrooms
$795
892 sqft
304 Baltic Court Available 07/02/20 304 BALTIC CT - PENDING APPLICATION - AVAILABLE ON 07/02/2020 - 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH BRICK DUPLEX IN CONVENIENT LOCATION. RECENTLY RENOVATED! TILE FLOORING.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
138 Hamilton Drive
138 Hamilton Drive, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1641 sqft
138 Hamilton Drive Available 06/24/20 138 Hamilton Drive - PENDING APPLICATION - 3BR TWO-STORY HOME ON THE WATER IN SUGARMILL PLANTATION. THE KITCHEN INCLUDES BRAND NEW STAINLESS APPLIANCES AND VIEWS OF THE LAKE.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
36 Point Peter Place
36 Point Peter Place, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1700 sqft
Available 07/01/20 RTO /SALE Cape Style Home with pool and Cabana - Property Id: 163651 Highly sought after River Oaks Subdivision Point Peter Saint Marys 3/2/1 Fireplace Nice lot Home has Pool and Cabana Quiet Super Location.

1 of 3

Last updated June 13 at 07:04am
1 Unit Available
83 Oyster Cove
83 Oyster Cv, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,100
1247 sqft
Detached house with air conditioner heat pump in historic Saint Marys, Georgia.

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
405 Hunt Club Rd
405 Hunt Club Road, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1320 sqft
AVAILABLE TO MOVE IN: 7/13/2020 LIVE IN THE OUTDOORS IN THIS 3 BEDROOM 2 BATH HOME ON A LARGE LOT IN HUNTER'S POINT. THE BACKYARD FEATURES A LARGE DECK OVERLOOKING A CREEK WITH PLENTY OF ROOM TO SIT AND RELAX.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
109 Victoria Cir
109 Victorias Circle, St. Marys, GA
5 Bedrooms
$1,600
2243 sqft
5 BR/3BA Home with open living area and master bedroom on main level. The home features an eat in kitchen, a loft on the second floor and a large fenced in back yard. Call to schedule your viewing today! Pet fee $300 per pet. Max 2.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
116 Boatsman Way
116 Boatman Way, St. Marys, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,875
2836 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/3/20 - BEAUTIFUL 4 BR, 3 BA HOME, SECOND MASTER BR UPSTAIRS. SCREENED BACK PORCH, LAKE VIEW, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, FORMAL DINING, FIREPLACE IN LIVING ROOM.

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
105 Porter Way
105 Porter Way, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1300 sqft
This adorable 3 bedroom 2 bathroom has ceramic tile in main living areas, tile in kitchen and carpet in bedrooms.The master bedroom features a double vanity and a walk in closet with a split bedroom floor plan.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
134 Boatsman Way
134 Boatsman Way, St. Marys, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,725
2025 sqft
AVAILABLE 8/14/2020 - 4 bedroom, 2 bath. The spacious master suite includes tray ceilings, a walk-in closet, a double vanity, garden tub, and a walk-in tiled shower. Kitchen looks into the great room over an island - perfect setup for entertaining.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
304 Hunt Club Rd
304 Hunt Club Road, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1693 sqft
AVAILABLE 7/15/20 - This home features an open floor plan that's great for entertaining & relaxation. The spacious kitchen has lots of cabinets & counter space, eat in area that will fit a good sized table.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
116 Ashwood Cir
116 Ashwood Circle, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1369 sqft
OCCUPIED, Appt Only, Available August 1, 2020. Well maintained three bedroom, two bath home. Open and split floor plan, stainless steel appliances, breakfast bar, and covered patio in the rear.Appointment only.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
201 Nutgall Dr
201 Nutgall Drive, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,975
2633 sqft
AVAILABLE 6/16/20 - 4 BEDROOM OPEN CONCEPT SPLIT PLAN WITH A CORNER LOCATION IN GATED OSPREY COVE COMMUNITY.

1 of 4

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
402 Fairfield Ct
402 Fairfield Court, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1238 sqft
AVAILABLE 6/15/20 - SPACIOUS 3 BEDROOM/2 BATH IN CROOKED RIVER, CONVENIENT LOCATION TO KINGS BAY NAVAL BASE, DOWNTOWN ST MARYS, SCHOOLS, SHOPPING AND RESTAURANTS. BIG FENCED IN BACK YARD.

1 of 13

Last updated April 10 at 02:17am
1 Unit Available
222 Gary Cir
222 Gary Cir, St. Marys, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1539 sqft
Open concept living space with island kitchen, granite countertops throughout, stainless appliances, crown molding & wood look tile floor in the main living area! The master suite boast a tile shower, double vanity and large walk-in closet.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
405 Cumberland Harbour Blvd
405 Cumberland Harbour Boulevard, St. Marys, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,350
2823 sqft
Located in gated community of Cumberland Harbour with all it's amenities. Breath taking views of Cumberland and Amelia Island from the 2nd story porch! 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath, 2 story home offers Southern living at it finest.
Results within 1 mile of St. Marys

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
132 E Lakemont Dr
132 East Lakemont Drive, Kingsland, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
906 sqft
Two bedroom, two bathroom Charming brick duplex. Recently renovated with all new wood look tile throughout and new interior paint. Conveniently located in between Kingsland and St Marys and close to Kings Bay Sub-Base.

1 of 47

Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
270 Alexanders Ct
270 Alexanders Court, Camden County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2074 sqft
WOW!!! Simply gorgeous home that comes with 180 degrees of beautiful tidal/marsh waterfront views of the Crooked River. Home has beautiful granite countertops and stunning Stainless Steel appliances including Gas Stove.
Results within 5 miles of St. Marys

1 of 19

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
96148 Tidal Bay Court
96148 Tidal Bay Court, Yulee, FL
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1290 sqft
Smarter Renting, Better Living! - 1,290 sq. ft. 3BR/2BA Single Family Home located in the Heron Isles community off Chester Road in Yulee. Large combined Living/Dining Room with Vaulted Ceilings.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
145 WOODHAVEN DRIVE
145 W Woodhaven Dr, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
1288 sqft
145 WOODHAVEN DR - AVAILABLE ON 06/02/2020 - 3 BR, 2 BATH HOME ON CORNER LOT WITH FENCED YARD, CONVENIENT TO SCHOOLS, I-95, SHOPPING, AND AREA ATTRACTIONS. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, LARGE LIVING AREA, 2 CAR GARAGE. (RLNE3272636)

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
702 E Bay Ave
702 East Bay Street, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1700 sqft
702 E Bay Ave Available 08/01/20 Adorable, spacious Kingsland Home - This well maintained 3bd/2ba home is ready for you! Great central location to shopping, parks and schools! Large living room, spacious eat in kitchen with separate dining room,

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
808 E Davis Ave 2,4
808 E Davis Ave, Kingsland, GA
2 Bedrooms
$600
1000 sqft
Unit 2,4 Available 07/01/20 Handy Location Kingsland GA - Property Id: 44076 Handy location 2 Bedroom Townhome inside washer and dryer hookup outside patio and storage locker and ample closet space just 1/2 mile from exit 3 Interstate 95 less than

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
145 Retreat Pl
145 Retreat Place, Camden County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,225
1320 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home with 2 car garage. Split floor plan. Large living room with fireplace. Master bedroom has vaulted ceilings and walk in closet. Spacious eat in kitchen with pantry. Large lot in country type setting.

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
204 Lake Forest Dr
204 Lake Forest Dr, Kingsland, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1396 sqft
Very nice and well maintained 3 bedroom 2 bath home. Open floor plan with gorgeous wood laminate floors in living room with lots of natural sunlight. Kitchen features breakfast bar and area with bay window.
City GuideSt. Marys
When the Charlie Daniels Band wrote a song called "Georgia," they couldn't complete it without mentioning St. Marys once, even if it was just the river. The city of St. Marys is just as spectacular, with sandy beaches, a naval submarine base, and the lifestyle of a typical coastal city.

The city of St. Mary's has its own claim to fame -- for starters, it is the second-oldest city in the country; so, don't be surprised if every second building here has a story to tell. Secondly, it is the gateway to the Cumberland Island National Seashore, which is the largest of Georgia's Golden Isles. Imagine lovely beaches, dunes, orchards, and vast stretches of wilderness -- you can find all this and much more here. It's like your own gateway to heaven.

Moving to St. Marys

Since the city is steeped in history, it's common to find Victorian-style houses with big porches and backyards perfect for seafood barbecue parties. And the best part, these houses won't end up drilling a huge hole in your pocket either. Luckily for you, there are all kinds of houses for sale and rent, right from 1 or 2 bedroom apartments to 3 or 4 bedroom apartment homes available in the city. Start looking a month in advance and follow the same old routine once you find a house. No big hassles involved.

Neighborhoods in St. Marys

If you have just started looking for apartments to rent in the city, here is a quick neighborhood guide. With affordable apartment rentals in St. Marys, you can enjoy the perks of living in a city which is a major tourist destination without giving up your entire savings. Just imagine, your life could be an extended, unending vacation.

Mission Forest Drive/Pelican Point/Colerain Road: You can find cottage style homes with picket fences and gardens around here. Some of these houses come with all the modern-day amenities, including a swimming pool and a backyard.

Navajo/Grouper Way: If you are looking for more country-style houses, consider living in this neighborhood. $$$

Living in St. Marys

If you have always been enamored by the snug and cozy lifestyle of a coastal city, this is your chance to experience it. St. Marys is a city of small cafes serving baked treats, of restaurants known for their seafood barbecues, of historic houses, and most importantly, it is a city where people know each other by name (mostly). On weekends, you can explore the many historical wonders of the city, including the Kings Naval Submarine Base and the Submarine Museum. Finally, head to St. Marys Street and have a delicious meal at one of the many restaurants overlooking the river. That's how people spend their weekends here. Or, they head off into the wild to have their very own rendezvous with nature. Take your pick!

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

How much is rent in St. Marys?
The average rent price for St. Marys rentals listed on Apartment List is $1,310.
What colleges and universities are located in or around St. Marys?
Some of the colleges located in the St. Marys area include Edward Waters College, Jacksonville University, University of North Florida, College of Coastal Georgia, and Florida State College at Jacksonville. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
What cities do people live in to commute to St. Marys?
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to St. Marys from include Jacksonville, Brunswick, Jacksonville Beach, Orange Park, and Atlantic Beach.

Similar Pages

St. Marys 2 BedroomsSt. Marys 3 Bedrooms
St. Marys Apartments with BalconySt. Marys Apartments with Parking
St. Marys Apartments with Washer-Dryer