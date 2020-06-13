/
55 Apartments for rent in Perry, GA📍
108 Brown Thrasher Lane
108 Brown Thrasher Ln, Perry, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,775
2625 sqft
108 Brown Thrasher Lane Available 07/10/20 108 Brown Thrasher - Great 4 BR 2.5 bath home for rent in highly desirable Veterans school district! Granite, engineered hard wood floors, coffered ceilings, formal dining room, large island in kitchen.
360 Spyglass Hill
360 Spyglass Hill Drive, Perry, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,100
1557 sqft
55+ Houston Springs Community, Charming 2BD/2B Home Located right on the Golf Course, Lawn Care included. Open concept, Light, Airy and Spacious! These all describe this lovely home w/office and separate dining room.
211 Wespark
211 Wes Park Dr, Perry, GA
Studio
$1,400
1455 sqft
1455 square feet of move-in ready office space in Perry. Great location with great parking. $1,400 security deposit required, with minimum 12 month lease. Office is vacant. Call listing agent or Landmark Realty for entry.
402 Gen Courtney Hodges
402 General Courtney Hodges Boulevard, Perry, GA
Studio
$1,850
1450 sqft
New office suites available (7) Starting at 1450 square feet and larger. Located on General Courtney Hodges Blvd.
1211 Sunset Avenue
1211 Sunset Avenue, Perry, GA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1402 sqft
Charming home located next to historic downtown Perry, GA. 3 Bedrooms and a Bonus Room, 1.5 baths, updated fixtures, new paint, and a remodeled kitchen.
Results within 1 mile of Perry
173 Harner Road
173 Harner Road, Houston County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$2,650
2872 sqft
Gorgeous Executive Home - (RLNE5834391)
307 Grayton
307 Grayton Way, Houston County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1354 sqft
Beautiful townhome conveniently located just down the parkway from Publix in Perry. Decorated with the latest home trends, these Townhomes offer three bedrooms and two full bathrooms. Large living area with waterproof LVP flooring.
116 Hollow Wood
116 Hollow Wood Way, Houston County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2291 sqft
Exquisite, Brand New 4BD/3B Home in The Woodlands, One level Oasis with Formal Dining Room, Granite Counters throughout, Engineered Hardwood Flooring & Tile. Open floor plan with Large Kitchen Island & Custom Cabinets.
329 Arena
329 Arena Road, Houston County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
2732 sqft
Gorgeous open home with spacious bedrooms. Custom plantation shutters, private screened porch, new concrete patio, high ceilings, 2 living areas, and 2 dining areas. Quiet surroundings, convenient to Perry and Kathleen.
210 Addison
210 Addison Lane, Houston County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1191 sqft
Nice 3BR/2BA in move-in ready condition. Almost 1200 sq. ft. floor plan includes living room, spacious eat-in kitchen area, and separate laundry room. Exterior features include a covered rear patio and 2 outbuildings for additional storage.
Results within 5 miles of Perry
Lory of Warner Robins
109 Latham Dr, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$935
1040 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Located just minutes from Robins AFB and I-75, you'll find shopping and fine dining. Our quaint community offers convenience, location and service.
Southland Station
210 Southland Station Dr, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$790
925 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$930
1114 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,052
1089 sqft
Conveniently located off of I-75 or an easy commute into downtown Macon. Unit amenities include washer/dryer hookup, patio/balcony, dishwasher and more. Recently renovated community features parking, pool, tennis court, volleyball court.
Huntington Chase
1010 S Houston Lake Rd, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$915
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$995
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Minutes to I-75. Pet-friendly community on 23 acres of manicured grounds. Apartments feature living rooms with elongated windows, spa-like bathrooms with garden tubs, and private outdoor areas with outside storage. Free RV and boat storage.
Bedford Parke
1485 Leverette Rd, Warner Robins, GA
1 Bedroom
$786
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$945
1251 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
***At this time, we are conducting tours by appointment only. Please call/text or email to request a tour.
315 South Charity Lane
315 S Charity Ln, Warner Robins, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,300
1315 sqft
315 South Charity Lane Available 08/01/20 Cute 4 bedroom home! - 4 bed/2 bath home in great area, close to Feagin Mill Middle School.
401 Grand Avenue
401 Grand Avenue, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$975
1249 sqft
Great Family Home in Bonaire - This three bedroom and two bathroom house sits on a large corner lot in a desirable neighborhood. Fully fenced in backyard perfect for the whole family to enjoy. Large master suite with walk-in closet.
319 Rose Hill Dr
319 Rose Hill Drive, Warner Robins, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,695
2346 sqft
319 Rose Hill Dr Available 08/10/20 319 Rose Hill Dr. - Beautiful 4 bdrm, 3 bath brick home. Eat In kitchen and also separate dining room. Master bedroom has a sitting area, master bath has large garden tub and separate shower.
100 Brooke Ct
100 Brooke Court, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1677 sqft
100 Brook Ct. - Home on quite cul-de-sac with large privacy fenced backyard. Home is a 3 bedroom 2.5 bath and features volume ceilings, large bedrooms,beautiful master suite with whirlpool tub and separate shower. Tinted front windows.
209 Cade
209 Cade Terrace, Warner Robins, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,600
2219 sqft
Super 4/3 with sep. formal living room and dining room plus large den with gas log fireplace and spacious breakfast area. Large kitchen with lots of cabinets; stainless and black appliances; stainless refrig.
222 Worthington
222 Worthington Lane, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$950
1200 sqft
Precious 3 Bedroom, 2 Bath Home with 1200 SqFt in great school district! Centrally Located with large privacy fenced yard! THIS ONE WILL NOT LAST!
100 Piedmont Lane
100 Piedmont Lane, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,400
1590 sqft
Precious 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home for rent in Bonaire! Open and spacious downstairs living areas with all bedrooms upstairs. Convenient to Robins AFB, schools, shopping, and restaurants.
202 Twisted Laurel
202 Twisted Laurel Ln, Houston County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,300
2399 sqft
Beautiful Wooded Subdivision!! Brand New All Brick 4BD/3B Home offers a Study/Office & Separate Dining Room as well as an Open Concept Kitchen with Island/Breakfast Bar & Spacious Eat-In.
247 Leisure Lake Drive
247 Leisure Lake Drive, Warner Robins, GA
3 Bedrooms
$995
1804 sqft
247 Leisure Lake-Enjoy this View while Sitting in Your Screened in Porch - Water Front Property ! ! Enjoy the view of the lake from your screened in porch. Master suite also has a great view.
105 Grayfox Crossing
105 Gray Fox Xing, Houston County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1651 sqft
105 Gray Fox Crossing - BEAUTIFUL home with lots of amenities! This 3 bedroom, 2 Bath home is conveniently located. Kitchen has a Breakfast Bar and there is a nice screened in porch in the back. Move-In ready! No Pets. (RLNE2315416)
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
In Perry, the median rent is $525 for a studio, $564 for a 1-bedroom, $677 for a 2-bedroom, and $876 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Perry, check out our monthly Perry Rent Report.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Perry from include Macon, Warner Robins, and Milledgeville.