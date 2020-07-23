120 Apartments for rent in Paulding County, GA📍
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
11 Units Available
Evergreen at Lost Mountain
75 Log Cabin Dr, Dallas, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,195
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,200
1050 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,380
1265 sqft
Close to Highway 120. Luxury apartments featuring a patio or balcony, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. An attractive community includes a tennis court, a pool and a 24-hour gym.
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
16 Units Available
Harris Bridge Overlook
1175 Old Harris Rd, Dallas, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,004
854 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,187
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,498
1403 sqft
Prime location near US-278 for convenience or entertainment and the Silver Comet Trail for relaxing nature walks. Unique design features include available sunrooms and workstations. Excellent community amenities with pool and tennis court.
Last updated July 23 at 12:12 AM
6 Units Available
The Cottages at Greystone
416 Stone Ridge Circle, Hiram, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1373 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,636
1558 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at The Cottages at Greystone in Hiram. View photos, descriptions and more!
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
8 Units Available
Evergreen at Magnolia Commons
150 Cleburne Pky, Hiram, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,385
1175 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Close to Route 278 along Bill Carruth Parkway. Stylish apartments with washer/dryer hookup, hardwood floors and patio or balcony. Community includes a tennis court, a a pool, a playground and a courtyard.
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
331 Wood Point Way
331 Wood Point Way, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,865
2361 sqft
If you need additional time before you're ready to move, ResiBuilt is happy to provide a preleasing option for those who fall in love with our homes early in the new construction process.
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
90 Observatory Drive
90 Observatory Drive, Paulding County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,295
3546 sqft
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
358 Rosemont Court
358 Rosemont Court, Hiram, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1348 sqft
Move In Special: Move In By 07/31/2020 Receive $500 OFF First Full Month Rent. Apply Online: https://www.snelsonproperties.com/apply-online This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
25 Trayton Way
25 Trayton Way, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2704 sqft
Welcome home to 25 Trayton Way! Featuring a sitting room and formal dining and separate breakfast area.
Last updated July 23 at 02:42 AM
1 Unit Available
367 Paulding Boulevard
367 Paulding Boulevard, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1220 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 23 at 02:41 AM
1 Unit Available
495 Stratford Drive
495 Shefield Place, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1439 sqft
If you've been looking for that perfect house, you've found it! Remodeled 3 bedroom, 2 bath home on a large lot. Kitchen with granite counter tops, newer furnace w/ gas heat. Wood flooring throughout main level and carpet in bedrooms.
Last updated July 23 at 02:41 AM
1 Unit Available
208 Pleasant Way
208 Pleasant Way, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1092 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
77 Darbys Run Drive
77 Darbys Run Way, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1680 sqft
77 Darbys Run Drive Available 08/07/20 Fabulous 3 Bed 2.5 Bath in Hiram! - This fabulous home is conveniently located to shopping and amenities. Minutes to Wellstar Paulding hospital.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
144 Parkmont Lane
144 Parkmont Lane, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2223 sqft
- (RLNE5972010)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
114 Mount Comet Court
114 Mt Comet Court, Dallas, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1876 sqft
Ranch Home Located Minutes to Downtown Dallas - This is a beautiful ranch 3BR/2BA split bedroom floor plan with an upstairs bonus room could be your 4th bedroom.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
814 Macland Road
814 Macland Road, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
Beautiful Newly Remodeled 3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Dallas - This is a 3 bedroom 1 bath COMPLETELY renovated home with new vinyl planking floors and a bathroom with tile floors and a tile shower.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
61 Majesty Dr
61 Majesty Drive, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,220
1258 sqft
61 Majesty Dr Available 07/24/20 MOVE IN READY!! - OPEN HOUSE SATURDAY JULY 25th from 2pm-3pm!! Must make 3x the rent, have credit above 575 and no money judgements, evictions or bankruptcies in the last seven years! (RLNE5850736)
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
209 Briarwood Drive
209 Briarwood Drive, Dallas, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1600 sqft
209 Briarwood Drive Available 07/31/20 Very nice 3 bedroom home, downtown Dallas! - OPEN HOUSE (Candice) Saturday, July 25, 2020 @ 10:00 am-10:45 am Sunday, July 26, 2020 @ 10:00 am-10:45 am Come see your new home!! Open House details below...
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
82 Shepard Court
82 Shephard Court, Paulding County, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,600
3370 sqft
Almost new (one year old) Luxury Farm House in Culde Sac in Swim Community. 5 Bedrooms 4 Baths. - Almost new. All upgrades including White gourmet kitchen with Stainless appliances and marble counters. Culdesac Lot. Daylight Basement.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
539 Lincolnwood Lane
539 Lincolnwood Trail, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2500 sqft
539 Lincolnwood Lane Available 08/01/20 Beautiful 2-story home in coveted Bentwater - Large 2-story home with basement in coveted Bentwater development. Access to all amenities in the Bentwater community plus an amazing home.
Last updated July 23 at 01:12 AM
1 Unit Available
143 Donald Drive
143 Donald Drive, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1502 sqft
Gorgeous Renovation, maintained beautifully. All new baths, new eat-in kitchen, must see inside. Master on Main, large cul-de-sac lot with fenced yard. New Carpet.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
207 Hayes Park Drive
207 Hayes Park Drive, Dallas, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,749
2176 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
12 Ivey Cottage Court
12 Ivey Cottage Court, Paulding County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,699
2176 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB. Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
228 Indian Trail Drive
228 Indian Trail Drive, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,449
1498 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
501 Arrowhead Drive
501 Arrowhead Drive, Paulding County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
1344 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
