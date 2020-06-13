Apartment List
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:17 AM

88 Apartments for rent in Dallas, GA

Verified

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
24 Units Available
Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd, Dallas, GA
1 Bedroom
$977
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,171
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1403 sqft
Prime location near US-278 for convenience or entertainment and the Silver Comet Trail for relaxing nature walks. Unique design features include available sunrooms and workstations. Excellent community amenities with pool and tennis court.
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
14 Units Available
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr, Dallas, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1265 sqft
Close to Highway 120. Luxury apartments featuring a patio or balcony, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. An attractive community includes a tennis court, a pool and a 24-hour gym.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
223 Campbell Drive
223 Campbell Drive, Dallas, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1218 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
207 Hayes Park Drive
207 Hayes Park Drive, Dallas, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,749
2176 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
154 West Skyline View
154 West Skyline View, Dallas, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1913 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Featuring sparkling community pool! Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,913 square feet.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
903 Saint Charles Avenue
903 St Charles Avenue, Dallas, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,399
1616 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
237 Vernoy Aiken Rd
237 Vernoy Aiken Road, Dallas, GA
2 Bedrooms
$900
1104 sqft
We offer a friendly feel home atmosphere within walking distance to the famous Silver Comet Trail. We are minutes to dining, entertainment and shopping in the Hiram area.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
431 Ivy Crest Drive
431 Ivy Crest Drive, Dallas, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1220 sqft
FOR A LIMITED TIME: FREE APPLICATION! ASK ABOUT OUR CASHLESS SECURITY DEPOSIT OPTION! Gorgeous home in a beautiful neighborhood! This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom single family home in Dallas features: Keyless Locks, Smart Thermostat, Master

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
212 Westwood Trail
212 Westwood Place, Dallas, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1392 sqft
Now available for immediate move in, this home lacks in nothing other than your personal stamp! Recently renovated with tons of upgrades like professionally installed flooring, stylish fixtures and a neutral color scheme so decorating will be a

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
243 Bainbridge Circle
243 Bainbridge Circle, Dallas, GA
6 Bedrooms
$1,500
1366 sqft
Beautiful 6 bedroom, 3 bathroom home will certainly catch your eye! Fresh carpet and paint makes this home move in ready. Spacious kitchen with small area to enjoy your breakfast. Lovely gated backyard.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
408 S Fortune Way
408 South Fortune Way, Dallas, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2409 sqft
Gorgeous craftsman home offers 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths.
Results within 1 mile of Dallas

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
351 Arrowhead Dr
351 Arrowhead Drive, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1530 sqft
3/2.5 Master Up, Swim N'hood minutes to shopping - Property Id: 236738 Great house with 3 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Located just minutes to all the great shopping in Hiram. Easy access to Interstate 20.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
298 Arrowhead Drive
298 Arrowhead Drive, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,599
1903 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
234 Dublin Way
234 Dublin Way, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,720
2361 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! The Macland Township community is located outside the

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
260 International Pkwy #166, PAULDING COUNTY
260 International Parkway, Paulding County, GA
Studio
$1,095
1000 sqft
1000 SQ FT - Commercial Office/Warehouse Space Please note that this is a WAREHOUSE, this is not a home. This is an 1800 sqft warehouse with office, bath and storage room. Combination warehouse and office space for lease. EXCELLENT LOCATION.

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
147 Highland Falls Drive
147 Highland Falls Drive, Hiram, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,630
1608 sqft
This nice home has new paint and carpet and is located in a desirable area, near shops, transportation and restaurants. Features 2 story great room and private wooded back yard. Ready to rent!

Last updated June 13 at 12:14pm
1 Unit Available
604 Victorian Circle
604 Victorian Circle, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2385 sqft
Looking for a large home? This 4 bed, 3 full bath, split level home has so much to offer.

Last updated May 4 at 11:11am
1 Unit Available
435 Dublin Way
435 Dublin Way, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,690
2312 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! The Macland Township community is located outside the

Last updated April 13 at 12:06pm
1 Unit Available
68 Macland Township Drive
68 Macland Township Drive, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
2128 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! The Macland Township community is located outside the
Results within 5 miles of Dallas
Last updated June 13 at 07:28am
4 Units Available
The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle, Hiram, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1558 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$1,750
1720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cottages at Greystone in Hiram. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
14 Units Available
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky, Hiram, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,240
975 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,569
1350 sqft
Close to Route 278 along Bill Carruth Parkway. Stylish apartments with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Community includes a tennis court, a a pool, a playground and a courtyard.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
230 Ladora Drive
230 Ladora Drive, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,400
1672 sqft
230 Ladora Drive Available 08/07/20 GORGEOUS HOME WITH LOTS OF UPGRADES/ 1/2 ACRE / AWESOME NEIGHBORHOOD/ 2 DRIVEWAYS - WOW! COME SEE THIS AWESOME HOME WITH SO MANY UPGRADES!! OWNER HAS TAKEN PRIDE IN THIS HOME AND IT SHOWS!!!! HOME IS

Last updated June 13 at 11:58am
1 Unit Available
19 King Arthur Court
19 King Arthur Court, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,390
1424 sqft
Stunning Dallas Raised Ranch Style Home Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
1 Unit Available
18 Cranbrooke Drive
18 Cranbrooke Drive, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1300 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.

Median Rent in Dallas

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Dallas is $988, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,141.
Studio
$941
1 Bed
$988
2 Beds
$1,141
3+ Beds
$1,498
City GuideDallas
You may not know it, but if you've ever seen the movie "Footloose" (2011) or "Joyful Noise" (2012), then you not only already know a bit about what Dallas, Georgia, looks like, but you've seen some of the local city-folk too. Both movies had several of their interior and exterior scenes shot in and around the city and many of the local residents appeared as extras in certain scenes.

Dallas is the county seat for Paulding County, which holds the distinction as being considered one of the fastest growing counties in the United States. While the county is referred to as part of the greater Atlanta area, the 11,544 residents of Dallas might not quite agree. Although the city of Atlanta is a mere 41 minutes away, Dallas still manages to maintain its small-city charm and generous Southern hospitality.

Moving to Dallas

The first thing you'll learn about Dallas is that there is the actual city of Dallas, which is the heart of Paulding County, and then there is what is considered the rest of Dallas, which is a combination of both suburban and rural communities that expand several miles across Paulding County. Before you start looking for property rentals in Dallas, however, you'll need to learn the difference.

Location, Location, Location

Since Dallas is both a city as well as a community, figuring out which part of Dallas you want to search for property rentals in can be kind of tricky. Fortunately, the United States Post Office has made it a little easier for those trying to learn what is what by dividing Dallas into two distinct zip codes. Almost all of the parts of Dallas that are north of Highway 278 are in zip code area 30132, while almost all of the Dallas that is south of Highway 278 is in zip code area 30157. It's the 30132 zip code area that you'll want to concentrate on since that is where the city of Dallas actually is.

House Versus Apartment

Whether you are looking for a house or apartment to rent, Dallas has something for everyone. Rental home prices in the area do tend to vary somewhat and go from moderately low to a bit on the higher side, so it's worth doing your homework. During the real estate market collapse, many real estate investors took advantage of the rock bottom prices, so happily there's a variety of neighborhoods to choose from. If you're looking for an apartment, there's a nice array of options for you too.

Finding Your New Residence

The rental business is booming in Dallas. This means that there's a variety of homes to choose from, but it's not uncommon for landlords and realtors to have multiple showings of the same rental property on the same day. It's best to start looking about a month ahead of time and then move quickly when you discover one available in the neighborhood you want to live in.

Signing the Contract

Most landlords usually perform a credit and background check before they will lease to a prospective tenant. It is not uncommon for them to call around to previous landlords to ask about your rental history. If you have a credit issue due to a layoff or illness, and you're renting from an individual now, you may still be able to explain your previous situation. He or she may overlook the indiscretion on your credit report and rent to you anyway. Plan to pay one month's rent and a deposit, or what is known as first and last months' rent, meaning that the landlord gets to keep the money you pay up front.

Dallas Neighborhoods

The city encompasses 4.5 square miles, but not all areas are created equally. Head out north on Highway 61 toward the community known as Burnt Hickory and you will discover that Dallas has a stretch of historical homes lining Confederate Avenue. Drive a short distance west on Highway 278 toward the Paulding Airport and there are newer home rentals. Whether you want a refurbished home from the 1950s, a pad in an apartment complex or a more modern home from the early 2000s, it's your choice to decide.

Watson Drive: The Paulding Museum, Georgia Highlands College and Courthouse Square are within easy walking distance from this neighborhood. A quiet neighborhood with lots of classic charm, these 1960s homes may remind you of an episode of "Mad Men" or "The Brady Bunch."

Silver Comet Crossing: If you enjoy hiking, walking and cycling, then this is the place for you. Its close proximity with direct neighborhood access to the paved 61.5 mile multifunctional trail known as the Silver Comet makes this the perfect neighborhood for those who want to enjoy outdoor activities while getting back to nature.

Atcheson Park: Although this neighborhood sits just off the historic district on Confederate Avenue, the houses here have that more modern vibe since most of the houses were built between 2005 and 2008. Turn left coming out of the neighborhood for a short trip to The Hickory Hut for some BBQ or turn right and enjoy a scenic drive out to High Shoals Falls.

Living in Dallas

Although the city is considered the heart of Dallas, you'll want to drive into the nearby city of Hiram for most of your shopping, movies and a larger selection of restaurants. If antique shopping and boutiques are to your liking, however, a stroll through downtown Dallas might be just the ticket. Dallas also has its own old-time theater, and patrons attending shows there may see anything from an Elvis impersonator to a magician or the Oak Ridge Boys. Plan to stop at the local Waffle House after the performance though, since the local restaurants and shops typically close around 5 p.m. and don't open at all on Sundays.

June 2020 Dallas Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Dallas Rent Report. Dallas rents declined over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Dallas rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Dallas rents declined slightly over the past month

Dallas rents have declined 0.2% over the past month, but are up marginally by 0.6% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Dallas stand at $988 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,141 for a two-bedroom. Dallas' year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, but trails the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Dallas over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Atlanta metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents went down 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents fell 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.

    Dallas rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased marginally in Dallas, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more quickly. Dallas is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Dallas' median two-bedroom rent of $1,141 is below the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 0.6% rise in Dallas.
    • While Dallas' rents rose marginally over the past year, the city of San Francisco saw a decrease of 1.0%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Dallas than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Dallas.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Dallas?
    In Dallas, the median rent is $941 for a studio, $988 for a 1-bedroom, $1,141 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,498 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Dallas, check out our monthly Dallas Rent Report.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Dallas?
    Some of the colleges located in the Dallas area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, Life University, Chattahoochee Technical College, and Morehouse College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Dallas?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Dallas from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.

