union county
13 Apartments for rent in Union County, GA📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
437 EMORY CIRCLE
437 Emory Circle, Union County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
Great home nestled in the woods and walking distance to town. Master bedroom on both floors. large loft for an office. Available 8/1/20 All applicants over 18 must do the application process and Renter's Insurance required for 1 year paid in advance.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
181 COOSA RUN
181 Coosa Run, Union County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$950
Home is completely furnished. Move in ready. Just bring your toothbrush. Master bedroom on both levels and living area also on both levels. Home has a Vermont gas stove you can use if the electric goes out to keep you warm.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
136 HOSPITAL DRIVE #B
136 Hospital Circle, Union County, GA
Studio
$1,400
Nice and affordable office/medical space to lease adjacent to Union General Hospital. Has 5 private offices, 2 rest rooms, kitchenette, reception area and work area.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
564 SHOE FACTORY
564 Shoe Factory Road, Blairsville, GA
Studio
$850
- Great commercial building, minutes to town. Two Office areas, work from one and rent the other. Also 1 full bath and 1/2 bath. Open warehouse space. Overhead garage door.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
97 DEEP SOUTH FARM ROAD #B
97 Deep South Farm Road, Union County, GA
Studio
$2,100
Nice modern office or medical space across from Union General Hospital. Approximately 2000 square feet, set up currently with reception area, 4 private offices, 2 rest rooms, huge conference room, kitchenette. Front and rear entrance and parking.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
63 PLOTT STREET/HWY 515 #C
63 Plott St, Union County, GA
Studio
$1,975
High Traffic area on Highway 515 Unit C 1,800 sq. ft. with large open area plus office, bath room, and storage area . Easy access and parking. Will consider 1 year or long term lease. Available June 1, 2020. The unit is now vacant.
Results within 1 mile of Union County
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
3121 HWY 76 #1
3121 Young Harris Highway, Towns County, GA
Studio
$800
Great Location with good visibility an patronage! All Individually priced for current use. Each suite contains 1000 SqFt with a private bathroom. ** 6 possible units with some double units. Great Bar/Restaurant with equipment ready for occupancy.
Results within 10 miles of Union County
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
780 MOONSHINE MOUNTAIN R
780 Moonshine Mountain Road, Fannin County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
Looking for a place to enjoy nature and wonderful mountain views? This beauty checks all the boxes. Fully furnished and ready to go. Just bring your personal items. Toccoa river access for fishing and kayaking. Short term and long term available.
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
150 SOUTH MAIN STREET #D
150 S Main St, Towns County, GA
Studio
$1,395
In-town location directly next to hospital. Perfect for doctor's offices or professional offices.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
296 Gold Dust Trace
296 Gold Dust Trce, Lumpkin County, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,100
700 sqft
Secluded & Private Flat - This bottom floor "secluded and private flat" is perfect for peaceful serenity and quiet relaxation without any worries except living in the wilderness just south of Dahlonega, Georgia in Lumpkin County.
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
311 Torrington Road
311 Torrington Rd, Dahlonega, GA
1 Bedroom
$620
1936 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Student Housing Community. We currently have a room available with a lease termination of July. The common areas are shared space with 3 other tenants. The total unit offers 4 bedrooms and 4 full baths. This is for one of the bedrooms.
Last updated December 19 at 08:23 PM
1 Unit Available
75 Etowah West Drive
75 Etowah West Drive, Lumpkin County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1890 sqft
Great rental for relaxing & entertaining! This beautiful home is located on the Etowah River. Stainless appliances and granite counter tops. Master on main, hardwood floors and stone fireplace. Large covered area for cars or campers.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Union County area include University of Georgia, Lanier Technical College, Life University, Athens Technical College, and Georgia Gwinnett College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
