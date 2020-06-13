88 Apartments for rent in Dallas, GA

Moving to Dallas

The first thing you'll learn about Dallas is that there is the actual city of Dallas, which is the heart of Paulding County, and then there is what is considered the rest of Dallas, which is a combination of both suburban and rural communities that expand several miles across Paulding County. Before you start looking for property rentals in Dallas, however, you'll need to learn the difference.

Location, Location, Location

Since Dallas is both a city as well as a community, figuring out which part of Dallas you want to search for property rentals in can be kind of tricky. Fortunately, the United States Post Office has made it a little easier for those trying to learn what is what by dividing Dallas into two distinct zip codes. Almost all of the parts of Dallas that are north of Highway 278 are in zip code area 30132, while almost all of the Dallas that is south of Highway 278 is in zip code area 30157. It's the 30132 zip code area that you'll want to concentrate on since that is where the city of Dallas actually is.

House Versus Apartment

Whether you are looking for a house or apartment to rent, Dallas has something for everyone. Rental home prices in the area do tend to vary somewhat and go from moderately low to a bit on the higher side, so it's worth doing your homework. During the real estate market collapse, many real estate investors took advantage of the rock bottom prices, so happily there's a variety of neighborhoods to choose from. If you're looking for an apartment, there's a nice array of options for you too.

Finding Your New Residence

The rental business is booming in Dallas. This means that there's a variety of homes to choose from, but it's not uncommon for landlords and realtors to have multiple showings of the same rental property on the same day. It's best to start looking about a month ahead of time and then move quickly when you discover one available in the neighborhood you want to live in.

Signing the Contract

Most landlords usually perform a credit and background check before they will lease to a prospective tenant. It is not uncommon for them to call around to previous landlords to ask about your rental history. If you have a credit issue due to a layoff or illness, and you're renting from an individual now, you may still be able to explain your previous situation. He or she may overlook the indiscretion on your credit report and rent to you anyway. Plan to pay one month's rent and a deposit, or what is known as first and last months' rent, meaning that the landlord gets to keep the money you pay up front.