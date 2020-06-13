62 Apartments for rent in St. Marys, GA📍
The city of St. Mary's has its own claim to fame -- for starters, it is the second-oldest city in the country; so, don't be surprised if every second building here has a story to tell. Secondly, it is the gateway to the Cumberland Island National Seashore, which is the largest of Georgia's Golden Isles. Imagine lovely beaches, dunes, orchards, and vast stretches of wilderness -- you can find all this and much more here. It's like your own gateway to heaven.
Since the city is steeped in history, it's common to find Victorian-style houses with big porches and backyards perfect for seafood barbecue parties. And the best part, these houses won't end up drilling a huge hole in your pocket either. Luckily for you, there are all kinds of houses for sale and rent, right from 1 or 2 bedroom apartments to 3 or 4 bedroom apartment homes available in the city. Start looking a month in advance and follow the same old routine once you find a house. No big hassles involved.
If you have just started looking for apartments to rent in the city, here is a quick neighborhood guide. With affordable apartment rentals in St. Marys, you can enjoy the perks of living in a city which is a major tourist destination without giving up your entire savings. Just imagine, your life could be an extended, unending vacation.
Mission Forest Drive/Pelican Point/Colerain Road: You can find cottage style homes with picket fences and gardens around here. Some of these houses come with all the modern-day amenities, including a swimming pool and a backyard.
Navajo/Grouper Way: If you are looking for more country-style houses, consider living in this neighborhood. $$$
If you have always been enamored by the snug and cozy lifestyle of a coastal city, this is your chance to experience it. St. Marys is a city of small cafes serving baked treats, of restaurants known for their seafood barbecues, of historic houses, and most importantly, it is a city where people know each other by name (mostly). On weekends, you can explore the many historical wonders of the city, including the Kings Naval Submarine Base and the Submarine Museum. Finally, head to St. Marys Street and have a delicious meal at one of the many restaurants overlooking the river. That's how people spend their weekends here. Or, they head off into the wild to have their very own rendezvous with nature. Take your pick!