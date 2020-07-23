/
jackson county
158 Apartments for rent in Jackson County, GA
2050 Yvette Way
2050 Yvette Way, Braselton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2400 sqft
8 Bedrooms
Ask
2020 Built! Brand New Home!! Brick & stone front, 4 bed, 3 full bath. Bedroom on main with full bath. Open floor plan, Gourmet kitchen with stained cabinetry with granite countertops. Large spacious family room with view to kitchen.
645 Wellford Avenue
645 Wellford Avenue, Jackson County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2230 sqft
Craftsman style, two story on almost a half acre with private backyard. Home has 4 bedrooms and 3 full baths. Bedroom on main level. Kitchen has stained cabinets, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, and view to great room.
47 Camelot Court
47 Camelot Court, Jackson County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,395
3522 sqft
Now Available!!! 4 Bedroom / 3.5 Bath - Beautiful 4 Bedroom / 3.
585 Thompson Mill Rd Unit 3
585 Thompson Mill Road, Jackson County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$825
728 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
** TENANT OCCUPIED PLEASE DO NOT DISTURB ** BEAUTIFUL 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH Mobile Home. ONLY $825.00 WITH FREE GARBAGE SERVICE, AND PROFESSIONAL LAWN CARE.
65 Hampton Creek Dr
65 Hampton Creek Drive, Jackson County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1970 sqft
Two story traditional home features formal living room, formal dining room, open kitchen with white cabinets and kitchen area flowing into the living room with fireplace. Bedrooms are upstairs with guest bathroom and huge bonus room.
9702 Alderbrook Trace
9702 Alderbrook Trce, Braselton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2600 sqft
Less than two years old home with exquisite architectural details. 4 spacious bedrooms 2.5 baths in a beautiful swim pool Community. Custom covered back porch with outdoor fireplace. Master Bath has a 7' shower with dual shower heads. Formal Dining.
54 Dickson Circle
54 Dickson Circle, Jefferson, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1666 sqft
3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom house w/ 1-car carport. 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom house in City of Jefferson.
827 Wellford Avenue
827 Wellford Avenue, Jackson County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,895
2400 sqft
Brand new craftsman style home! Main level includes kitchen with granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances, walk in pantry. Updated vinyl plank flooring, dining room with coffered ceiling.
714 Wellford Ave
714 Wellford Avenue, Jackson County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
2310 sqft
BEAUTIFUL ABERCORN FLOORPLAN. SPACIOUS 2 STORY WITH FAMILY ROOM OPEN TO THE KITCHEN. THE KITCHEN FEATURES GRANITE COUNTERTOPS WITH TILE BACKSPLASH AND LARGE CENTER ISLAND.
29 cotton Court
29 Cotton Ct, Jefferson, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,899
2400 sqft
4 bed/3 bath ranch on a basement with bonus room/5th bedroom. Remodeled kitchen & baths with granite in kitchen, tile in all baths & custom tile master shower. Cul de sac homesite w large backyard and backing up to greenspace.
470 Reisling Drive
470 Reisling Drive, Braselton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1367 sqft
Beautiful Ranch in Braselton! Must See! - METES & BOUNDS REALTY PRESENTS: This adorable ranch-style home is rent-ready and waiting for you! Home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large garage, and screened in back porch perfect for entertaining guests!
9710 Alderbrook Trace
9710 Alderbrook Trce, Braselton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,840
2618 sqft
This home is managed by FirstKey Homes, helping you Unlock More from your home rental experience. Apply, schedule a self-tour, or get on a waiting list for Coming Soon homes; review our resident qualifications; or see more homes at www.firstkeyhomes.
1467 Kilchis Falls Way
1467 Kilchis Falls Way, Braselton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
3390 sqft
Pristine Falls of Braselton Home *Large, Level Lot *Covered, Rocking Chair Front Porch *Spacious Living Room/Dining Room *Front and Rear Stairs *NEW Carpet *Neutral Paint *Large, Fireside Family Room *Open View to the Kitchen *Chef's Kitchen
181 Lavender Lakes Drive
181 Lavender Lakes Drive, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
988 sqft
181 Lavender Lakes Drive Athens, GA 30606 2 bedroom/2 bathroom duplex apartment in Lavender Lakes subdivision off Lavender Road Lavender Lakes Drive, Athens, GA---Duplex apartment AVAILABLE 2020: Duplex apartment with laundry room -hookups in
171 Lavender Lakes Drive
171 Lavender Lakes Drive, Athens, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1148 sqft
171 Lavender Lakes Drive Athens, GA 30606 3 Bdrm, 2 Bath duplex apartment Lavender Lakes Drive, Athens, GA---Duplex apartment AVAILABLE 2020: Duplex apartment with laundry room -hookups in each unit. All units are 'non-smoking' units.
197 Lavender Lakes Drive
197 Lavender Lakes Drive, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
988 sqft
197 Lavender Lakes Drive- Athens, GA, 30606----duplex apartment available Summer 2020. Lavender Lakes Drive, Athens, GA---Duplex apartment AVAILABLE 2020: Duplex apartment with laundry room -hookups in each unit. All units are 'non-smoking' units.
Mulberry Park
5130 Blue Ash Court
5130 Blue Ash Ct, Braselton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1713 sqft
*Home is currently occupied. Renters moving out towards the end of August. No showings until end of August. * Great home in highly sought after Mulberry Park Subdivision.
Mulberry Park
6475 White Walnut Way
6475 White Walnut Way, Braselton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1298 sqft
This is a great home to live with your family. Near the beautiful Chateau Elan, North medical Center. Great restaurants and shopping areas within walking distance. This Community offers Swimming Pool, Tennis, and Playground.
Verified
Kingswood
Legacy Mill
125 Jennings Mill Pkwy, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$970
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,075
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,235
1350 sqft
Cozy apartment homes in the heart of Athens. Homes feature Euro-style kitchens, built-in computer desks and detached garages. Enjoy a pool, 24-hour gym and tennis court on site. Near State Route 10.
Verified
Abbey West
Arbor Ridge
150 Chateau Ter, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$765
740 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$888
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$886
1200 sqft
Spacious one, two and three bedroom apartments in Athens, GA for rent. Minutes to UGA Campus and Athens Transit Bus Stop.
Verified
Cedar Creek
Serene at Woodlake
132 Wood Lake Dr., Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$999
750 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1000 sqft
Quiet neighborhood located in the woods and close to US-78 Atlanta Highway. One- and two-bedroom apartment homes have W/D connections, private patio/balconies and dishwashers. Pets are welcome!
Verified
Oak Bend
The Columns at Timothy Woods
2035 Timothy Rd, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,160
759 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
1143 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,395
1376 sqft
Luxurious community offering 24-hour gym, clubhouse, pool and tennis court. Units include washer/dryer hookup, dishwasher and patio or balcony. Located close to Business Highway 78, so convenient for commuters.
Verified
High Ridge
700 Mitchell Bridge Rd, Athens, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,136
1241 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,224
1338 sqft
Welcome home to High Ridge Apartments in the Westside neighborhood of Athens, GA! Our convenient location near Athens Perimeter 10, Hwy 78 and Hwy 129 puts you within minutes of a wide variety of shopping, dining and entertainment options that can
Verified
North Avenue
Georgia Green
700 Fourth St, Athens, GA
2 Bedrooms
$925
1000 sqft
Right by the intersection of Route 29 and Route 129. Luxurious home with oven, range, refrigerator and dishwasher. Carpet included. Community has a pool and on-site laundry. Cats and dogs allowed.
