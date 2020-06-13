Apartment List
/
GA
/
canton
Last updated June 13 2020 at 10:19 AM

138 Apartments for rent in Canton, GA

📍
New Town
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated June 13 at 06:58am
$
New Town
2 Units Available
Aspect on the River
59 Anderson Ave, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,049
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,799
2755 sqft
Convenient location close to YMCA, Riverplace Shopping Center and dining options along Marietta Highway. Community amenities include coffee bar, dog park and outdoor fireplace. Apartments feature full-sized washers and dryers and stylish granite countertops.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
New Town
12 Units Available
Lancaster Ridge
800 Hickory Knoll Dr, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,192
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,274
960 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,494
1140 sqft
Lancaster Ridge Apartments is tucked away in the quiet neighborhood of Canton, GA.
Verified

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Rolling Hills
12 Units Available
Canterbury Ridge
101 Canterbury Ridge Pkwy, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,042
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,189
1160 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,370
1338 sqft
Our community boasts spacious 1, 2 and 3 bedroom floor plans in a serene setting nestled along the tree line. We recently upgraded apartment interior's light fixtures, hardware and added an over-the-range microwave to every home.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
22 Units Available
Atlantic BridgeMill
1000 Preston Glen Cir, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,054
910 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,436
1359 sqft
Elegant apartment homes with appliances, extra storage, and patio/balcony. Amenities include executive business center, clubhouse, gym, pool, and sauna. Conveniently located near I-575, just minutes from downtown Atlanta shopping and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 21

Last updated June 13 at 07:16am
$
Laurel Canyon
31 Units Available
The Crest at Laurel Canyon
30 Laurel Canyon Village Cir, Canton, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
777 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,435
1134 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,656
1267 sqft
A fantastic community located in the mountains. Apartments feature granite countertops, beautiful layouts and fantastic views. On-site outdoor fireplace, six outdoor kitchens, fitness center, yoga room and tanning ledge on the pool.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:01am
$
Riverstone
22 Units Available
Canton Mill Lofts
550 Riverstone Pkwy, Canton, GA
Studio
$1,009
705 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,039
987 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,249
1320 sqft
Super modern lofts with stainless steel appliances and real brick accents. High ceilings. Air conditioning and big windows. Community has elevator, pool, and parking. Near Heritage Park.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Mountain Vista Overlook
2 Units Available
Laurels at Greenwood
1215 Hickory Flat Hwy, Canton, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,335
1149 sqft
The Laurels at Greenwood offers quiet, comfortable, and convenient living at a reasonable price. An outstanding management team will ensure prompt service and a second-to-none experience.

1 of 1

Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
Hickory Log
1 Unit Available
125 Park Village Dr.
125 Park Village Drive, Canton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,550
2 sqft
This beautiful home offers a a feeling of peace and privacy the moment you walk through the door!Master suite offers 2 walk in closets . Fenced in backyard perfect for cookouts and the kiddos! Fireplace in living room.2 car garage.

1 of 6

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
1 Unit Available
738 Mountain Laurel Drive
738 Mountain Laurel Drive, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1848 sqft
Contact us to schedule a showing.

1 of 20

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
New Town
1 Unit Available
235 Creek View Place
235 Creek View Pl, Canton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,890
2179 sqft
Apply today at www.EncoreRental.com to make this home YOUR home. It's fast and easy, so apply today before it gets away. Lease, Live. Repeat. It's our mission to create a great experience that you will want an ENCORE.

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 11:38am
Pea Ridge County Pocket
1 Unit Available
244 Sage Drive
244 Sage Dr, Canton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,820
2222 sqft
Ever wanted to live in a brand-new home? ResiBuilt is happy to announce this brand-new home is complete and move-in ready! Don’t miss out on being the first person to make memories in this home! Located at the edge of Hickory Log Creek is Moss

1 of 14

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
100 Plumeria Street
100 Plumeria Street, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1990 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,990 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 16

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
New Town
1 Unit Available
1048 Whispering Woods Drive
1048 Whispering Woods Drive, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
1256 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 1,256 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.

1 of 41

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Holly Mill
1 Unit Available
202 Ilex Dr
202 Ilex Drive, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1384 sqft
202 Ilex Dr Available 07/08/20 Canton Home For Rent, 3 Bdrm, 2.

1 of 6

Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
Holly Mill
1 Unit Available
204 Oconee Way
204 Oconee Way, Canton, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
Sought After Master on The Main~ HOA Community w/Amenities! - Charming 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom home with master on the main. Open floor plan with hardwood flooring. Swim/Tennis Community.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:42am
1 Unit Available
129 Hidden Creek Drive
129 Hidden Creek Drive, Canton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
2340 sqft
129 Hidden Creek Dr, Canton, GA is a two-story single-family home that contains 2,340 sq ft, 4 bedrooms, and 2.5 bathrooms.

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Riverstone
1 Unit Available
164 Riverstone Commons Circle
164 Riverstone Commons Circle, Canton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
1298 sqft
The perfect Townhome rental in Canton close to shopping, schools and HWY 575. This 2 bedroom 2 bathroom roommate floorpan is spacious and comfortable. The kitchen has been updated with painted cabinets and newer appliances.

1 of 29

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Rolling Hills
1 Unit Available
314 Cottonwood Creek Circle
314 Cottonwood Creek Circle, Canton, GA
2 Bedrooms
$1,275
1381 sqft
Wonderful cozy town home! This little cute as a button town home provides everything for your comfortable living. Open plan kitchen with view to living room and walk out back to patio. Private backyard setting. Computer or sitting loft upstairs.

1 of 26

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
River Green
1 Unit Available
112 Arcadia Park Drive
112 Arcadia Park Dr, Canton, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,300
4307 sqft
BEAUTIFUL large home w/ a finished basement in a large family-oriented neighborhood. Separate Living & Dining Rooms, Kitchen has SS Appliances w/ Granite Countertops & Double Ovens.

1 of 33

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
River Green
1 Unit Available
138 Market Lane
138 Market Lane, Canton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2070 sqft
Lawn maintenance included in rental rate! craftsman home ready for immediate move in! Four bedrooms with master on main. Large secondary bedrooms and ample unfinished area perfect for storage.

1 of 25

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
1 Unit Available
303 Azalea Loop
303 Azalea Loop, Canton, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,700
1893 sqft
Large 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home with fence backyard in great neighborhood close to I575. Kitchen has granite counter tops with stain cabinets and breakfast area.

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 10:21am
Downtown Canton
1 Unit Available
210 E Main Street
210 East Main Street, Canton, GA
Studio
$10,000
5802 sqft
HISTORIC COMMERCIAL SPACE IN THE HEART OF DOWNTOWN CANTON 13,000 SQ.FEET AVAIL. For Lease $10K Per Month or For Sale at $1.2 Million. High ceilings and brick wall accents thru out.
Results within 1 mile of Canton
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated June 13 at 10:16am
49 Units Available
Sixes Ridge
4416 Holly Springs Parkway, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,075
713 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
1139 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,625
1316 sqft
Welcome to Sixes Ridge! The newest luxury apartment community located in the Holly Springs area, just minutes away from I-575, shopping, dining and entertainment.
Verified

1 of 39

Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
15 Units Available
Harbor Creek Apartments
501 Harbor Creek Pkwy, Holly Springs, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,014
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,155
1192 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,419
1435 sqft
Landmark apartments in Holly Springs community, close to the Cherokee County Aquatics Center. Units have ceiling fans, patios or balconies and extra storage. On-site amenities include Internet access, 24-hour maintenance and a tennis court.

Median Rent in Canton

Last updated May 2020
The median rent for a 1 bedroom apartment in Canton is $1,035, while the median rent for a 2 bedroom apartment is $1,196.
Studio
$987
1 Bed
$1,035
2 Beds
$1,196
3+ Beds
$1,570
City GuideCanton
"He robbed from the rich and he gave to the poor, stood up to the man and gave them what for. Our love for him now ain't hard to explain, the hero of Canton, the man they call Jayne." (From the television show: Serenity, "Hero of Canton, the Ballad of Jayne Cobb")

Sure, Canton, Georgia isn't the city that made Jayne famous on Serenity. Still, it's not a bad place to lay down roots, and there aren't any exploited miners needing immediate rescue. It's the county seat of Cherokee County and is on the northern edge of the greater Atlanta metro area. Canton was named after the famous silk producing city in China, by town founders who hoped to foster another silk city. It didn't work out, so the path to fame gave way to an all-American small town. Just about 24,000 people call Canton home, an increase of over 200 percent since 2000. 

A City That's More Down to Earth

Keepin' it Real

City traditions like Summer Movies in the Park and fireworks on Labor Day Weekend help maintain Canton's image as a much more average place to call home than it's namesake on Serenity. A quality farmer's market and First Friday events help out as well. First Fridays see live music, food, vendors, and a classic car show, Theater fans can see live performances at the Canton Theater. In short, it's a city that has worked to capture the best of small town Americana and keep it, even while moving into the role of rapidly growing suburb. Canton retains all of the charms, and all of the idiosyncrasies, of the South. 

Renting and Living in Canton

Growing Pains

All of the recent growth means the city has to constantly be looking at transportation improvements and utility upgrades to handle new subdivisions. Inevitably, that leads to traffic bottlenecks and drivers frustrated with the rapidly growing populations of orange traffic cones. Of course once you are home, you get to experience living in quality properties with modern amenities in newer rental condos and apartments. Get to know your new neighbors as they are likely new too. Over 60 percent of households are made up of people who came to town since 2005. 

Finding Your New Home

Getting a rental in Canton is relatively easy, thanks to a vacancy rate over 12 percent. That means you have a lot to choose from, so don't feel compelled to pounce on the first property you see, but take some time to check things out. The median rent isn't too high, but of course that can vary widely in each part of town. Rental condos are common, thanks to the big numbers built in recent years. Don't be afraid to search for units with all bills paid. Wouldn't it be nice to not have to think about utility bills? 

Planning Issues

To get almost anywhere in the greater Atlanta area means struggling with bad traffic brought about by years of short-sighted planning, especially with regard to rapidly growing suburbs. Public transportation options are few, so be prepared to depend on your car to get you where you are going, and allow some extra time to get there. 

Recreation

Canton is situated close to extensive outdoor opportunities. Hiking trails, rivers, lakes, streams, and mountain biking runs are all close. Getting away from the heat and humidity of a Georgia summer in a nice river or lake is a time-honored tradition. All of the attractions of the Atlanta metro are nearby, making Canton a small town within easy reach of city amenities. 

June 2020 Canton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Canton Rent Report. Canton rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Canton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

View full Rent Report

June 2020 Canton Rent Report

Welcome to the June 2020 Canton Rent Report. Canton rents increased over the past month. In this report, we'll evaluate trends in the Canton rental market, including comparisons to cities throughout the metro, state, and nation.

Canton rent trends were flat over the past month

Canton rents have increased 0.1% over the past month, and have increased moderately by 3.0% in comparison to the same time last year. Currently, median rents in Canton stand at $1,036 for a one-bedroom apartment and $1,196 for a two-bedroom. Canton's year-over-year rent growth leads the state average of 0.2%, as well as the national average of 0.8%.

    Rents falling across the Atlanta Metro

    While rents prices have increased in Canton over the past year, the rest of the metro is seeing the opposite trend. Of the largest 10 cities that we have data for in the Atlanta metro, 7 of them have seen prices fall. Here's a look at how rents compare across some of the largest cities in the metro.

    • Peachtree City has seen the fastest rent growth in the metro, with a year-over-year increase of 2.0%. The median two-bedroom there costs $1,353, while one-bedrooms go for $1,172.
    • Over the past year, Alpharetta has seen the biggest rent drop in the metro, with a decline of 1.9%. Median two-bedrooms there cost $1,449, while one-bedrooms go for $1,254.
    • Atlanta proper has the least expensive rents in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,188; rents fell 0.6% over the past month and 0.8% over the past year.
    • Roswell has the most expensive rents of the largest cities in the Atlanta metro, with a two-bedroom median of $1,479; rents decreased 0.3% over the past month and 1.0% over the past year.

    Canton rents more affordable than many large cities nationwide

    As rents have increased moderately in Canton, a few large cities nationwide have seen rents grow more modestly, or in some cases, even decline. Canton is still more affordable than most large cities across the country.

    • Rents increased moderately in other cities across the state, with Georgia as a whole logging rent growth of 0.2% over the past year. For example, rents have grown by 3.5% in Augusta and 1.7% in Columbus.
    • Canton's median two-bedroom rent of $1,196 is slightly above the national average of $1,194. Nationwide, rents have grown by 0.8% over the past year compared to the 3.0% increase in Canton.
    • While Canton's rents rose moderately over the past year, the city of San Francisco saw a decrease of 1.0%.
    • Renters will find more reasonable prices in Canton than most large cities. For example, San Francisco has a median 2BR rent of $3,071, which is more than two-and-a-half times the price in Canton.

    For more information check out our national report. You can also access our full data for cities and counties across the U.S. at this link.

    City
    Median 1BR Rent
    Median 2BR Rent
    M/M Rent Growth
    Y/Y Rent Growth
    Atlanta
    $1,030
    $1,190
    -0.6%
    -0.8%
    Roswell
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.3%
    -1%
    Alpharetta
    $1,250
    $1,450
    -0.7%
    -1.9%
    Marietta
    $1,180
    $1,370
    -0.4%
    -0.2%
    Smyrna
    $1,140
    $1,320
    -0.5%
    -0.2%
    Peachtree City
    $1,170
    $1,350
    1%
    2%
    Newnan
    $1,060
    $1,220
    0.2%
    1.7%
    Douglasville
    $1,060
    $1,230
    -0.2%
    1.3%
    Kennesaw
    $1,210
    $1,400
    -0.8%
    -1.3%
    Lawrenceville
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1%
    Tucker
    $1,200
    $1,390
    0.3%
    0.9%
    Duluth
    $1,280
    $1,480
    -0.7%
    -1%
    Stockbridge
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.2%
    5.8%
    Woodstock
    $1,160
    $1,340
    0.3%
    -1.3%
    Canton
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.1%
    3%
    McDonough
    $1,310
    $1,510
    1.2%
    1.1%
    Acworth
    $930
    $1,080
    -0.2%
    2.1%
    Union City
    $880
    $1,020
    -0.4%
    1.6%
    Decatur
    $1,020
    $1,180
    0
    -0.4%
    Forest Park
    $870
    $1,000
    0.2%
    2.8%
    Snellville
    $1,300
    $1,500
    0.4%
    0.3%
    Lithia Springs
    $1,120
    $1,290
    -1.2%
    1.1%
    Suwanee
    $1,610
    $1,860
    -0.9%
    -2.4%
    Conyers
    $1,010
    $1,170
    -0.1%
    0.4%
    Riverdale
    $1,040
    $1,200
    0.6%
    1%
    Fairburn
    $960
    $1,110
    0
    4.6%
    Dallas
    $990
    $1,140
    -0.2%
    0.6%
    Norcross
    $1,190
    $1,370
    -0.5%
    -1.4%
    Clarkston
    $930
    $1,070
    1.6%
    4.6%
    Austell
    $960
    $1,110
    0.7%
    1.8%
    Stone Mountain
    $1,010
    $1,170
    0.1%
    1.9%
    Cumming
    $1,380
    $1,590
    -0.7%
    10.8%
    Jonesboro
    $1,080
    $1,250
    0.1%
    3.1%
    Lithonia
    $1,240
    $1,430
    1.3%
    9.3%
    See More

    Methodology - Recent Updates:

    Data from private listing sites, including our own, tends to skew toward luxury apartments, which introduces sample bias when estimates are calculated directly from these listings. To address these limitations, we’ve recently made major updates to our methodology, which we believe have greatly improved the accuracy and reliability of our estimates.

    Read more about our new methodology below, or see a more detailed post here.

    Methodology:

    Apartment List is committed to making our rent estimates the best and most accurate available. To do this, we start with reliable median rent statistics from the Census Bureau, then extrapolate them forward to the current month using a growth rate calculated from our listing data. In doing so, we use a same-unit analysis similar to Case-Shiller’s approach, comparing only units that are available across both time periods to provide an accurate picture of rent growth in cities across the country.

    Our approach corrects for the sample bias inherent in other private sources, producing results that are much closer to statistics published by the Census Bureau and HUD. Our methodology also allows us to construct a picture of rent growth over an extended period of time, with estimates that are updated each month.

    Read more about our methodology here.

    About Rent Reports:

    Apartment List publishes monthly reports on rental trends for hundreds of cities across the U.S. We intend these reports to be a source of reliable information that help renters and policymakers make sound decisions, and we invest significant time and effort in gathering and analyzing rent data. Our work is covered regularly by journalists across the country.

    We are continuously working to improve our methodology and data, with the goal of providing renters with the information that they need to make the best decisions.

    Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

    How much is rent in Canton?
    In Canton, the median rent is $987 for a studio, $1,035 for a 1-bedroom, $1,196 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,570 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Canton, check out our monthly Canton Rent Report.
    What are the most popular neighborhoods in Canton?
    Some of the most popular neighborhoods in Canton include New Town.
    What colleges and universities are located in or around Canton?
    Some of the colleges located in the Canton area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, Life University, Morehouse College, and Georgia Gwinnett College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
    What cities do people live in to commute to Canton?
    Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Canton from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.

    Similar Pages

    Canton 1 BedroomsCanton 2 Bedrooms
    Canton Apartments with ParkingCanton Dog Friendly Apartments
    Canton Pet Friendly Places

    Nearby Neighborhoods

    New Town