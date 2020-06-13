/
87 Apartments for rent in Oakwood, GA📍
21 Units Available
Walden at Oakwood
4000 Walden Way, Oakwood, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,035
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,190
1190 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,435
1342 sqft
Easy access to I-985. Multiple floor plans to match your unique living needs. Outdoor grills, picnic area and swimming pool. Fitness center and play area for children. Business center and cyber cafe.
1 Unit Available
Legacy at Audubon Crest
1200 Lanier Mill Cir, Oakwood, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$970
1080 sqft
A new standard of living comes to Oakwood- superior design, outstanding amenities and prime location makes Legacy at Audubon Crest the perfect choice for your new home.
Results within 1 mile of Oakwood
10 Units Available
Indigo
150 Orchard Brook Dr, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,204
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,329
1320 sqft
Indigo has been transformed into a stunning, envy-inspiring community residents are proud to call home.
1 Unit Available
4820 Waverly Landing
4820 Waverly Landing, Hall County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
2074 sqft
Basement Apartment on Lake Lanier! - Bring your jet ski, canoe or kayak to this all inclusive terrace level rental on Lake Lanier! Enjoy use of the single slip covered dock for fishing, swimming or mooring your vessel to the side.
1 Unit Available
2745 Campus Pointe Circle
2745 Campus Pointe Circle, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$485
850 sqft
Spacious ELITE home is waiting for YOU........ - The Hawks Nest at the Preserve gives you the location you need and the amenities you crave. Enjoy our large pool, fire pits and grills, and fitness center.
1 Unit Available
3426 Hope Road
3426 Hope Road, Gainesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1692 sqft
Ready to move in! excellent condition,new fresh paint,beautiful ranch house in the amenity community.Stone front w. bay window,sits leveled w. a private backyard where you love to view from the sunroom wall windows.
Results within 5 miles of Oakwood
6 Units Available
Towne Creek
700 Washington St, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,030
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,165
1005 sqft
NO LOOK AND LEASE SPECIAL!!Tours are currently available by appointment only. Anyone who tours virtually and foregoes an in-person viewing will receive waived application and admin fees!Call or email our leasing team today for details.
35 Units Available
Legacy at Lanier
1750 Columns Dr, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$925
857 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$985
1181 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1409 sqft
Legacy at Lanier is located in Gainesville, Georgia, where you will find pure, simple luxury in the heart of lovely Hall County. Our one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes are carefully designed with your comfort, style and convenience in mind.
1 Unit Available
Sycamore Ridge
1240 Vineyard Way, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$986
1335 sqft
Discover your new home at Sycamore Ridge! Conveniently located in Hall County near Lake Lanier, our community provides numerous dining, shopping, and entertainment options right outside of your front door. Plus - we're less than 2.
32 Units Available
Tree Park Apartments
130 Tree Park Cir, Flowery Branch, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,119
807 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,319
1322 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,479
1713 sqft
Stylish community near I-985 and Stonebridge Village shopping center. Short drive to Chattahoochee Bay. Spacious one- to three-bedroom units with W/D connections, balcony/patio. Hot tub, pool, fitness center. Garages available.
9 Units Available
Park Creek
1100 Park Creek Ct, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,020
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Spacious one-, two- and three-bedroom apartment homes in a gated community. Pool, tennis court, gym and internet cafe. Units feature washer/dryer, private patio/balcony, large walk-in closets and fully-equipped kitchens.
6 Units Available
Paces Landing
100 Paces Ct, Gainesville, GA
1 Bedroom
$975
799 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$875
1267 sqft
Welcome to Paces Landing Apartments, we have spacious one, two, three and four-bedroom apartment homes. Enjoy our sparkling pool or or state-of-the-art fitness center after a hard days work. We are minutes from I-85 and GA 400.
1 Unit Available
Oconee Springs
2351 Spring Haven Dr, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
1013 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Oconee Apartments. We have spacious two, three and four-bedroom apartments in an unmatched suburban setting. Located in the heart of Gainesville, you'll enjoy our state-of-the-art playground along with our additional amenities.
1 Unit Available
7473 Regatta Way
7473 Regatta Way, Flowery Branch, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,600
2998 sqft
Immaculate, Beautiful and Spacious Sterling on The Lake Home! - Absolutely Stunning 4 Bedroom, 3.5 Bath Home Located in Beautiful Sterling on The Lake Community.
1 Unit Available
890 Longstreet Circle
890 Longstreet Circle, Gainesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1574 sqft
890 Longstreet Circle Available 07/10/20 Beautiful cottage close to downtown - Darling city home located in Gainesville. New paint, lighting, and more.
1 Unit Available
5545 Amber Cove Way
5545 Amber Cove Way, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,749
1890 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 Unit Available
1185 GREEN STREET Circle
1185 Green Street Circle, Gainesville, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
2015 sqft
Historic Gainesville City Charmer. This home features original hardwoods, tile, bookcases, brass and irvory door handles, french doors, and so much more. Enjoy soaking up the sun in the inviting sunroom.
1 Unit Available
5233 Bowman Springs Trail
5233 Bowman Springs Trail, Hall County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,090
2604 sqft
***Available Now***Photos to come Beautiful 4BR 3BA home features a gorgeous kitchen with stainless steel appliances and ample cabinetry, a breakfast bar, and a breakfast room bay window looking out onto the deck and backyard.
1 Unit Available
5524 Elderberry Lane
5524 Elderberry Lane, Hall County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,645
1700 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1 Unit Available
4614 Pond House Road
4614 Pond House Rd, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1737 sqft
Renovated ranch home w/split bedroom plan. Great room w/cathedral ceiling, hardwood floors & fireplace. Lare sunroom & deck overlooking large backyard & pond. Nice kitchen w/tile floors, breakfast bar, lots of cabinets & new SS appliances.
1 Unit Available
9180 Horseshoe Bend
9180 Horseshoe Bend, Forsyth County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1162 sqft
Nice 2 bedroom/2 bath cottage home; minutes to Lake Lanier; Less than 1 mile to Vanns Tavern State Park.
1 Unit Available
5225 Laurel Terrace
5225 Laurel Terrace, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
3090 sqft
You'll love this spacious Ranch Home nestled back from street on acreadge. Private lot with circular driveway. Master on main with additional bedrooms on main. Gorgeous ktichen with island, Lots of cabinets and Countertops space.
1 Unit Available
120 North Ave
120 North Avenue, Gainesville, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1369 sqft
Charming bungalow in the heart of the city. Hardwood floors, high ceilings, sunroom and nice patio. Just off Green Street, close to Brenau, Northeast GA Medical Center, Downtown Gainesville and shopping. No pets.
1 Unit Available
6310 Chestnut Parkway
6310 Chestnut Parkway, Hall County, GA
3 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2675 sqft
Looking to live close to the LAKE? Beautiful, clean, freshly painted home in gorgeous swim/tennis community. This spacious ranch with extra bonus room can easily convert to a 4 bedroom if needed.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Oakwood, the median rent is $856 for a studio, $907 for a 1-bedroom, $1,087 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,392 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Oakwood, check out our monthly Oakwood Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Oakwood area include Lanier Technical College, Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, University of Georgia, and Life University. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Oakwood from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.
