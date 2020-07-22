21 Apartments for rent in Floyd County, GA📍
1005 East 2nd Ave #15
1005 E 2nd Ave SW, Rome, GA
2 Bedrooms
$875
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathroom House - East Rome - Downtown living at its best!! This quaint home is centrally located right off Second Ave and Turner McCall Blvd.
108 Plymouth Rd
108 Plymouth Road, Floyd County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$900
- (RLNE5906122)
23 Pear Street
23 Pear St, Rome, GA
5 Bedrooms
$2,100
- No Pets Allowed (RLNE5889147)
1 East Third Avenue, Apt 407
1 E 3rd Ave, Rome, GA
3 Bedrooms
$3,750
1 E 3rd Avenue Apt 407 - for a virtual tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=4avP5XVSihN Downtown: Furnished 3 bedroom, 2 bath loft apartment with walk-in closets. Balcony overlooks 3rd & Broad.
210 third st ne
210 E 3rd St, Rome, GA
1 Bedroom
$475
750 sqft
It comes with a stove and fridge. This lovely house is only minutes from the park. It has a large living room and is bigger on the inside from what it looks outside.
929 Pleasant Valley Road SE
929 Pleasant Valley Rd SE, Floyd County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$3,850
4004 sqft
Adorable Horse Farm 20 acres, 8 stall Show Barn, 5 Paddocks, 4 Board Fenced, 100x200 Arena w/M10 Footing, Spring Fed Pond, Renovated House w/3 Masters! Pool, Pool House w/Hardwoods, Sunrm, Shiplap Walls, Modern Kitchen w/new Exotic Granite,
19 Saddlebrook Dr
19 Saddlebrook Drive, Rome, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
2014 sqft
GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD, OUT- BUILDING - CAN BE WORKSHOP
415 Pheasant Run
415 Pheasant Run, Rome, GA
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
3150 sqft
Minimum 24 month rental. 4 bedrooms with lots of living space.
205 Porter Street Southwest
205 Porter Street, Rome, GA
2 Bedrooms
$850
1086 sqft
205 Porter St SW, Rome, GA 30161 is a single family home that contains 1,086 sq ft and was built in 1940. It contains 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Home is fully renovated. Kitchen appliances are included.
151 Melody Lane, NW
151 Melody Ln NW, Rome, GA
3 Bedrooms
$875
1197 sqft
151 Melody Lane, NW Available 05/18/20 3 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms - Brookstone HOA - This is a 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom duplex located in the Brookstone HOA. The kitchen includes a stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher. There is a garage.
18 Fairhaven Drive NW
18 Fairhaven Drive Northwest, Floyd County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$825
993 sqft
3/1 Brick House in Coosa $825 - Updated 3/1 Brick house in the Coosa area located on a quiet street next to Coosa High School. This home has new paint, new HVAC, refinished hardwood floors, new kitchen flooring and an large yard.
12 Azalea Street
12 Azalea Street, Lindale, GA
3 Bedrooms
$825
12 Azalea Street - East Rome (Rosemont Park): 3 bedroom, 1.5 bath house. Includes stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer/dryer hook-ups, central heat & air, uses gas. (RLNE4770777)
6 Lawton Dr.
6 Lawton St NW, Rome, GA
3 Bedrooms
$895
1173 sqft
Quality 3/1.5 Brick House in West Rome $895 - This is a great house in West Rome. It has everything you need with all the updates and a large fenced backyard. It has beautiful hardwood floors, new paint, new electrical, new plumbing and HVAC.
303 Branham Avenue
303 Branham Avenue, Rome, GA
2 Bedrooms
$675
303 Branham Avenue - This is a two bedroom, one bathroom unit. The kitchen is equipped with stove, refrigerator, dishwasher, and microwave.There is also a washer and dryer included with the unit. This unit is newly remodeled.
3 Orlystes Dr. SW 7
3 Orlystes Dr SW, Rome, GA
1 Bedroom
$550
500 sqft
Impeccable townhome. Magnific brick building. Great location, walking distance from Downtown, shops, public transportation, etc... Wonderful neighborhood. Beautifully refurbished unit, fresh paint and flooring, trendy colors, spacious.
5 Orlystes Dr. SW 3
5 Orlystes Dr SW, Rome, GA
2 Bedrooms
$675
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Freshly and tastefully refurbished townhome, in a majestic looking brick building, couple blocks from downtown shopping, transportation, etc... Ample parking, Two story unit with 2 spacious bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, central air and heating.
17350 County Road 22
17350 County Road 22, Cherokee County, AL
2 Bedrooms
$775
2 Bedrooms, 1 Bathroom Home in Centre! - This cute home just over the state line in Alabama features 2 bedrooms, 1 bathroom, vinyl flooring, central heat and air and is total electric.
480 MacArthur St.
480 Mcarthur Street, Polk County, GA
2 Bedrooms
$750
1188 sqft
480 MacArthur St. Available 07/27/20 2 Bed Room House for Rent Close to Downtown - Spacious 2 Bedroom 1 Bath Brick House in Cedartown, GA. Close to Downtown, Movie Theater, Restaurants and Stores. No Pets Allowed (RLNE5961678)
228 Arbor Dr
228 Arbor Dr, Polk County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
**THIS HOME IS A REPRESENTATIVE EXAMPLE** **DO NOT DISTURB CURRENT OCCUPANTS** This property is indicative of a home you could buy through the Landis Homeownership program.
389 South Sequoyah Circle Northeast
389 South Sequoyah Circle Northeast, Gordon County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,495
1634 sqft
New on the market. 4 BR / 2 BA For Rent in the Calhoun area! It's hard to find 4 BR homes in this rental market and I don't expect this one to last long. $1495 per month with $850 move-in fees/deposit. 600 and above credit score required.
1319 McKibben St - 11
1319 McKibben St, Polk County, GA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$740
1280 sqft
This listing is to rent to own for $740 a month (includes Water/Sewer/Trash). Several hundred dollars fromt he $740 would apply towards credit of the home and you will own the home in less than 7 years. The mobile home on lot 11 is for sale.
