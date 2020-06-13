84 Apartments for rent in Locust Grove, GA📍
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
14 Units Available
Eagle's Brooke
100 Malaga Way, Locust Grove, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,069
952 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,291
1269 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,744
1519 sqft
Eagle's Brooke features one, two, and three-bedroom newly renovated apartment homes for rent in Locust Grove, Georgia - one of Atlanta's fastest growing suburbs.
1 of 21
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Locust Grove Station
1 Unit Available
138 Al Jennah Boulevard
138 Al-Jennah Boulevard, Locust Grove, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,445
1853 sqft
Housing voucher not accepted on this home. Move in now! Enter home with an open concept kitchen/Living room/dining room. Kitchen has breakfast bar,granite counter tops, pantry,brand new appliances. Main floor has a half bath for your guest.
1 of 2
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
200 Happy Trl
200 Happy Trail, Locust Grove, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,575
1801 sqft
Lovely 3 bedroom home Coming soon! Schools - TBD To view our qualifications please click the "apply now" button above. The qualifications are available for review before you actually will be asked to apply for the property.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1015 Allegiance Drive
1015 Allegiance Drive, Locust Grove, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1896 sqft
A charming home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths in Locust Grove is NOW available for move-in! Stay tuned for photo's! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
1024 Allegiance Drive
1024 Allegiance Drive, Locust Grove, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,575
1983 sqft
A charming home with 4 bedrooms and 3 baths in Locust Grove is NOW available for move-in! Stay tuned for photo's! Schedule your convenient self-showing today! For questions regarding our application process, pet restrictions and more, please visit
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
109 Colony Park Lane
109 Colony Park Lane, Locust Grove, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,375
1782 sqft
A charming 3 bedrooms, 2.
1 of 20
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
163 BRENTWOOD LANE
163 Bentwood Lane, Locust Grove, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1602 sqft
BIG AND ROOMIE! BIG AND ROOMIE! - BIG AND SPACIOUS.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Locust Grove Station
1 Unit Available
232 Sableshire way
232 Sableshire Way, Locust Grove, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
2532 sqft
Nice home located close to I-75 and not far from shopping including Tanger outlet mall. It has ample room and has 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. large family room and is in a quiet neighborhood. On a cull de sac.
1 of 26
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
1 Unit Available
144 Colony Park Ln
144 Colony Park Lane, Locust Grove, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1827 sqft
Spacious three bedroom, 2.5 bath, town house with large master bedroom and bath with double vanity. Large open kitchen and separate dining room. One car garage. Convenient to I-75, shopping, and dining. Near schools. Near Tanger Outlet.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 08:23am
1 Unit Available
835 Freedom Walk
835 Freedom Walk, Locust Grove, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,395
2249 sqft
Enjoy this perfect family home, tucked away on a cul-de-sac in the southern suburbs of Atlanta! The spacious family room features a lovely fireplace topped with a beautiful decorative mantle and is your perfect spot for a movie night by the fire
1 of 3
Last updated June 13 at 08:38am
Linden Park
1 Unit Available
1420 St Teresa
1420 St Teresa Court, Locust Grove, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,800
2765 sqft
Must See!! This beautiful home features approximately 2,750 sq. ft of living space in a well laid out and spacious floor plan with upgrade.
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
564 Rosalind Terrace
564 Rosalind Terrace, Locust Grove, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,349
2034 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Take a look at this beautiful home featuring 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, and approximately 2,034 square feet. Enjoy the freedom of a virtually maintenance free lifestyle while residing in a great community.
Results within 1 mile of Locust Grove
1 of 27
Last updated June 12 at 11:05am
1 Unit Available
309 Bellevue Ridge
309 Bellevue Ridge, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,453
1922 sqft
LIFE SIMPLIFIED Coming soon! THIS HOME IS CURRENTLY BEING ENJOYED BY ANOTHER RESIDENT BUT WILL BE AVAILABLE SHORTLY. PLEASE RESPECT THEIR PRIVACY AND DO NOT DISTURB.
1 of 13
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
1 Unit Available
164 Southridge Dr
164 Southridge Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,200
1434 sqft
Very nice ranch located minutes from Tanger! Private retreat with great rocking chair front porch and huge deck on the back. 3 bedrooms, 2 full baths with ceiling fans in each room. Huge, unfinished basement for storage, etc.
1 of 19
Last updated March 9 at 09:52pm
Williamsburg Plantation
1 Unit Available
3027 Lincoln Log Way
3027 Lincoln Log Way, Henry County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,595
2386 sqft
Get ready for this 4 bedroom 2 and a half bathroom , recently renovated home located minutes from both downtown McDonough and Locust Grove.
Results within 5 miles of Locust Grove
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
The Farm
21 Units Available
Colton Creek
2014 Avalon Dr, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,040
790 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,300
1326 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,485
1529 sqft
Conveniently situated just minutes from downtown McDonough. One-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with individual garages and private patios or balconies. Resort-style swimming pool, tennis court, hydro spa and 24-hour fitness center located on the premises.
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
12 Units Available
Echelon Park
740 McDonough Parkway, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,007
914 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,181
1188 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,348
1390 sqft
Located in the heart of McDonough and convenient to dining, entertainment, and shopping. Good schools nearby. Recently renovated units feature alarm system and laundry hookups. Pet-friendly, pool, gym, tennis.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
10 Units Available
Hampton Point
820 Hampton Rd, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$893
908 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,006
1152 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,075
1390 sqft
Shopping opportunities abound, with South Point Shopping Center just down the road. Comfortable carpet invites bare feet. Stay cool with air conditioning or take a dip in the pool.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated June 13 at 06:15am
18 Units Available
Villas at South Point
1690 Georgia 20 W, McDonough, GA
1 Bedroom
$1,146
866 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
1235 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,456
1483 sqft
Spacious apartments have walk-in closets and stainless steel appliances. An easy commute via Hampton Road awaits. Stay active in the 24-hour gym or by swimming laps in the pool.
1 of 8
Last updated June 13 at 08:32am
1 Unit Available
145 Wellington Dr
145 Wellington Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,120
1 sqft
Clean 3 bedroom 2 bathroom ranch style home,all electric,no smoking or pets allowed,Henry High school system, New Kitchen, floor Counters resurfaced cabinets resurfaced stainless steal appliances added. Bathroom counters refinished.
1 of 1
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
137 Sherwood Loop
137 Sherwood Loop, Henry County, GA
4 Bedrooms
$1,215
1152 sqft
***Available Now** Please call 1-866-325-8716 for more information.
1 of 18
Last updated June 13 at 07:31am
1 Unit Available
1840 Highway 81 E
1840 Keys Road, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,545
1850 sqft
1/2 off 1st month if Move-in by May 31: Great Property with prime location: 3bed/2bath House with 2 car garage on 1+Acre lot. It features both formal living and dining rooms.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
167 Sherwood Loop
167 Sherwood Loop, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,260
1011 sqft
***Available Now *** See this alluring ranch style 3BR 1BA home! Beautiful living room with a large window, great for natural lighting and relaxation. Laminated hardwood flooring throughout with carpet in each bedroom.
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 08:37am
1 Unit Available
245 Klinetop Drive
245 Klinetop Drive, Henry County, GA
3 Bedrooms
$1,640
1641 sqft
**Available Now*** Lovely 3BR 2.5BA McDonough home features an entrance foyer into the living room with fireplace that opens to the roomy kitchen with granite counters and breakfast bar adjoining the dining area.
Frequently Asked Questions
In Locust Grove, the median rent is $934 for a studio, $980 for a 1-bedroom, $1,132 for a 2-bedroom, and $1,487 for a 3-bedroom. For more information on rental trends in Locust Grove, check out our monthly Locust Grove Rent Report.
Some of the colleges located in the Locust Grove area include Clark Atlanta University, Georgia State University, University of Georgia, Life University, and Morehouse College. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Some of the nearby cities that people commute to Locust Grove from include Atlanta, Sandy Springs, Marietta, Roswell, and Alpharetta.
Atlanta, GASandy Springs, GAMarietta, GARoswell, GAAlpharetta, GAAthens, GASmyrna, GAMacon, GAJohns Creek, GADuluth, GALawrenceville, GADunwoody, GANewnan, GADecatur, GAWarner Robins, GAStockbridge, GAMcDonough, GANorcross, GAGrayson, GACovington, GAWinder, GALovejoy, GAIrondale, GACandler-McAfee, GAAvondale Estates, GABraselton, GABelvedere Park, GAPanthersville, GAMonroe, GAMableton, GAJackson, GAPowder Springs, GAForest Park, GAGresham Park, GAGriffin, GARedan, GA