138 Apartments for rent in Canton, GA📍
Sure, Canton, Georgia isn't the city that made Jayne famous on Serenity. Still, it's not a bad place to lay down roots, and there aren't any exploited miners needing immediate rescue. It's the county seat of Cherokee County and is on the northern edge of the greater Atlanta metro area. Canton was named after the famous silk producing city in China, by town founders who hoped to foster another silk city. It didn't work out, so the path to fame gave way to an all-American small town. Just about 24,000 people call Canton home, an increase of over 200 percent since 2000.
Keepin' it Real
City traditions like Summer Movies in the Park and fireworks on Labor Day Weekend help maintain Canton's image as a much more average place to call home than it's namesake on Serenity. A quality farmer's market and First Friday events help out as well. First Fridays see live music, food, vendors, and a classic car show, Theater fans can see live performances at the Canton Theater. In short, it's a city that has worked to capture the best of small town Americana and keep it, even while moving into the role of rapidly growing suburb. Canton retains all of the charms, and all of the idiosyncrasies, of the South.
Growing Pains
All of the recent growth means the city has to constantly be looking at transportation improvements and utility upgrades to handle new subdivisions. Inevitably, that leads to traffic bottlenecks and drivers frustrated with the rapidly growing populations of orange traffic cones. Of course once you are home, you get to experience living in quality properties with modern amenities in newer rental condos and apartments. Get to know your new neighbors as they are likely new too. Over 60 percent of households are made up of people who came to town since 2005.
Finding Your New Home
Getting a rental in Canton is relatively easy, thanks to a vacancy rate over 12 percent. That means you have a lot to choose from, so don't feel compelled to pounce on the first property you see, but take some time to check things out. The median rent isn't too high, but of course that can vary widely in each part of town. Rental condos are common, thanks to the big numbers built in recent years. Don't be afraid to search for units with all bills paid. Wouldn't it be nice to not have to think about utility bills?
Planning Issues
To get almost anywhere in the greater Atlanta area means struggling with bad traffic brought about by years of short-sighted planning, especially with regard to rapidly growing suburbs. Public transportation options are few, so be prepared to depend on your car to get you where you are going, and allow some extra time to get there.
Recreation
Canton is situated close to extensive outdoor opportunities. Hiking trails, rivers, lakes, streams, and mountain biking runs are all close. Getting away from the heat and humidity of a Georgia summer in a nice river or lake is a time-honored tradition. All of the attractions of the Atlanta metro are nearby, making Canton a small town within easy reach of city amenities.
June 2020 Canton Rent Report
Welcome to the June 2020 Canton Rent Report. Canton rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Canton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.
Canton rent trends were flat over the past month
Canton rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 3.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Canton stand at $1,036 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,196 for a two-bedroom. Canton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.
Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro
While rents prices have increased in Canton over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Atlanta metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.
- Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
- Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
- Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents fell 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
- Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.
Canton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide
As rents have increased moderately in Canton, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Canton is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.
- Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
- Canton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,196 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.0% increase in Canton.
- While Canton's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of San Francisco saw a decrease of 1.0%.
- Renters will find more reasonable prices in Canton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Canton.
For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.
Methodology - Recent Updates:
Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.
Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.
Methodology:
Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.
Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.
Read more about our methodology here.
About Rent Reports:
Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.
We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.