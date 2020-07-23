/
muscogee county
118 Apartments for rent in Muscogee County, GA📍
16 Units Available
Lofts at Riverwalk
3201 1st Ave, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$785
1026 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$910
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The large community features easy access to the downtown area but in a small town-feel community. On-site pool, tennis court, fitness center, and laundry facility. Apartments offer high ceilings, bay windows, and exposed brick walls.
3 Units Available
Liberty Commons Apartments
3390 N Lumpkin Rd, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$740
1012 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Liberty Commons offers 2 and 3 bedroom apartment homes in a convenient location at a reasonable price.
$
17 Units Available
Whisperwood Apartments
6029 Flat Rock Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$709
946 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$845
1264 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1568 sqft
Luxurious units include hardwood floors, patio or balcony, and dishwasher. Community offers residents gym, parking, pool and playground. Located close to shopping, dining and entertainment options.
10 Units Available
Lullwater Apartments
8400 Veterans Pkwy, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$850
873 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,035
1471 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Lullwater is the ultimate in luxurious apartment living in Columbus, GA. Featuring one, two and three bedroom floor plans, our homes have granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, hardwood-style flooring and optional attached garages.
6 Units Available
Ashley Station Apartment Homes
2321 Olive St, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$773
724 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,070
1466 sqft
Pet-friendly and spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes with 9-foot ceilings and ceiling fans. Community has two sparkling pool with areas to sunbathe. Controlled entry for added safety.
6 Units Available
Grove Park
1448 Grove Park Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
1070 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1415 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,620
2166 sqft
At Grove Park it's all about living in the moment! Relax by our resort-style salt water pool or play a game of tennis. Choose from our spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments with designer features.
4 Units Available
The Lakes Apartments
4343 Warm Springs Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$900
1096 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$895
1026 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,045
1316 sqft
Welcome to The Lakes Apartments, featuring one, two and three bedroom apartments in Columbus.
35 Units Available
Enclave at Highland Ridge
8500 Franciscan Woods Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$940
811 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,055
1051 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,381
1350 sqft
Poolside apartments in a modern residential community. Units come with air conditioning, carpets, ice makers and hardwood floors. Sand volleyball court, trash valet and guest parking. Close to Route 80.
10 Units Available
Azalea Ridge
1400 Boxwood Blvd, Columbus, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,301
1175 sqft
Discover your new home at Azalea Ridge! Conveniently located in the heart of Columbus, GA, Azalea Ridge offers numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door.
9 Units Available
Trails at Flat Rock
6254 Warm Springs Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$950
921 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1362 sqft
Nestled among the trees of Flat Rock Park, the Trails at Flat Rock puts you steps away from access to a 5.2 mile walking trail loop, playgrounds and picnic areas. Choose from 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartment homes.
6 Units Available
Greenhill
3525 Gentian Boulevard, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$749
677 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$549
483 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
College is supposed to be the best years of your life. Your home during college should make no exception. Here at The Hill this isnt your ordinary student housing community near Columbus State University.
4 Units Available
Lakeside Village
6600 Kitten Lake Dr, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$965
870 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,255
1502 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1617 sqft
Lakeside Village is more than just an apartment communityit's a lifestyle. Our luxury amenities are sure to make you feel like you're on vacation every day of the year.
$
10 Units Available
Lory of Columbus
8160 Veterans Parkway, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$920
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1105 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,210
1384 sqft
Lory of Columbus is located at 8160 Veterans Parkway Columbus, GA and is managed by First Communities, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
2 Units Available
Sugar Mill
6900 Schomburg Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,000
1181 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Sugar Mill Luxury Apartments are more than just a residenceit's a lifestyle. North Columbus' most desired location includes resort amenities just minutes from great shopping and dining.
1 Unit Available
Walden Pond Apartments
7840 Moon Rd, Columbus, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$905
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to the refined life at Walden Pond. Located in the heart of Columbus, GA, Walden Pond offers spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments featuring vaulted ceilings, sunrooms, and fully-equipped kitchens.
1 Unit Available
1013 54TH STREET
1013 54th Street, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1195 sqft
split plan, hardwood floors, privacy fence, total electric, new heat/air unit, new water heater, refrigerator included. Available now.
1 Unit Available
1212 18TH
1212 18th Street, Columbus, GA
Studio
$875
1000 sqft
Charming remodeled historic duplex in great location near Piedmont Hospital and 1/2 mile from Lakebottom Park. This unit has 3 bedrooms, 1 bath, and washer dryer hookup.
1 Unit Available
3934 LINDEN CIRCLE
3934 Linden Circle, Columbus, GA
Studio
$650
864 sqft
Beautiful 2BR 1BA home completely fenced in yard. freshly Painted inside with appliances to include Refrigerator. Brand New Roof installed March 2020. Nice Deck for Entertaining.
1 Unit Available
5977 WHITESVILLE ROAD
5977 Whitesville Road, Columbus, GA
Studio
$575
250 Sq Ft Office Space in North Columbus, which is plug and play ready. The office suite includes utilities and Water, you just need your phone and internet to get started. Each space has a shared restroom with one other tenant.
1 Unit Available
Downtown Columbus
438 1ST AVENUE
438 1st Avenue, Columbus, GA
Studio
$2,250
1338 sqft
Great downtown home for Lieutenants coming to Ft Benning for a shorter period of time! Lease can be adjusted from short term to longer term if needed.
1 Unit Available
3721 Chris Drive
3721 Chris Drive, Columbus, GA
Studio
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2061 sqft
This home features a fenced backyard, deck and extra large windows that allow for a lot of natural light! FOR A SELF-GUIDED SHOWING, CLICK HERE: https://homes.rently.
1 Unit Available
1447 Kings Mountain Road
1447 Kings Mountain Road, Columbus, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,295
1730 sqft
Located close to shopping, entertainment and more. Large property, ready for move-in! FOR A SELF-GUIDED SHOWING, CLICK HERE: https://homes.rently.
1 Unit Available
4545 Kerz Court
4545 Kerz Court, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,092
1596 sqft
Come tour this three bed, two bath home today! This unit has 1596 square feet of space, minutes away from I-185. Pet friendly. Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app.
1 Unit Available
1317 21st Street
1317 21st Street, Columbus, GA
3 Bedrooms
$919
1480 sqft
Come tour this three bed, one bath home today! This unit has 1480 square feet of space, and minutes away from I-185. Pet friendly. Take advantage of our self-showing tour with our Rently app.
