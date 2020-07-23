/
/
clayton county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:44 AM
117 Apartments for rent in Clayton County, GA📍
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
8 Units Available
Brookstone
1081 Garden Walk Blvd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
$983
714 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,152
1091 sqft
Located close to Highway 139 on Garden Walk Blvd. Modern apartment homes with private entrances, a patio or balcony and a dishwasher. Community offers a pool, a children's playground and a gym.
Last updated July 23 at 12:40 AM
7 Units Available
Grove on Southlake
7290 Southlake Pky, Morrow, GA
1 Bedroom
$766
583 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,195
1127 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,337
1380 sqft
The one- to three-bedroom units in this community offer walk-in closets and storage on patios and balconies. Southlake Mall is nearby along with entertainment, dining and shopping venues. Property features tennis court and gym.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Sutter Lake
8104 Webb Rd, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$905
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,020
1020 sqft
Great location with incredible views, just a short drive from schools, shops and restaurants. Units offer dishwasher, disposal and window coverings. Residents enjoy communal fitness center, access gate, jogging trail and clubhouse.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Park at Tara Lake
7545 Tara Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,091
804 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,133
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1260 sqft
Near Hwy 41 and good schools. Plenty of shopping and dining along Mt. Zion Road and Jonesboro Road. Pet-friendly apartments with cherry wood cabinets, modern black appliances and walk-in closets. Fitness center, laundry area.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
6 Units Available
Carrington Park
100 Carrington Park, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,120
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,400
1166 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment community amenities include a pool, a tennis court and a clubhouse. Inside the apartment homes are laundry connections, bay windows and walk-in closets. Commuters will love the proximity to I-75.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
11 Units Available
Averly
100 Chase Lake Dr, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,132
950 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,162
1200 sqft
Exquisite apartments with bright sunrooms, fireplaces, and breakfast bars. Take advantage of the on-site walking trails, pool, and tennis court. Minutes from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport and I-75. Near Southlake Mall for dining and shopping.
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
31 Units Available
Waterford Place
3196 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,053
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,207
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,540
1426 sqft
Just minutes from the airport and I-75. On-site business center, clubhouse, fitness center and patio area. A gated community featuring two resort-style pools. Modern interiors with gourmet kitchens and open floor plans.
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
2 Units Available
Bridgewater at Mt. Zion
3156 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,130
1390 sqft
We are now welcoming in-person, virtual and self-guided tours by appointment only. Please contact us today to schedule your appointment.
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
7 Units Available
Fieldstone Glen
2615 Mount Zion Pkwy, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,089
702 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,262
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Situated by Fielder Road with easy access to I-95 and Piedmont Park. Apartments feature one- to three-bedroom units with extra storage space and window coverings. On-site amenities include BBQ grill and fitness center.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
4 Units Available
Villas at Hannover
7305 Hannover Pkwy, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,215
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1301 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Convenient to Mays Crossing Shopping Center and Stockbridge Village, this gated community offers two swimming pools, a tennis court and a 24-hour gym. Apartments feature walk-in closets, built-in computer desks, alarm systems and balconies.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
Park at Mt. Zion
701 Mount Zion Rd, Jonesboro, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,029
1056 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Park at Mt. Zion in Jonesboro, Georgia offers two and three bedroom apartments at a reasonable price. In-home perks include spacious floor plans with washer and dryer included, all electric appliances, and walk-in closets.
Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
6 Units Available
Monterey Village
6265 Lees Mill Rd, Jonesboro, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,045
842 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1121 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
7 Units Available
Meadow Springs
6112 Riverdale Rd, Atlanta, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,228
1151 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1378 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Last updated July 22 at 10:39 AM
4 Units Available
Meadow View
6030 Riverdale Rd, College Park, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,130
753 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,208
1125 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,310
1334 sqft
We're open & available by appointment only for an in-person or virtual tour of your new apartment home! Whether you are a resident or are looking for a new place to call home, we are available during normal business hours to assist you.
Last updated July 23 at 03:31 AM
2 Units Available
Belmont Crossing Apartment Homes
269 Highway 138 SW, Riverdale, GA
1 Bedroom
$879
888 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$939
1145 sqft
Luxurious living in a tree-lined community. In-unit laundry facilities, hardwood floors and carpets. Hot tub, gym, racquetball court and 24-hour maintenance. A short distance from Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport.
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
2 Units Available
The Life at Pine Grove
5758 Highway 85, Riverdale, GA
Studio
$829
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$790
840 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Come home to The Life at Pine Grove! We offer a variety of 1 and 2 bedroom, designer enthused floor plans for you to choose from. Your new home includes ceiling fans, large closets, chef- inspired kitchens and more.
Last updated July 16 at 08:29 PM
2 Units Available
Retreat 138
3384 Mount Zion Rd, Stockbridge, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,060
809 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,305
1197 sqft
Charming community near the freeway and area amenities. On-site pool with a sundeck in a park-like setting. Homes feature a full-size washer and dryer, chef-style kitchen, and separate dining areas.
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
465 Pinecrest Drive
465 Pinecrest Drive, Riverdale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1066 sqft
Cute 3BR 1.5BA Riverdale ranch home features lots of living space! The living room and large eat-in kitchen have easy care laminate wood flooring! All bedrooms are carpeted and the tiled shower full bathroom offer comfort.
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Lovejoy
11746 Sarah Loop
11746 Sarah Loop, Lovejoy, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2822 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
11976 Harbour Town Parkway
11976 Harbour Town Parkway, Clayton County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
1624 sqft
There is much to love about this move in ready home! Recent updates include features like a neutral color scheme, the installation of stylish fixtures, professionally installed flooring, and so much more! As a bonus, the kitchen comes fully equipped
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
320 Martin Drive
320 Martin Drive, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,345
1296 sqft
This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home.
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
1088 Brandon Hill Way
1088 Brandon Hill Way, Clayton County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,366
1600 sqft
Mark your calendars to check out this pretty home. Freshly painted and new vinyl floor through out the home, it will be Move-In Ready. The Living Room features a focal fireplace and a Patio Door.
Last updated July 23 at 03:43 AM
1 Unit Available
Irondale
1804 Old Dogwood
1804 Old Dogwood, Irondale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1441 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
Lovejoy
2400 Brianna Drive
2400 Brianna Drive, Lovejoy, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,099
757 sqft
This charming home has So Much to Offer!! 3 Bedroom 2.5 Bath Bright Open Living Room/dining area. Spacious bedrooms Dining Room, Beautiful Kitchen with lots of cabinet and Counter Space.
