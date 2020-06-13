138 Apartments for rent in Canton, GA

Renting and Living in Canton

Growing Pains

All of the recent growth means the city has to constantly be looking at transportation improvements and utility upgrades to handle new subdivisions. Inevitably, that leads to traffic bottlenecks and drivers frustrated with the rapidly growing populations of orange traffic cones. Of course once you are home, you get to experience living in quality properties with modern amenities in newer rental condos and apartments. Get to know your new neighbors as they are likely new too. Over 60 percent of households are made up of people who came to town since 2005.

Finding Your New Home

Getting a rental in Canton is relatively easy, thanks to a vacancy rate over 12 percent. That means you have a lot to choose from, so don't feel compelled to pounce on the first property you see, but take some time to check things out. The median rent isn't too high, but of course that can vary widely in each part of town. Rental condos are common, thanks to the big numbers built in recent years. Don't be afraid to search for units with all bills paid. Wouldn't it be nice to not have to think about utility bills?

Planning Issues

To get almost anywhere in the greater Atlanta area means struggling with bad traffic brought about by years of short-sighted planning, especially with regard to rapidly growing suburbs. Public transportation options are few, so be prepared to depend on your car to get you where you are going, and allow some extra time to get there.

Recreation

Canton is situated close to extensive outdoor opportunities. Hiking trails, rivers, lakes, streams, and mountain biking runs are all close. Getting away from the heat and humidity of a Georgia summer in a nice river or lake is a time-honored tradition. All of the attractions of the Atlanta metro are nearby, making Canton a small town within easy reach of city amenities.