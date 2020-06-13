88 Apartments for rent in Dallas, GA📍
Dallas is the county seat for Paulding County, which holds the distinction as being considered one of the fastest growing counties in the United States. While the county is referred to as part of the greater Atlanta area, the 11,544 residents of Dallas might not quite agree. Although the city of Atlanta is a mere 41 minutes away, Dallas still manages to maintain its small-city charm and generous Southern hospitality.
The first thing you'll learn about Dallas is that there is the actual city of Dallas, which is the heart of Paulding County, and then there is what is considered the rest of Dallas, which is a combination of both suburban and rural communities that expand several miles across Paulding County. Before you start looking for property rentals in Dallas, however, you'll need to learn the difference.
Location, Location, Location
Since Dallas is both a city as well as a community, figuring out which part of Dallas you want to search for property rentals in can be kind of tricky. Fortunately, the United States Post Office has made it a little easier for those trying to learn what is what by dividing Dallas into two distinct zip codes. Almost all of the parts of Dallas that are north of Highway 278 are in zip code area 30132, while almost all of the Dallas that is south of Highway 278 is in zip code area 30157. It's the 30132 zip code area that you'll want to concentrate on since that is where the city of Dallas actually is.
House Versus Apartment
Whether you are looking for a house or apartment to rent, Dallas has something for everyone. Rental home prices in the area do tend to vary somewhat and go from moderately low to a bit on the higher side, so it's worth doing your homework. During the real estate market collapse, many real estate investors took advantage of the rock bottom prices, so happily there's a variety of neighborhoods to choose from. If you're looking for an apartment, there's a nice array of options for you too.
Finding Your New Residence
The rental business is booming in Dallas. This means that there's a variety of homes to choose from, but it's not uncommon for landlords and realtors to have multiple showings of the same rental property on the same day. It's best to start looking about a month ahead of time and then move quickly when you discover one available in the neighborhood you want to live in.
Signing the Contract
Most landlords usually perform a credit and background check before they will lease to a prospective tenant. It is not uncommon for them to call around to previous landlords to ask about your rental history. If you have a credit issue due to a layoff or illness, and you're renting from an individual now, you may still be able to explain your previous situation. He or she may overlook the indiscretion on your credit report and rent to you anyway. Plan to pay one month's rent and a deposit, or what is known as first and last months' rent, meaning that the landlord gets to keep the money you pay up front.
The city encompasses 4.5 square miles, but not all areas are created equally. Head out north on Highway 61 toward the community known as Burnt Hickory and you will discover that Dallas has a stretch of historical homes lining Confederate Avenue. Drive a short distance west on Highway 278 toward the Paulding Airport and there are newer home rentals. Whether you want a refurbished home from the 1950s, a pad in an apartment complex or a more modern home from the early 2000s, it's your choice to decide.
Watson Drive: The Paulding Museum, Georgia Highlands College and Courthouse Square are within easy walking distance from this neighborhood. A quiet neighborhood with lots of classic charm, these 1960s homes may remind you of an episode of "Mad Men" or "The Brady Bunch."
Silver Comet Crossing: If you enjoy hiking, walking and cycling, then this is the place for you. Its close proximity with direct neighborhood access to the paved 61.5 mile multifunctional trail known as the Silver Comet makes this the perfect neighborhood for those who want to enjoy outdoor activities while getting back to nature.
Atcheson Park: Although this neighborhood sits just off the historic district on Confederate Avenue, the houses here have that more modern vibe since most of the houses were built between 2005 and 2008. Turn left coming out of the neighborhood for a short trip to The Hickory Hut for some BBQ or turn right and enjoy a scenic drive out to High Shoals Falls.
Although the city is considered the heart of Dallas, you'll want to drive into the nearby city of Hiram for most of your shopping, movies and a larger selection of restaurants. If antique shopping and boutiques are to your liking, however, a stroll through downtown Dallas might be just the ticket. Dallas also has its own old-time theater, and patrons attending shows there may see anything from an Elvis impersonator to a magician or the Oak Ridge Boys. Plan to stop at the local Waffle House after the performance though, since the local restaurants and shops typically close around 5 p.m. and don't open at all on Sundays.
June 2020 Dallas Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Dallas Rent Report. Dallas rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dallas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Dallas rents declined slightly over the past month
Dallas rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Dallas stand at $988 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,141 for a two-bedroom. Dallas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.
Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro
While rents prices have increased in Dallas over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Atlanta metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
- Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
- Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.
- Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents fell 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
Dallas rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased marginally in Dallas, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Dallas is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
- Dallas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,141 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% rise in Dallas.
- While Dallas' rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of San Francisco saw a decrease of 1.0%.
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Dallas than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Dallas.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.